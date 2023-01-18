TRAVERSE CITY — It was domination on both sides of the ball for Traverse City Christian on Tuesday.
The Sabres (6-2) defeated Leland (1-8) by a 56-28 final with players who haven't seen much of the floor given time to shine. Reece Broderick had a team-high 14 points — which he scored all in the first half.
"We are improving every week, and improving every game and playing smart ball," Traverse City Christian head coach Rene LaFreniere said. "You do that every night you'll win some ball games."
The Sabres splashed 30 points in the second quarter to make it difficult for the Comets to come back. On the defensive and the offensive end, TC Christian made things challenging for a young Leland squad.
As the game progressed, the Sabres flushed out their bench and played players who haven't had much playing time. Junior Malachi Willis finished with nine points, and seniors Zack Connor and Levi Schultz both finished with six points.
Leland head coach Ryan DeFour has been treating this season as a learning experience for his players. While the wins haven't been stacking up, he's been able to keep his guys focused.
"Our guys work hard for 32 minutes every night, and they hold each other accountable for their effort," DeFour said. "We don't try and criticize each other for things out of our control. Effort plays like boxing out, getting back on defense and closing out are things we are trying to get better at every night."
TC Christian travels to Marion on Friday for a rematch that the Sabres won 50-34 last time around. Leland hosts Grand Traverse Academy on Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TC St. Francis 64
Charlevoix 48
Traverse City St. Francis: Wyatt Nausadis 23 points; Henry Reineck 10 points.
Charlevoix: Joe Gaffney 15 points; Troy Nickel 12 points; Max Dixon 7 points, 10 rebounds; Hudson Vollmer 6 points, 5 assists.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (7-1, 4-0 Lake Michigan) host Kalkaska on Thursday. The Rayders (1-8, 0-4 Lake Michigan) welcome Boyne City on Thursday.
Petoskey 58
TC West 48
Petoskey: Cade Trudeau 19 points; Shane Izzard 16 points; Jimmy Marshall 14 points.
Traverse City West: Ben Habers 17 points; Quentin Gillespie 10 points; Winslow Robinson 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (7-3, 2-1 Big North) host TC Central on Friday. The Titans (5-7, 2-2 Big North) travel to Cadillac on Friday.
Cadillac 68
Essexville Garber 38
Cadillac: Charlie Howell 21 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 steals, 1 block; Jaden Montague 12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Kyle McGowan 9 points, 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (8-1, 4-0 Big North) welcome Traverse City West on Friday.
Grayling 63
East Jordan 58
Grayling: Ethan Kucharek 21 points, 4 steals; Tristan Demlow 14 points, 5 rebounds; Fletcher Quinlan 12 points, 3 steals; Maddox Mead 6 points, 7 steals, 3 assists; Kaleb Hall 6 points, 8 rebounds.
East Jordan: Korbyn Russell 23 points, 10 rebounds; Devin Olstrom 11 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists; Brendan Aenis 8 points, 11 rebounds
UP NEXT: The Vikings (6-3, 3-1 Lake Michigan) travel to Harbor Springs on Thursday. The Red Devils (2-6, 1-3 Lake Michigan) host Elk Rapids on Thursday.
Elk Rapids 54
Harbor Springs 49
Elk Rapids: Haven Somers 17 points, 4 steals; Ryan McGuire 11 points; 7 rebounds; Caleb Kerfoot 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks (6-3, 2-2 Lake Michigan) travel to East Jordan on Thursday.
Montague 67
Manistee 35
Manistee: Ethan Edmondson 7 points.
UP NEXT: Manistee travels to Fremont on Friday.
St. Francis JV 41
Charlevoix JV 27
Traverse City St. Francis: Max King 14 points; Isaac Kerr 6 points.
St. Francis Frosh 33
Charlevoix Frosh 27
TCSF: Pierston Bietel 12 points; George Heeringa 11 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TC West 44
Petoskey 41
Traverse City West: Mikayla Thompson 12 points.
Petoskey: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Titans (2-10, 1-3 Big North) travel to Cadillac on Friday. Petoskey (7-6, 3-1 Big North) hosts Traverse City Central on Friday.
