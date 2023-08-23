FRANKFORT — The Traverse City Christian Sabres volleyball team dominated on the court Tuesday morning, finishing 3-0 at the Frankfort quad while defeating Frankfort, Grand Traverse Academy and Buckley.
The Sabres defeated the Panthers in three sets (25-20, 23-25, 15-12) and GT Academy and Buckley in two sets.
Frankfort finished 2-1, defeating Buckley (25-16, 25-21) and GT Academy (25-21, 25-22).
Frankfort senior Payton Miller finished with 29 kills and six aces. The Panthers saw contributions from Eliza Frary (34 assists, nine digs, eight aces), Paige Williams (20 digs, seven aces) and Lily Wolfe (five kills, five assists, 12 digs).
The Panthers travel to Brethren on Monday. The Sabres travel to Benzie Central for a quad on Tuesday. The Bears travel to Manistee Catholic Central on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Forest Area finishes 2-0
Forest Area def. Mancelona: 25-15, 25-20; Forest Area def Ellsworth 25-13, 25-14; Mancelona def. Ellsworth: 25-12, 20-25, 15-9.
Mancelona: Grace Steffe 3 aces, 9 kills; Taylor Muth 3 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs, 29 assists; Natalie Lenhart 4 kills; Lauren MacConnel 3 aces, 5 digs; Desjanea Perkins 8 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs, Maddie Shier 2 kills, Jersey Patton 3 aces, 18 digs.
UP NEXT: The Warriors (5-1) travel to Pellston Sept 5. Mancelona travels to Lake City for a quad on Thursday.
Ramblers finish 3-0 in quad
Boyne City def. Bellaire: 25-18 and 25-17; def. Onaway 25-13 and 25-15; def. Alpena 25-13, 22-25, 15-5.
Boyne City: Ava Tarsi 28 assists, 13 kills, 5 aces; Elly Wilcox 10 kills, 4 aces; Ameilia Dunstan 9 kills; Josie Wilson 9 kills; Aubrey Burns 17 digs, 5 aces; Brianna Ager 9 digs.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers travel to Lake City for a quad on Thursday.
Huskies go 2-0 in Pine River
Benzie Central def. Pine River: 24-26, 25-21, 15-3; def. Manistee 25-21, 23-25, 15-4.
Benzie Central: Ava Bechler 13 kills, 7 blocks, 8 digs; Flora Zickert 12 kills, 5 aces; Emma Brooks 3 aces, 14 digs; Maddy Stewart 7 digs, 27 assists, 5 aces; Scarlett Ramirez 8 kills, 8 blocks; Junior Grace Heiges 8 blocks, 4 aces, 4 kills.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (7-0) travel to Mount Pleasant on Saturday for Heat on the Hardwood Invite. The Mariners travel to Frankfort on Aug 30.
CROSS COUNTRY
Postma finishes third at Warrior Invite
REMUS — Manistee's senior Cecilia Postma had a third-place finish (20:31.09) in the 2023 Early Season Warrior Invitational at Chippewa Hills High School on Tuesday to help Manistee finish eighth overall.
Manton finished fourth with 55 points, and Kingsley placed 11th with 154 points. In the boy's race, Manton placed fourth with 60 points, Manistee placed eighth, and Kingsley finished 11th.
Manton sophomore Robert Dykhouse led things for Manton with a sixth-place finish with a time of 17:16.12. Kingsley's Branden Stock placed 13th at 18:20.61, and Mariners' Christian Schramski placed 15th at 18:24.96.
Izzard, Corey top Taco Two Mile
PETOSKEY — Petoskey seniors Shane Izzard and CamBrie Corey took home first-place finishes at the third annual Twilight Petoskey Taco Two Mile on Tuesday.
Boys top 5: 1. Izzard (Petoskey) 10:17.59; 2. Gavin Guggemos (Kalkaska) 10:32.83; 3. Tommy Farley (Petoskey) 10:41.71; 4. Dylan Odenbach (Petoskey) 10:45.26; 5. Jack Lindwall (Petoskey)10:51.29.
Girls top 5: 1. Corey (Petoskey) 12:11.55; 2. Nora O'Leary (Petoskey) 12:45.81; 3. Katie Rohrer (Charlevoix) 13:04.78; 4. Fiona Scott (Petoskey) 13:07.99; 5. Ava Pawlick (Petoskey) 13:09.65.
