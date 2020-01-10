EAST JORDAN — Jackson Raymond had the East Jordan bench pumped up not once, but twice.
Raymond hit pair of buzzer beaters to push the Red Devils over Harbor Springs 69-67 in overtime, Friday night. Forced to go to the bench early in the first half due to foul trouble, Raymond finished the game after playing the whole fourth quarter and overtime with four fouls.
Cooper Stevenson led East Jordan with 31 points.
Raymond hit a clutch 3-pointer at the buzzer to end regulation to force overtime.
With the game tied at 67, the Red Devils got a stop with 15 seconds on the clock, then took a timeout with 6 seconds.
Dzwik set up a play to put Raymond and Stevenson on a screen, Raymond stayed on balance and connected on the 12-footer to seal the win for the Red Devils.
“We needed this one,” Dzwik said.
East Jordan travels to Boyne City on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TC St. Francis 49
Boyne City 44
TC St. Francis (3-2, 2-0 Lake Michigan Conference): Wyatt Nausadis 16 points, 4 rebounds; Brendan Chouinard 10 points, 5 rebounds; Joey Donahue 8 points, 4 rebounds; Dominic Carter 6 points, 9 rebounds.
Boyne City: Aidan Brehm 14 points; Pete Calcaterra 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators host McBain, Wednesday.
Charlevoix 80
Kalkaska 58
Charlevoix (4-1): Evan Solomon 25 points; Jacob Mueller 17 points; Caleb Stuck 17 points; Cole Wright 10 points.
Kalkaska: Ben Fitch 17 points; Nathan Blasko 22 points.
UP NEXT: The Rayders travel to Petoskey, Tuesday.
Elk Rapids 70
Grayling 54
Grayling: Dylan Cragg 19 points.
Elk Rapids (2-1, 2-0 LMC): Joshua Lavely 21 points, 19 rebounds (11 offensive), 5 steals; Gordie LaFontaine 12 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids travels to Traverse City Central, Tuesday.
Lake Leelanau SM 60
TC Bulldogs 45
Lake Leelanau SM (4-4): Shawn Bramer 22 points; Dylan Barnowski 15 points; Cameron Tarsa 10 points.
TC Bulldogs: Josh Plamondon 15 points.
Ludington 57
Manistee 26
No stats reported.
TC St. Francis frosh 46
Boyne City frosh 38
St. Francis (4-1): Josef Meyer 20 points; Patrick Gallagher 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators host Grayling, Friday.
GIRLS HOOPS
TC St. Francis 49
Boyne City 37
TCSF (5-0, 2-0 LMC): Kam Schaub 19 points, 17 rebounds; Gwyneth Bramer 13 points.
Boyne City: Reagan May 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators travel to McBain, Wednesday.
Cadillac 55
Alpena 27
Cadillac (6-0, 4-0 BNC): Molly Anderson 17 points; Makenna Bryant 15 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings travel to Bay City Western, Monday.
Elk Rapids 59
Grayling 32
Elk Rapids (5-1, 2-0 LMC): Lauren Bingham 17 points; Shelby Scott 12 points.
Grayling: Emma Mertes 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Elks play host to Frankfort, Wednesday.
Gaylord St. Mary 50
Inland Lakes 32
Gaylord St. Mary (5-2, 5-0 Ski Valley Conference): Ava Schultz 16 points, 4 rebounds; Bailey Murrell 12 points, 7 rebounds; Kinzie Jeffers, 8 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 8 steals; Gracie Blust 4 points; Eliza Handley 4 points, 7 rebounds.
Inland Lakes: Olivia Monthei 19 points; Kelsey Van Daele 4 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds travel to Harbor Springs, Monday.
Frankfort 47
Benzie Central 42
Frankfort (3-3, 2-1 NWC): Reagan Thorr 21 points, 6 rebounds; Abby Hodge 8 points, 8 rebounds; Emily Loney 9 points, 7 rebounds.
Benzie Central (3-5, 2-2 NWC): Jenna Cole 18 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists; Ellen Bretzke 13 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals; Andrea Taghon 6 points, 5 rebounds; Kylee Streeter 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists.
UP NEXT: The Huskies travel to North Bay, Wednesday.
Mancelona 43
Onaway 22
Mancelona: Teegan Griffore 24 points; Kenzy Davis 6 points; Madison Wilcox 6 points.
Bellaire 53
Joburg 24
Bellaire (7-0, 4-0 Ski Valley): Jacey Somers 26 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks, 3 steals; Libby Derrer 7 points, 6 steals; Tegan Dawson 6 points, 3 assists, 3 steals.
Joburg (6-2, 4-1 Ski Valley): Cadence Wertman 7 points.
Glen Lake 68
Buckley 13
Glen Lake (5-2, 3-0 NWC): Jessica Robbins 12 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals; Hailey Helling 10 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists; Grace Bradford 9 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; Grace Fosmore 7 points, 5 rebounds; Emma Korson 11 points; Ruby Hogan 6 points, 4 assists.
Buckley (2-5, 0-4 NWC): Hope Warren 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers host Charlevoix at 6 p.m. Monday; the Bears travel Monday to McBain NMC.
Kingsley 78
North Bay 34
Kingsley (5-2, 4-0 NWC): Brittany Bowman 19 points; Aliyah Reno 14 points, 5 steals; Sidny Hessem 12 points; Coral Bott 9 points; Jane Dunlop 5 rebounds, 5 assists.
North Bay (4-4): Paige Kohler 15 points, Maya Shaw 5 points.
Onekama 49
Leland 48
Leland (5-2): Olivia Lowe 19 points, 10 rebounds; Tatum Kareck 9 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists; Kenzie Sluiter 7 points.
Onekama (4-2): Sophie Wisniski 20 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks; Kaylin Sam 9 points, 4 rebounds; Hannah Hughes 9 points, 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Leland plays host to TC Bulldogs Monday; Onekama plays host to Buckley Wednesday.
Ludington 50
Manistee 19
No stats reported.
TC Central JV 34
TC West JV 32
TC Central JV (4-4): Arin Theisen 12 points; Caroline Kitts 10 points.
TC West JV (3-6): Mia Hisem 8 points; Amelia Blume 8 points; Emily Hart 8 points.
TC Central frosh 40
TC West frosh 11
TC Central frosh (7-0): Halli Warner 15 points.
TC West frosh (3-4): Lydia Heymes 6 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.