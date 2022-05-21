TRAVERSE CITY — The Red Devils of East Jordan made themselves right at home in Traverse City on Friday, picking up a pair of wins on the baseball diamond at Turtle Creek Stadium.
East Jordan (15-11) topped Ellsworth 8-1 in its first game and then shut out Mancelona 10-0 in its second contest at the home of the Traverse City Pit Spitters. The wins were more than welcome for a team that had dropped four of its last five coming into the round-robin tournament on Friday.
Ryerson Whitaker tossed three innings and picked up the win for the Red Devils, allowing an earned run on three hits while striking out four and walking none. Dawson Carey tallied the three-inning save in a near-flawless performance that saw him allow just one hit and strike out four Lancers.
Carey was also effective out of the leadoff spot, going 2-for-4 with a double and a triple while scoring twice and driving in one. The East Jordan offense got contributions from Hayden Peck (two hits, RBI), Tommy Reid (hit, run, RBI), Kaleb Schroeder (two hits, two runs) and Mason Malpass (hit, run, two RBI).
In the 10-0 win against Mancelona, Lucas Stone pitched three innings and did not allow a hit while striking out three and walking one.
The Red Devils' offense put up 10 runs on just six hits, none of which went for extra bases. Their patience at the plate was rewarded with seven free passes.
Carey put up another multi-hit performance with two singles and three runs scored. Reid collected four RBI, and Brenden Enis filled the stat sheet with a hit, run, RBI and walk.
Mancelona (11-9) did win earlier in the day, topping Ellsworth 12-3. Trace Miller toed the rubber for the win, pitching four innings and allowing two earned runs on three hits with five strikeouts.
Jason Naumcheff led the Ironmen offense with two hits, three runs and an RBI. Kaleb Herrera drove in two runs on a hit. Mason Reynolds, Miller and Tavin Morgan also drove in runs.
BASEBALL
FH Northern 11, 0
TC Central 10, 1
Traverse City Central (21-7): Micah Reed (W) 2 IP, 0 HA, 0 ER; Reed Seabase 3 H, 2 R, RBI; Ben Van Nes H, R, RBI; Josh Klug 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Will Dawson 3 H, 3 RBI; JJ Dutmers 2 H, R, RBI; Reed H; Ethan Schweitzer H, 2 R; Andrew Fender 2 H, R, 3 RBI; Josef Meyer H, R; Mike Booher H.
Kingsley 2
Pewamo-Westphalia 2
Kingsley: Eli Graves 5 IP, 6 HA, ER, 5 K; Justin Grahn 3 IP, 7 K; Evan Douglass H; Riley Pierce R; Riley Inthisone R; Nate Ewald RBI.
SOFTBALL
Kingsley 15, 16
Suttons Bay 0, 6
Kingsley: Sierra Billiau (W) 3 IP, 2 HA, 5 K; Leslie Hamilton 6 H, 6 R, 2 RBI; Alexa Sweat 5 H, 6 R, 4 RBI; Katelyn Lyon 6 H, 5 R, 5 RBI; Hannah Grahn 3 H, 5 R, 4 RBI; Grace Lewis H, 2 R, RBI; Allie Hawkins H, 2 RBI; Ashley Folkersma 2 H, R, 3 RBI; Billiau H, R; Alyssa Hamilton H, 2 R; Valerie Tulppo H, R, 2 RBI.
McBain 13, 1
Pine River 2, 0
McBain: Caitlin Butzin (W) 5 IP, 5 HA, 2 ER, 6 K; Brekken Cotter (W) 1 IP, 1 HA; Karsyn Meyering 2 H, 5 R, 4 RBI; Butzin 3 H, 4 RBI; Morgan Eisenga RBI.
Manton 16, 18
Houghton Lake 0, 16
Manton: Shelby Bundy (2W) 10.2 IP, 9 K; Megan Moffit 7 H, 2B, 7 R, 3 RBI; Autumn Sackett 2 H, 5 R, 2 RBI; Bundy 5 H, HR, 7 R, 8 RBI; Adriana Sackett 2 H, R, 2 RBI; Maggie Powers H, 2 R, RBI; Madison Schnitker H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Morgan Shepler 2 H, R, 2 RBI; Genna Alexander 2 H, R, RBI.
SOCCER
TC St. Francis 1
Grayling 0
No stats reported.
Buckley 2
North Bay 1
Buckley (5-5-4, 3-2-4 Northwest): Lucy Rogers goal; Kyrie Wildfong goal; freshman Lavaya Lockett played first game in goal for Buckley and made 7 saves.
Manistee 4
Hart 2
No stats reported.
GOLF
Trojans 4th, Titans 9th after Day 1 of Katke Classic
Top 10 Team Scores: Ann Arbor Skyline 304; Spring Lake 315; Grosse Pointe 324; Traverse City Central 328; Grand Rapids Catholic 330; Northville 333; Lake Orion 334; Grand Rapids Christian 338; Traverse City West 338; Walled Lake Northern 341.
Traverse City Central scorers: Boston Price 76; EJ Maitland 83; Shea Harmeson 83; Cameron Mansfield 86.
Traverse City West scorers: Tyler Frechette 80; Winslow Robinson 82; Steven Gourlay 83; Isaac Shapiro 89.
