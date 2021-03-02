TRAVERSE CITY — Ben Polomsky's overtime goal gave the Bay Reps a 3-2 victory over Traverse City West.
The No. 7-ranked Reps (6-4) took Monday's top-10 hockey clash from No. 5 TC West (6-2-2) at Centre Ice Arena.
Kaleb Miller and Gabe Classens scored the Reps' regulation goals, with both set up by Aaron Ackerson. Tyeson Griffore picked up the assist on Polomsky's game-winner.
Michael Schermerhorn scored both of West's goals, with assists going to Grant LaFaive and Jack Burzynski.
West beat the Reps 3-2 last week. Schermerhorn put up four points in the two Reps games.
BOYS HOOPS
Leland 53
TC Christian 52
Leland (5-3): Gavin Miller 22 points, 16 rebounds; Jayden Holston 13 points; JJ Popp 10 points, 7 rebounds.
TC Christian (5-3): Elijah Mleko 21 points; Brock Broderick 12 points; Cole Wierda 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets host Buckley on Tuesday and return to TC Christian on Thursday.
Glen Lake 60
Lake Leelanau SM 49
Glen Lake (6-2): Luke Hazelton 17 points; Connor Ciolek 11 points; Finn Hogan 10 points.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (6-3): Dylan Barnowski 19 points, 5 rebounds; Shawn Bramer 10 points, 6 rebounds; Matthew Kohler 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles host Frankfort, Friday; the Lakers host Kingsley, Tuesday.
Mesick 52
TC Bulldogs 38
Mesick (6-3): Matthew Fuller 10 points, 5 assists; Tyler Sexton 12 points, 4 rebounds; Dason Watson 8 points, 4 rebounds.
TC Bulldogs: Evan Stipe 12 points; Levi Schultz 10 points.
UP NEXT: Mesick travels Thursday to Baldwin.
Ellsworth 46
Boyne Falls 45
Ellsworth (8-1): Brayden Steenwyk 14 points, 2 steals; Jaeger Griswold 12 points, 5 steals, 2 blocks; Kelan Pletcher 8 points, 4 steals, 1 block; Jamal Cebulski 6 points, 3 blocks, 6 assists; Jacob Jenuwine 4 points, 4 assists, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: The Lancers travel Tuesday to Vanderbilt.
TC Christian JV 56
Leland JV 36
TC Christian: Jonah Mleko 15 points; Zack Connor 14 points; Austin Miller 11 points.
TC St. Francis frosh 48
Benzie Central frosh 38
TC St. Francis: Michael Bohrer 14 points; Chris Bobrowski 10 points.
Benzie: Nolan Roper 23 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
Lake Leelanau SM 53
North Bay 25
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (4-4): Emily Grant 22 points; Audrey Smith 7 points; Delana Kirt 6 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals.
North Bay: Sophia Anderson 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles host Leland at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Joburg-Lewiston 57
Onaway 43
Johannesburg-Lewiston (3-1, 3-1 Ski Valley): Tara Madej 20 points, 7 rebounds; Jayden Marlatt 14 points, 4 steals, 8 rebounds; Kennedy Johnson 13 points, 7 rebounds; Sydney Townsend 5 points; Emma Shimel 5 points.
UP NEXT: Joburg hosts Forest Area, Wednesday.
GT Academy 57
Charlton Heston 15
Grand Traverse Academy (6-1): Morgan Porter 14 points (4 3-pointers), 3 rebounds; Katelynn Dix 13 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals, block; Julia Jones 8 points, 7 rebounds.
Charleton Heston: Sam Marshall 6 points; Haley Jarasz 6 points.
UP NEXT: GTA travels Thursday to Marion.
McBain 57
Mason Co. Eastern 12
McBain (8-0): Olyvia Nederhood 13 points; Emma Schierbeek 9 points; Taylor Benthem 6 points; Mya Eisenga 6 points; Caitlin Butzin 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers host Evart, Wednesday.
Manton 58
Pine River 45
Manton (5-2): Lauren Wilder 20 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals; Leah Helsel 17 points, 6 rebounds; Aysia Taylor 15 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Rangers host McBain NMC at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Brethren 29
Bear Lake 26
Brethren (3-3): Elly Sexton 12 points, 18 rebounds, block; Halle Richardson 9 points, 9 steals, 2 assists; Maddy Biller 6 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals.
Bear Lake (2-4): Taylor Sexton 14 points.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats travel Thursday to Mesick; the Lakers visit Marion, Tuesday.