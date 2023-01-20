PETOSKEY — Anthony Ribel finished a point shy of his career high as he and the Traverse City Central Trojans traveled to Petoskey and left with a victory Friday night.
TC Central nabbed a conference road win, topping Petoskey by a 72-59 final after jumping out to a 25-10 lead after the first quarter. The Trojans led 39-27 at the break and staved off the Northmen’s comeback attempt in the third and fourth to secure the W.
Ribel finished with 34 points, six rebounds and four assists. Jack Hogan had 13 points, Miles Smith had 10, and Landen Miller had nine points that included his first slam dunk to go along with nine boards. Bradyen Halliday led the Trojans in steals with four.
The Trojans (5-7, 3-1 Big North) rode into town Friday after winning back-to-back games on the heels of a four-game losing streak.
They play two home nonconference games over the next four days as they take on East Grand Rapids on Saturday and then Ludington on Tuesday. Central returns to Big North play at Traverse City West on Feb. 3.
Petoskey was led by Cade Trudeau and his 23 points. Jimmy Marshall and Shane Izzard were also in double figures for Petoskey, scoring 15 and 11 points, respectively.
The Northmen (8-4, 3-2 Big North) found themselves just outside of the first Michigan Associated Press boys basketball rankings but are No. 8 in Division 1 in the latest MHSAA power ratings. Petoskey got back on the winning side with a victory over Traverse City West on Tuesday after suffering two straight losses. The Northmen battle the Titans again on Thursday before taking part in the Cadillac Showcase on Jan. 28.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cadillac 38
TC West 28
Cadillac: Charlie Howell 13 points, 11 rebounds; Kyle McGowan 8 points, 3 rebounds.
Traverse City West: Ben Carlson 9 points; Ben Habers 8 points; Lincoln Lockhart 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (9-1, 5-0 Big North) host Gaylord on Tuesday. The Titans (5-8, 2-3 Big North) welcome Petoskey on Thursday.
TC Christian 57
Marion 46
Traverse City Christian: Levi Schultz 24 points; Reece Broderick 13 points; Garrett Schultz 7 points; Jonah Mleko 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (8-2) travel to Bellaire on Monday.
Ellsworth 69
GT Academy 28
Ellsworth: Jacob Jenuwine 20 points; Kelan Pletcher 15 points; Cam Snyder 5 rebounds; Patrick Puroll 6 steals.
Grand Traverse Academy: Matthew Kinney 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (8-3, 3-1 Northern Lakes) travel to Gaylord St. Mary on Monday. The Mustangs (0-8) host the Cadillac Homeschoolers on Thursday.
Boyne City 49
Charlevoix 45
Boyne City: Mason Wilcox 17 points; Alex Calcaterra 16 points, 6 rebounds; Jacob Johnson 7 points, 7 rebounds; Jayden Alger 5 points, 5 rebounds; Jack Neer 2 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals.
Charlevoix: Hudson Vollmer 13 points; Troy Nickel 10 points; Ryan Pearl 6 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists; Vitale Collins 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (10-1, 5-0 Lake Michigan) battle Traverse City St. Francis at home Tuesday. The Rayders (1-9, 0-5 Lake Michigan) travel to Kalkaska on Tuesday.
Gaylord SM 69
Joburg 52
Gaylord St. Mary: Brody Jeffers 10 points, 10 rebounds, 8 steals, 6 assists; Gavin Bebble 17 points; Daniel Jacobson 20 points (career high); Rylan Matelski 9 points, 6 rebounds.
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Will Boden 12 points; Tommy Fox 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (10-1, 7-0 Ski Valley) host Ellsworth on Monday. The Cardinals (0-9, 0-6 Ski Valley) travel to Cheboygan on Monday.
Buckley 69
Suttons Bay 49
Buckley: Landon Kulawiak 28 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals; Carter Williams 20 points; Jackson Kulawiak 9 points, 7 assists, 4 steals.
Suttons Bay: Mjiiikwis Sanchez 13 points; Finn Mankowski 11 points; Shawn Shananaquet 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Bears (5-7, 3-3 Northwest) travel to Leland on Wednesday. The Norsemen (2-6, 1-6 Northwest) head to Frankfort on Wednesday
Benzie Central 53
Leland 24
Benzie Central: Jaxon Childers 21 points; Rowan Zickert 12 points.
Leland: Logan Defour 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (6-2, 5-0 Northwest) head to Kingsley on Wednesday. The Comets (2-9, 0-6 Northwest) host Buckley on Wednesday.
McBain 62
Lake City 42
McBain: Evan 19 points Haverkamp; Kalvin McGillis 10 poiB ODYnts
Lake City: Brady Gothard 13 points; Darin Kunkel 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (7-4, 7-1 Highland) head to Manton on Tuesday. The Trojans (3-8, 2-6 Highland) travel to Houghton Lake on Wednesday.
Mancelona 82
Forest Area 35
Mancelona: Aiden Dixon 22 points; Gavin Robinson 17 points; Elijah Wescott 12 points.
Forest Area: Cameron Patton 11 points; Lucas Blankenship 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen (4-6, 4-3 Ski Valley) travel to Ellsworth on Tuesday. Forest Area (0-8, 0-7 Ski Valley) heads to Johannesburg-Lewiston on Friday.
