BOYNE CITY — Boyne City hosted their home invitational on Tuesday using a co-ed relay format where one boy and one girl from each school ran together for a single time.
Charlevoix came out on top as a team in the big school division and Ellsworth won in the small school division.
Charlevoix (50) was followed by Harbor Springs (57), Boyne City (68), East Jordan (89), Kalkaska (207) and Grayling.
Ellsworth (55) took the top spot over Mancelona (61), North Trails (103), Gaylord St. Mary (130), Inland Lakes (160) and Onaway.
The relay team of Emma Wachler and Evan Solomon from Charlevoix took the overall top spot in 34:45. Boyne City’s Ava Maginity and Will Maginity took second (34:53) and Avery Stadt and Kolton Stadt took fourth (35:51).
Charlevoix took sixth and seventh place with Annie Bergmann and Sam Peterson (6th, 36:04) and Mikayla Sharrow and Ben Lentz (7th, 36:29).
Mancelona’s Lexi Newbould and Tyler McClure placed ninth overall but were the top small school team to finish in 36:37.
East Jordan’s team of Taylor Sheridan and Ben Hardy took 11th in 37:07. The Red Devils also earned 13th with the team of Molly Kitson and Ethan Nachazel running a 37:43.
Kalkaska’s top pairing of Lauren Judd and Tyler Guggemos placed 14th in 37:43.
VOLLEYBALL
Cadillac 3
Petoskey 0
Cadillac def. Petoskey 25-22, 25-13, 25-20
Cadillac: Renee Brines 24 assists, 9 digs, 4 kills, 2 aces, block; Macy Brown 21 kills, 16 digs, 3 aces, 3 assists; Chloe Comstock 18 digs, 7 kills, 3 aces; MaKenna Bryant 13 digs.
Petoskey: Milla Sherman 13 kills, 11 digs; Megan Knapp 21 digs; Peyton Miller 21 assists.
UP NEXT: Cadillac (15-4, 2-0 BNC) at Battle Creek Lakeview Tournament, Saturday.
TC West JV 2
TC Central JV 1
TCW JV def. TCC JV 24-26, 25-18, 25-22
TC West JV: Riley Ashbury 13 digs, 3 aces, 3 assists; Rbui Hindman 20 assists, 2 aces; Ellie Pugh 15 assists, ace.
TCC JV: Kate McCrary 9 kills, 6 digs; Lauren Richmond 18 assists, 7 digs; Catelyn Heethuis 12 digs.
SOCCER
Leland 3
North Bay 1
North Bay: James Kwiatkowski G; Sam Vukasovich 20 saves.
Leland: Andrew Pershinske G; Ben Kiessel G; Griffin Satterwhite G.
Glen Lake 8
Kingsley 0
Glen Lake (5-3, 3-1 NWC): Henry Plumstead 3 G, 3 A; Brady McDonough 2 G, 2 A; Alex Laufler G; Parker McHugh G; Fischer Alanzi G; George Slack A; Bryhn Fisher A; Tucker Brown 6 saves.
