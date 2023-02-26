ACME — The Bay Reps routed Gaylord 8-0 in Saturday's Division 3 regional hockey game at Centre Ice Arena.
The game was called after two periods because of the mercy rule.
Grant Lucas netted a hat trick, and the Reps' other goals came from Zander Griffore, Mason Barnhard, Ethan Egelski, Riley Pierce and Carter Denoyer.
Lars Millar had three assists, with Ethan Coleman picking up two apples and single helpers going to Drew Hardy, Pierce, Barnhard, Nick Dashner, Griffore and Ryan Lannen.
Gaylord goalie Finn Kelly made 31 saves. The Reps' Garrett Hathaway stopped 10 shots.
The Reps (18-6-2) move on to play Cadillac, which beat Cheboygan 5-4 in overtime Friday.
The Vikings (13-12-1) and Reps, who have won five in a row, meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Centre Ice for the regional championship.
ICE HOCKEY REGIONALS
Alpena 5
TC Central 0
TC Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans finish the season 14-9-3.
BOWLING REGIONALS
West's Phillips wins regional, 3 qualify for states
Traverse City West junior Taylor Phillips won the Division 1 individual bowling regional at Royal Scot in Lansing, edging out teammate Jordan LaFleur for the title.
Phillips rolled a 1,174 across six games, with LaFleur second at 1,129.
West sophomore Alyssa Tanner also qualified for states with a 1,032 to place seventh.
The D1 finals are March 3-4 at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park.
Central's Banton, Wilkinson headed to state finals
Traverse City Central sophomore Carter Banton and senior Brian Wilkinson qualified for the Division 1 boys state championship, each placing in the top 10 of Saturday's regional at Royal Scot in Lansing.
Banton shot a six-game total of 1,265 to finish third in the regional, 16 pins out of second. Wilkinson took fifth with a 1,175.
The D1 finals are March 3-4 at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park.
TC Christian's Smith wins regional crown, Burch 2nd
Traverse City Christian senior Brooke Smith won with a 1,203 series that also would have won the boys Division 4 regional at the Gaylord Bowling Center in Gaylord.
TC Christian junior Rebekah Burch shot a 1,186 series that also would have topped the boys standings, placing second behind Smith.
Houghton Lake's James Wright won the boys regional with a 1,147.
Glen Lake placed two bowlers in the top 10 to qualify for the D4 state finals March 3-4 at M-66 Bowl in Battle Creek. Senior Amelia Kish and senior Chloe Crick were fourth and sixth with series scores of 1,069 and 1,022, while TC Christian junior Naomi Elenbaas took eighth with a 1,006. Among those placing in the top 40 were TC Christian senior Ava Wendel (22nd), Glen Lake senior Taylor Semple (26th), TC Christian junior Kacy Porter (28th), Manistee Catholic sophomore Lila Ann Betchel (34th), TC Christian junior Gwen Oliver (35th), Bellaire senior Jasmine Middaugh and Glen Lake sophomore Annabelle Roach.
On the boys' side, TC Christian junior Luke Rasmussen took fourth to book a trip to the state finals, rolling a 1,112 series.
Benzie Central seniors Alberto Lopez and Dominic Lopez placed fifth and sixth with scores of 1,096 and 1,093.
Bellaire junior Nick Schumaker just missed the top 10 by four pins with an 11th-place 1,073.
Other area bowlers in the top 40 were TC Christian junior Tristan Lhmon (15th), Glen Lake freshman Tanner Crick (23rd), Sabres eighth-grader Josh Millward (26th), Bellaire junior Ronan Clapp (28th), Bellaire senior Matthew Lopardo-Lovett (29th), Glen Lake freshman Reilly Kinnee (31st), Bellaire sophomore Milan Astle (32nd), Glen Lake senior Tucker Brown (34th), Benzie sophomore Jeremiah Wilkinson (36th), Benzie sophomore Tyler Brooks (38th) and TC Christian eighth-grader Jacob Furtah (39th).
