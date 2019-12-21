DETROIT — Travis Schuba couldn't even remember the score of Saturday's game.
Traverse City Central defeated Bay City Western 51-41, and then the game became secondary to the Trojans boys basketball coach, who proposed to his girlfriend, Erin Przybyla, at center court of the Detroit Pistons court after the contest.
"The team was going crazy," Schuba said. "The team loves her. I went into the locker room and they were jumping up and down and were like, 'Where's Mrs. Schuba?'"
Schuba didn't tell the team ahead of time, as he didn't want to distract from their experience of playing a game at the Pistons' arena.
"We didn't have any clue," Trojans forward Henry Goldkuhle said. "There was a photographer there, and then it just clicked. ... It was cool to see him pop the question."
Goldkuhle led Central (3-2) with 14 points as the Trojans scoring effort was spread around. Ned Milney, George Goldkuhle, Kadyn Warner and Carson Briggs each contributed six points, and Carson Bourdo and Mitch Stachnik four apiece. Milney and Warner sparked Central off the bench.
"The kids said, 'Coach, if you'd have told us what was going on, we'd have won by 100,'" Schuba said.
The team — which hosts Lansing Everett on Friday — stayed for the Pistons game against the Chicago Bulls later that evening.
"It's a lot bigger than any of us are used to," Henry Goldkuhle said. "Pretty unforgettable."
HOCKEY
TC West 4
Alpena 1
TC West (5-2, 2-1 Big North): Tyler Esman 2 goals; Luke Brady 2 goals.
UP NEXT: The Titans play the Bay Reps at 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the Scott Miller Memorial Tournament at Centre Ice Arena.
WRESTLING
5 place for TC West at Chip Hills
Joe Loren Memorial Tournament at Chippewa Hills.
TC West placers: Isaac Hyatt 6th (119); Ethan Edenburn 6th (130); Wyatt Nied 5th (145); Reese Moore 8th (160); Owen Mathie 6th (171).
UP NEXT: The Titans host the TC West Holiday Invite, Dec. 28.
TC Central 2-3 at Brighton's Manning Vieau Duals
Trojan leaders: Dutch Ballan (103), Damien Ballan (135) and Remy Cotton (160) go undefeated at 5-0.
Mancelona 3-1-1 at Coleman Invite
Team scores: Mancelona def. Breckenridge 60-24; ties Oscoda 42-42; def. Hemlock 45-36; loss to Whittemore-Prescott 53-28; def. Lake City 42-39.
Ironmen leaders: Ian Somerville (140) and Kyle Corcoran-Edwards (125) both 5-0 on the day.
Forest Area places 4 at Grayling Invite
Warrior leaders: Josh Saylor 3-0, 1st; Sir-Xaiver Navoni 3-1, 3rd; Daniel Thompson 2-2, 4th; Brock Town 2-2, 4th place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.