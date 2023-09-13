MONTAGUE — Sarah Ream’s 82 led Traverse City Central to a win by 17 shots at the Lade Wildcat Invitational at Old Channel Trail Golf Course in Montague.
The Trojans finished with a team score of 350, ahead of runner-up Whitehall by 17 strokes.
Traverse City West placed fifth in the 12-team event, just one shot out of a tie for third at 375.
Ream’s second-place 82 included a pair of birdies, and she was joined among the Trojan leaders by Addison Balentine (86, fourth), Evelyn Nowicki (89, eighth), Ava Shotwell (93) and Susie Hebert (104).
West was paced by ninth-place 91s from Ash Gagnon and Charlie Erickson, followed by Hannah Brown (96), Maya Wilson (97) and Sadie VanLandschoot (101).
SOCCER
Leland 9
Glen Lake 1
Leland: Nano Creamer 3 goals; Max Waldrup 2 goals; Liam Waskiewicz goal; Weston Burda goal; Sawyer Couturier goal; Talan Graham goal; Landon Allen 2 assists; Liam Waskiewicz assist; Logan DeFour assist; Ravello Smith 1 save.
Glen Lake: Ollie O’Neal goal; Ezra Belanger assist; Anthony Forton 6 saves.
UP NEXT: Leland (6-3, 2-0 Northwest) travels Friday to TC Christian; Glen Lake (3-5-1, 2-1 Northwest) hosts Buckley Sept. 20.
Suttons Bay 5
Buckley 0
Suttons Bay: Julian Calderon goal; Juan Garcia 2 goals, 2 assists; Finn Mankowski 2 goals, assist; Cole Anderson assist; Dashel Courson assist; Dominic Whetter 2 saves; Ty Brenner 1 save.
Buckley: Jud Rath 16 saves.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen (4-2-2, 2-0 Northwest) host the TC Bulldogs, Saturday; the Bears (3-6-1) host Kingsley, Monday.
McBain NMC 8
Big Rapids Crossroads 0
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Dries VanNoord 2 goals, 3 assists; Go Takenaka 2 goals; Blair DeZeeuw 3 saves; Colton Winkle goal, assist; Eli Bowden goal, assist; Emmitt Baas goal; Ethan Lutke goal.
UP NEXT: The Comets (5-5, 2-1 Northern Michigan Soccer League) travel Thursday to Ogemaw Heights (6-2-1, 3-1).
VOLLEYBALL
TC Central 3
Gaylord 0
Traverse City Central def. Gaylord 25-18, 25-16, 25-12.
TC Central: Marley Richmond 28 assists, 2 kills, 2 aces; Elyse Heffner 13 kills, 3 assists, 4 digs, 5 blocks; Phoebe Humphrey 9 kills, 4 assists, 3 digs, 1 ace, 1 block; Sydney Baehr 4 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Audrey Parker 12 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace; Natalie Bourdo 10 digs; Erica Heffner 2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Addison Booher 2 digs; Sidney Richmond 14 digs; Veronika Caughran 2 kills.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (11-4-2) host Alpena on Tuesday and visit TC West Sept. 21.
CROSS COUNTRY
Kalkaska wins twin titles at 9-team Roscommon Invite
Girls top 25 area finishers: 3. Myah Little Kalkaska; 6. Anna Martin Kalkaska; 8. Keira Curneal Kalkaska; 9. Courtney Borden Kalkaska; 10. Bailey Thompson Gaylord St. Mary; 12. Ava Ivkovich Kalkaska; 16. Kara Olds Kalkaska; 18. Maya Dodd Gaylord St. Mary; 20. Claudia DeLeo Gaylord St. Mary; 21. Leah Durfee Forest Area; 23. Sophia Harding Gaylord St. Mary; 24. Kylee Reust Kalkaska; 25. Abigail Minion Kalkaska.
Boys top 25 area finishers: 1. Gavin Guggemos 17:00.8 Kalkaska; 2. Adam Williams 17:55.3 Kalkaska; 4. Camden Moore 18:23.8 Kalkaska; 6. Coltrane Paryani 18:45.2 Kalkaska; 12. Tripp Wagner 19:42.4 Kalkaska; 16. Jackson Shetler 20:15.4 Kalkaska; 20. Gabe Buyze-Prieto 20:43.1 Kalkaska; 21. Ephraim Conway 20:53.2 Kalkaska; 24. Zander Griffore 21:53.7 Kalkaska.
