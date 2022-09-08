TRAVERSE CITY — The match might have taken a little bit longer than the Vikings would have hoped, but Cadillac got the job done.
"We like to give people their money's worth, apparently," Cadillac head coach Michelle Brines said.
Joslyn Seeley slammed a shot through Traverse City Central's block to lock up a five-set road victory over the Trojans on Wednesday.
"Jozz was huge for us," Brines said. "It was fitting she got the last kill. The leadership she showed tonight was great. She was like our power of reason all night."
The Vikings squeaked past Traverse City Central in five sets — 25-21, 26-24, 14-25, 22-25, 15-13 — in the Big North Conference volleyball tilt at Traverse City Central. The Trojans rallied from a 0-2 deficit to force a decisive fifth set.
The Vikings were led by Seeley (18 kills, 19 digs, three blocks, one ace), Carissa Musta (12 blocks, 11 kills), Kenzie Johns (10 digs, eight kills, four blocks, one ace), Cassie Jenema (37 assists, seven digs, one ace, one block, one kill), Macey McKeever (17 digs, two aces, two blocks, one kill), Karsyn Kastl (24 digs), Reina McMahon (two blocks) and Emmy Cox (one ace, one dig).
"That was impressive, coming back two games against a tough team," TC Central first-year head coach Emily Wilbert said. "We really stepped it up in the third game. They did not make it easy for Cadillac to close it out in the fifth game. I saw some things that make me excited for the rest of the season."
The Trojans (5-5-2, 0-1 Big North) were playing their first home match of the season. Central was led by seniors Lily Briggs (11 digs, five service points), Catelyn Heethuis (seven kills, two digs) and Kate McCrary (three digs, three service points) along with Marley Richmond (34 assists, five digs, three points) and Elyse Heffner (11 kills, two points).
Central hosts the Trojan Invitational starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The Vikings (9-2-1, 2-0 Big North) host a quad Monday, bringing in Traverse City St. Francis, McBain and Fremont.
VOLLEYBALL
Petoskey 3
Gaylord 2
Petoskey def. Gaylord 25-27, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19, 15-9.
Petoskey leaders: Caitlyn Matelski 14 kills; Reagan Walsh 9 kills; Katie Parker 43 assists; Lucy Tarachas 53 serve receptions, 40 digs.
Boyne City 3
Cheboygan 2
Boyne City def. Cheboygan 24-26, 22-25, 25-17, 25-17, 15-8.
Ramblers leaders: Morgan Deming 24 kills, 3 aces, 3 blocks, 10 digs; Ava Tarsi 35 assists, 7 kills, 5 aces, 12 digs; Aubrey Burns 6 kills, 4 aces; Elly Wilcox 5 kills; Braylyn Rincon 25 digs; Bri Ager and Eliana Michaels led defense; Brook Williams several key kills and blocks.
Ludington 3
Manistee 0
Ludington def. Manistee 25-10, 25-8, 25-5.
Manistee leaders: Allison Kelley 9 kills, 12 digs, 17 serve receptions, 2 blocks; Ashtyn Janis 25 assists.
SOCCER
Glen Lake 1
Benzie Central 0
Glen Lake came out on top in a league game against Benzie Central played 10-on-10 because of low numbers by both teams. The Northwest Conference encouraged all teams to "reduce and equate when competing against Glen Lake boys soccer" because of low numbers and sportsmanship.
Glen Lake (1-0, 1-0 Northwest): Hunter Cox goal; Patrick Sutherland assist; Tucker Brown 8 saves.
Benzie Central (0-3, 0-1 Northwest): Al Lopez, Steve Barron, Nolan Bretzke led defense.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake hosts Leland Sept. 12; Benzie hosts Harbor Springs, Friday.
Leland 8
Kingsley 0
Leland (2-2-1): Jael Gutierrez 2 goals; Colby Connor goal, assist; Agustin Creamer goal Weston Burda goal; Sawyer Couturier goal; Kyle Baldwin goal; Jimmy Alpi goal, assist; Liam Waskiewicz 2 assists; Adrian Spencer assist; Jose Guzman assist; shutout shared by Will Sawyer and Howie Kropp.
UP NEXT: The Comets travel Saturday to Cadillac.
Buckley 3
Suttons Bay 2
Buckley opened conference play with a tight 3-2 win over Suttons Bay on Wednesday night. Buckley took a lead midway through the first half, but gave up 2 goals and the lead in the next 10 minutes. Buckley tied it up at 2-2 from a corner kick just before halftime. In the second half, Buckley missed multiple chances to retake the lead until freshman Braylin Casto banged home the game-winner.
Buckley (4-3-1 overall, 1-0 Northwest Conference): Beltran de Vera goal; Kyle Deshasier goal; Braylin Casto goal; Jake Romzek 2 assists; Beltran de Vera assist; Tyler Apple 5 saves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.