Onekama 39
Kingsley 14
Onekama: Luke Bradford 10 points, 11 rebounds, 4 steals; Caden Bradford 9 points; Adam Domres 7 points, 4 rebounds; Sawyer Christiansen 5 points, 5 rebounds, 7 steals.
Kingsley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Portagers (6-3, 3-3 Northwest) head to Glen Lake on Wednesday. The Stags (2-8, 2-4 Northwest) host Benzie Central on Wednesday.
Onaway 78
Bellaire 60
Bellaire: Jayden Hanson 29 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals; Dawson Derrer 10 points; Drake Koepke 9 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 6 steals.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (4-5, 3-4 Ski Valley) host Traverse City Christian on Monday.
McBain NMC 68
Muskegon WMC 39
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Ethan Bennett 21 points, 14 points; Blake DeZeeuw 17 points, 6 assists; Brant Winkle 12 points, 4 steals; Nathan Eisenga 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (7-3, 5-3 Highland) host Beal City on Tuesday.
Wolverine 61
Boyne Falls 40
Boyne Falls: Ashton Spang 19 points; JT Greenier 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Loggers (0-9, 0-7 Northern Lakes) host Mackinaw City on Monday.
Pellston 76
Harbor Light 74
Harbor Light Christian: Landon Jakeway 20 points; Kirk Rose 18 points; David Chamberlin 12 points; Andrew Stahl 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Swordsmen (6-5, 4-1 Northern Lakes) host the Traverse City Bulldogs on Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TC West 42
Cadillac 38
Traverse City West: Raegan Lacross 15 points; Mikayla Thompson 15 points.
Cadillac: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Titans (3-10, 2-3 Big North) head to Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday. The Vikings (3-9, 1-4 Big North) travel to Manton on Monday.
Kingsley 66
Onekama 27
Kingsley: Grace Hillier 16 points, 5 assists; Hannah Grahn 13 points, 13 rebounds; Claire Dutton 10 points, 8 rebounds; Marisa Graham 8 points.
Onekama: Madison Gulowski 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Stags (7-5, 5-1 Northwest) head to Benzie Central on Tuesday. The Portagers (3-8, 1-5 Northwest) host Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Monday.
Benzie Central 48
Leland 45
Benzie Central: Gloria Stepanovich 17 points, 20 rebounds; Kara Johnson 13 points, 4 assists; Flora Zickert 11 points.
Leland: Elli Miller 21 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists; Maeve Sweeney 11 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Mallory Lowe 11 points, 6 rebounds.
Brethren 61
Mesick 19
Brethren: Natalie Myers 10 points, 7 rebounds; Maddy Biller 10 points, 5 rebounds; Alice Amstutz 9 points, 6 rebounds; Elly Sexton 8 points, 10 rebounds; Olivia Sexton 8 points, 8 rebounds.
Mesick: Kayla McCoy 14 points.
Buckley 47
Suttons Bay 17
Buckley: Kayla Milarch 19 points, 5 rebounds; Taylor Matthews 13 points, 7 rebounds; Maddie Chilson 10 points, 6 assists, 4 steals.
Suttons Bay: No stats reported.
Charlevoix 40
Boyne City 35
Charlevoix: Bayani Collins 12 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals; Anna Kemp 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals; Abby Wright 5 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists; Mikayla Sharrow 7 points.
Boyne City: Ava Maginity 15 points; Braydin Noble 6 points.
Elk Rapids 39
East Jordan 27
Elk Rapids: Morgan Bergquist 18 points, 4 rebounds; Lily Morton 6 points, 4 rebounds; Kendall Standfest 6 points, 5 rebounds.
East Jordan: No stats reported.
Lake City 33
McBain 27
Lake City: Mackenzie Bisballe 13 points, 8 rebounds; Alie Bisballe 11 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists; Payton Hogan 8 points.
McBain: Analeise Fredin 9 points; Sydeny Henker 7 points; Kahlil Henker 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (12-1, 7-1 Highland) battle Evart on Wednesday. The Ramblers (9-4, 6-2) head to Manton on Wednesday.
Frankfort 59
Pickford 26
Frankfort: Evelyn VanTol 17 points, 9 rebounds; Kinzee Stockdale 23 points, 6 rebounds; Kylee Harris 12 points, 3 assists; Addie Chownyk 12 points, 6 rebounds; Savina Anhalt 5 assists.
ICE HOCKEY
TC West 5
Port Huron N. 0
Traverse City West: Landen Totten 1 goal; Lincoln Seyferth 1 goal, 1 assist; Gavin Hysell 1 goal, 1 assist; Carter Dobb 1 goal; Brandon Meyers 1 goal, 1 assist; Kallen Ray 3 assists; Reece Robertson 1 assist; Owen Ferrill 1 assist.
UP NEXT: The Titans (4-10-1, 2-4-1 Big North) battle St. Edwards Ohio at Big Bear Arena in Sault Ste. Marie on Saturday.
Negaunee 4Cadillac 1Cadillac: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (9-6-1, 4-3-1 Big North) host Cheboygan on Wednesday.
P’dale Jeffers 2Gaylord 0Gaylord: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (3-11, 1-5 Big North) head to Negaunee on Saturday.
