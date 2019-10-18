TRAVERSE CITY — The TC Christian Sabres swept the GT Academy volleyball team in three sets on Friday.
The win marks the 25th of the season for the Sabres, defeating the Mustangs 25-23, 25-15, 25-17.
Jillene Bouwmeester led the way from all areas of the floor tallying eight kills, seven blocks, five digs and three aces.
Emma Mirabelli charted nine kills, seven digs and an ace while serving at a 100 percent clip. Julianna Brower had a mesmerizing 10 blocks on the night for TC Christian.
Kaitlyn Watson led the Mustangs by serving at a 100 percent clip while adding three kills, two blocks, five digs and nine assists. Natalie Lasko had seven kills with three digs and one block, kill and ace. Krina Riebschleger had eight digs and two assists for the Mustangs.
The Sabres (25-4) will host Brethren while GTA travels to Bear Lake on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.