BOYS TENNIS
TC West splits Mattawan Quad
MATTAWAN — Traverse City West went 0-1-1 in the Mattawan quad on Tuesday with a loss against Mattawan and a tie against Portage Northern.
Picking up wins against Portage Northern were Seth Munro at two-singles (6-1,6-0), Edward Chan at three-singles (6-2 and 6-1), and Tyler Chan and Ryan Goodrich at one-doubles (6-2 and 6-0).
The Titans travel to Allegan on Wednesday.
Gladiators finish 2nd at Liggett Quad
GROSS POINTE WOODS — Traverse City St. Francis tied for second place with University Liggett on Tuesday. The Gladiators tied 4-4 to Saline and University Liggett while picking up a 7-1 win over Grand Blanc.
Owen Jackson at one-singles picked up wins against Saline, 6-1 and 6-0, and Grand Blanc, 6-0 and 6-0. Luke Bobrowski at four-singles secured wins against University Liggett, 6-3 and 6-1, and Grand Blanc, 6-2 and 6-2.
Eli Schmude and David Ansley at one-doubles defeated all three schools. Max King and Will Sutton beat the Liggett, 6-1 and 6-3, and the Grand Blanc, 6-1 and 6-1.
Other Gladiators securing wins were Brady Thelen and Casey Jackson at three-doubles, with wins against Saline, 6-2, 3-6, 10-6, and Grand Blanc, 6-1 and 6-2. Carson Poole and Quinten Musgrave in four-doubles secured wins over Liggett, 6-1 and 6-3, and Grand Blanc, 6-2 and 6-1.
The Glads return to the tennis courts on Wednesday to host Big Rapids and Petoskey.
BOYS SOCCER
West Ottawa 3
TC Central 1
Traverse City Central: Geordie Richmond 1 goal; Caleb Byland 6 saves.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (0-2) host Elk Rapids on Tuesday.
TC Christian 0
Gaylord 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (1-1-1) host Suttons Bay on Friday. The Blue Devils (0-3-1) visit Boyne City on Thursday.
Harbor Light 4
Burt Lake NMC 1
Harbor Light: Kirk Rose 2 goals; David Chamberlin 2 goals, 1 assist; Landon Jakeway 1 assist; Vaughn Henagan 20+ saves.
UP NEXT: The Swordsmen (1-0) travel to Buckley on Thursday.
Harbor Springs 8
Sault Area 0
Harbor Springs: Sam Miller 1 goal, 1 assist; Henry Juneau 4 goals; Everett Shepherd 2 goals; Niko Resckivics 1 goal, 2 assists; Charlie Baker 2 assists.
UP NEXT: The Rams (3-0, 1-0 Lake Michigan) host Clare on Friday.
Glen Lake 2
Kalkaska 2
Glen Lake: Patrick Sutherland 1 goal; Ezra Belanger 1 goal; Hunter Cox 1 assist; Anthony Forton 4 saves; Jaden Jackson 2 saves.
Kalkaska: Cade Ponstein 1 goal; Josh Saxton 1 goal; Aiden Flory 1 assist; Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales 8 saves, 1 assist.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (0-1-1, 0-1 Northwest) host Petoskey on Thursday. The Blazers (2-1-1) travel to Big Rapids on Thursday.
Elk Rapids 5
Big Rapids 0
Elk Rapids: Tyler Standfest 2 goals, 1 assist; Noah Hilley 2 assists; Drew Plum 1 goal; Alex Smith 1 goal; Jayden Hresko 1 goal; Koa West 2 saves; Jacob McNamus 1 save.
UP NEXT: The Elks (2-1) host Leland on Friday.
Boyne City 4
Benzie Central 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (2-0,1-0 Lake Michigan) host Gaylord on Thursday. The Huskies (0-2, 0-1 Northwest) host Kalkaska on Monday.
Ludington 3
Cadillac 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (0-2) welcome Mount Pleasant on Saturday.
TC Central JV 1
Holland West Ottawa JV 1
Traverse City Central: Sid Schwert 1 goal.
GIRLS GOLF
Titans, Trojans finish top 10 at GVSU
Golf Course: Meadows Golf Course
Team scores: 5. Traverse City Central (374); 8. Traverse City West (417).
Top 20 finishes: 10. Sarah Ream (TCC) 89; 13. Addison Baletine (TCC) 94; 16. Ava Shotwell (TCC) 95; 18. Evelyn Nowicki (TCC) 96.