Division 2 regional at Flint
Cadillac senior Connor Putman missed out of qualifying for the Division 2 state finals by seven pins at Richfield Bowl in Flint.
Putman rolled a 1,146 series. Aiden Bourassa of Iron Mountain and Luke LeClaire of Clio had 1153 to go into a roll-off tiebreaker seventh gam, which Bourassa won to claim the 10th and final state finals spot from the region.
Putman ended up 14th. Cadillac freshman Brecken McNutt took 31st with a 1,039, Petoskey freshman James Hendrick placed 37th and Gaylord freshman Calvin White was 38th.
Gaylord senior Isabel Messinis placed 22nd in the girls regional with a 918, one spot ahead of sophomore teammate Sarah Oldenburg.
The Division 2 finals are March 3-4 at Century Bowl in Waterford.
GIRLS HOOPS
Brethren 41
Manistee CC 40
Freshman Natalie Myers hit a free throw in the waning seconds to give Brethren a 41-40 win over Manistee Catholic Central and its first West Michigan D League championship since 2017. An Alice Amstutz free throw tied the game at 40.
Brethren: Amstutz 9 points, 4 rebounds; Paige Gutowski 7 points, 3 rebounds; Stella Estes 6 points, 5 rebounds, 4 blocks; Maddy Biller 5 points, 6 rebounds; Elly Sexton 5 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, 1 block; Olivia Sexton 5 points5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Myers 4 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals.
Manistee Catholic Central: Kaylyn Johnson 14 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists; Ashley VanAelst 8 points; Grace Kidd 7 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (19-3, 15-1 West Michigan D) play the Buckley/Bear Lake winner in districts Wednesday at Buckley; the Sabers (17-5, 13-3 WMD) play the Mason County Eastern/Baldwin winner in districts Wednesday at Walkerville.
Elk Rapids 45
Frankfort 27
Elk Rapids: Kendall Standfest 18 points, 11 rebounds, 6 steals, 3 blocks; Morgan Bergquist 11 points, 2 steals; Lily Morton 7 points; Lauren Bingham 4 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Elks (17-3) play the winner of East Jordan/Charlevoix winner in districts Wednesday at Harbor Springs; the Panthers (10-11) host Suttons Bay in districts Wednesday.
Boyne City 47
Bellaire 27
Boyne City: Mackensy Wilson 13 points; Morgan Deming 10 points; Brook Williams 7 points; Ramblers win 6th in a row, haven't lost in February.
Bellaire: Jacey Somers 21 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks; Alayna Elandt 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (8-14) play district host Kalkaska, Wednesday; the Eagles (12-10) face Ellsworth in districts Wednesday at Gaylord St. Mary.
Leland 58
TC Bulldogs 24
Leland: Maeve Sweeney 15 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists; Elli Miller 14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals; Mallory Lowe 9 points, 5 steals, 4 assists; Ella Knudsen 6 points.
TC Bulldogs: Lilly Bender 9 points; Zoe Hoffman 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets (13-8) take on Lake Leelanau St. Mary in districts Monday at Frankfort.
BOYS HOOPS
Gaylord St. Mary 55
Central Lake 46
Gaylord St. Mary: Gavin Bebble 26 points, 4 steals; Daniel Jacobson 15 points; Brody Jeffers 8 points, 9 rebounds, 9 steals, 3 assists; Snowbirds stay 0.5 game up on Onaway and Inland Lakes in Ski Valley Conference race.
Central Lake: Garrison Barret 16 points; Drayten Evans 13 points; Grant Miller 9 points; Mason Hoppe 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (17-3, 13-1 SVC) travel Tuesday to Inland Lakes (15-5, 13-2) and Thursday to Pellston (7-12, 4-9); the Trojans (8-13, 7-8 SVC) travel Tuesday to Pellston.
Lake City 46
Roscommon 61
Lake City: Brody Gothard 22 points; Jace Goodrich 7 points; James VanderBrook 7 points; Corbin Bisballe 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (3-18, 2-14 Highland) travel Tuesday to Beaverton.
