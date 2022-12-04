TRAVERSE CITY — The growing pains are real for Traverse City West hockey.
After dropping a 7-2 game to Mattawan, first-year TC West (0-4) coach Zack Bargy is not oblivious to the growing pains the boys are experiencing this season. With an inexperienced Titans squad, the scoreboard doesn't show it, but Bargy sees improvement every game.
"The boys are getting better, I'm getting better," Bargy said. "Right now, I'm growing with them. The growing pains were expected, but I never expected to go 0-4, but I'm still seeing young guys playing a lot more and young guys who never had to play for our program before. You have to fail to learn."
The improvements are there.
In Friday night 's 3-2 lost to Hancock, the Titans allowed 53 shots on goal, in Saturday's lost, they allowed 44 to 20 shots on goal.
"Guys are getting better, we were short-handed today and had a couple of guys out, but that didn't help," Bargy said. "We're an inexperienced group. We expected this, but we knew there were going to be some bumps in the road."
Goalkeeper Mason West took the day off as Mac Smith got the nod Saturday. Despite allowing seven goals, he had 37 saves. Jonah Starr — assisted by Reece Robertson — and Robertson each had a pair of goals, but it wasn't enough for the Titans.
Bargy knows part of being a coach is making sure the boys are on the same page and not giving up on the season this early.
"It a process, and it's a continuous process day-to-day," he said. "It's starting in practice, and that's something our group does. I reminded them after the game today — part of the reason we pushing them in practice is to play with a purpose; how we practice is going to translate to games."
Titans travel to Cadillac on Monday for their first Big North opponent, before facing a Traverse City Central, who's lost two straight,
"Whether it's Mason West or Mac Smith, they are going to have to be very good (against TC Central)," he said. "One thing we have to do is play with more consistently with more purpose and energy. They will be ready, Chris Givens will have them ready, and we'll have a big task ahead, but we got to make sure we are ready."
HOCKEY
Bay Reps 5
Alpena 4
Bay Reps: Riley Pirece goal; Zander Griffore assist; Grant Lucas 2 goals; Ethan Egelski assist; Larson Miller goal, assist; Ryan Lannen overtime game-winner.
UP NEXT: Bay Reps (6-0-1) travel north to Marquette (4-2) Dec. 9.
Hancock 3
TC Central 2
Traverse City Central: Hunter Folgmann goal; Owen Dawson goal; Drew Zrimec assist; Koen Burkholder assist; Luke Vander Roest assist; Brady Faille 24 saves.
UP NEXT: Trojans (2-2-2) first season matchup against TC West (0-4) on Dec. 7.
Gaylord 7
Gibraltar Carlson 0
Gaylord: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Blue Devils (0-5) travel to Tawas (1-3) Dec. 7.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vicksburg 40
TC West 22
TC West: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: TC West (0-2) hosts Dearborn (1-0) on Dec.9 for home opener.
Cedarville 67
Frankfort 49
Frankfort: Everlyn VanTol 22 points, Kylie Harris 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (0-1) travel to Manistee (2-1, 1-1) Dec. 5.
Muskegon Mona Shores 43
Gaylord 33
Gaylord: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Gaylord (2-1) hosts Charlevoix (1-1, 1-1) on Dec. 6.
Manistee Catholic 44
Kalamazoo Hackett 34
Manistee CC: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee Catholic (2-0) hosts Onekama (1-1) Dec. 7.
Escanaba 50
McBain 42
McBain: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: McBain (1-1) hosts Kingsley (1-1, 1-1) Dec. 6.
New Lothrop 46
Gaylord St Mary 43
Gaylord St Mary: Sydney Grusczynski 20 points; Ava Shultz 8 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals; Macey Bebble 13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Kaylee Jeffers 3 points, 5 rebounds; Emma McKinley 2 points, 2 steals, 3 assists.
UP NEXT: St. Mary (1-1) hosts Forest Area (0-2) Dec. 7. for their first Ski Valley Conference opener.
Lake City 35
Petoskey 27
Petoskey: Kenzie Bromley 8 points; Caityln Matelski 6 points.
Lake City: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (1-2) hosts Ogemaw Heights, Dec. 6.
BOWLING
Cadillac wins BNC tournament
Traverse City bowlers made themselves known on Saturday, despite falling short in the final rounds.
Traverse City Central boys' faced off against Cadillac in the finals, but lost 372-337. Traverse City West girls' faced off against Gaylord in the finals, but lost 217-193.
All nine of the Trojans bowlers who bowled on Saturday took home either first or second conference team. TC Centrals' Carter Banton (420) and JJ Hintsala (394) took the top two individual boys’ spots, and all three Traverse City West girls — Alyssa Maitland Tanner (350), Taylor Phillips (403), and Jordan LaFleur (411) — took the top three girls’ spots.