Cadillac 59
Glen Lake 48
Cadillac: Maddie Swiger 16 points; Joslyn Seeley 12 points; Kaleigh Swiger 11 points; Madalie Dickerson 11 points.
Glen Lake: Ruby Hogan 23 points, 4 assists; Olivia Mikowski 10 points, 8 rebounds; Maddie Bradford 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (3-8, 1-3 Big North) host TC West on Friday. The Lakers (8-2, 6-0 Northwest) host Mason County Central on Thursday.
Elk Rapids 51
Harbor Springs 42
Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest 23 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks; Lauren Bingham 12 points, 4 rebounds; Morgan Bergquist 8 points, 5 rebounds; Hunter Schellenbarger 6 points, 3 rebounds; Lily Morton 2 points, 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Elks (8-2, 5-1 Lake Michigan) host East Jordan on Friday.
Boyne City 69
Kalkaska 22
Boyne City: Mackensy Wilson 15 points; Ava Maginity 10 points; Elly Wilcox 11 points.
Kalkaska: Lucy Hall 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (2-10, 1-5 Lake Michigan) travel to Charlevoix on Friday. The Blazers (1-8, 0-6 Lake Michigan) host Traverse City St. Francis on Friday.
Sault Ste. Marie 45
Gaylord 42
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (3-7, 2-1 Big North) travel to Alpena on Friday.
Grayling 38
East Jordan 32
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (8-4, 3-3 Lake Michigan) hosts Harbor Springs on Friday. The Red Devils (4-5, 2-4 Lake Michigan) travel to Elk Rapids on Friday.
Bellaire 39
Mancelona 37
Bellaire: Jacey Somers 35 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals; Alex Dawson 2 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals.
Mancelona: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (5-5, 3-5 Ski Valley) travel to Burt Lake NMC on Thursday. Mancelona (1-5, 2-8 Ski Valley) hosts Ellsworth on Thursday.
Joburg 50
Forest Area 20
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (6-2, 9-3 Ski Valley) host Inland Lakes next Tuesday. Forest Area (0-5, 1-9 Ski Valley) plays Gaylord St. Mary on Tuesday.
Gaylord SM 80
Inland Lakes 52
Gaylord St. Mary: Macey Bebble 20 points; Ava Schultz 15 points; Sydney Grusczynski 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (9-2, 8-0 Ski Valley) travel to Forest Area next Tuesday. The Bulldogs (8-4, 5-2 Ski Valley) host Cheboygan on Thursday.
Burt Lake NMC 48
Ellsworth 34
Ellsworth: Avery Strange 8 points; Bella Essenberg 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (3-6, 3-3 Northern Lakes) travel to Mancelona on Thursday.
Buckley 64
Bear Lake 34
Buckley: Kayla Milarch 28 points; Aiden Harrand 17 points, 6 rebounds, 7 steals; Taylor Matthews 7 points, 8 rebounds; Maddie Chilson 7 points, 11 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Bears (6-5, 2-4 Northwest) host Suttons Bay. The Lakers (2-8, 2-8 West Michigan D) travel to Mason County Eastern on Friday.
Wrestling
Kingsley goes 2-0 at Mancelona tri
Results: Kingsley def. Roscommon, 54-30; Kingsley def. Mancelona, 72-6.
Kingsley: 106lb — Alex Drury 1-1; 113lb — Ryan Roelofs 0-2; 120lb — Moira Martz 2-0; 126lb — Caleb Fryer 2-0; 132lb — Cameron Fryer 2-0; 138lb — Gavyn Merchant 2-0; 144lb — Jon Pearson 2-0; 144lb — Tyler Unterbrink 1-0; 150 lb — Justin Grahn 1-0; 150lb — Isaac Grahn 1-0; 157lb — Isaiah Cosgrove 2-0; 165lb Caleb Bott 1-1; 165lb — Trenton Traylor 0-1; 175lb — Noah Walter-Reece 1-0; 175lb — Kyan Fessenden 2-0; 190lb — Trenton Sweat 1-1; 285lb — Raymond VanDyke 2-0.
Deadline for prep calls is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, record, next opponent, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.