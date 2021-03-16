CHARLEVOIX — Charlevoix stayed on pace for a Friday showdown with Elk Rapids for the Lake Michigan Conference championship with a 61-30 win over Kalkaska on Monday.
The Rayders (12-1, 11-1 LMC) host Harbor Springs (2-11) Tuesday before playing host to the Elks (12-2, 10-2 LMC) Friday.
Jacob Mueller led Charlevoix with 25 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals, while Evan Solomon chipped in 10 points, five boards, two assists and two steals. Max Ostrum added eight points and three assists and Caleb Stuck pitched in eight points, four assists and four rebounds. Jack Gaffney and John Sauer each scored four points.
Blaine Barkovich led the Blazers (2-10, 2-10 LMC) with eight points, while Travis Blasko added six and Glenn Morris five. Kalkaska hosts Elk Rapids on Tuesday.
MORE BOYS HOOPS
TC Christian 63
Bellaire 29
TC Christian (9-4): Brock Broderick 21 points; Nathan Hresko 9 points; Elijah Mleko 8 points; Jeremy Hansen 8 points; Elliott Molby 7 points; Reece Broderick 6 points; Cole Wierda 4 points.
Bellaire (1-11): Liam Boyd 11 points; Brayden Dawson 6 points; Cole Robinson 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Sabres host Mason County Eastern at 6 p.m. Tuesday (varsity only); the Eagles travel Tuesday to Lake City.
Lake Leelanau SM 75
GT Academy 18
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (9-4): Dylan Barnowski 24 points, 5 rebounds; Shawn Bramer 17 points, 5 rebounds; Matthew Kohler 9 points; Jacob Schaub 8 assists.
GT Academy (0-10): Colin Slack 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles travel Thursday to Bellaire; the Mustangs travel Wednesday to Mesick.
Ludington frosh 59
TC St. Francis frosh 30
TC St. Francis (5-7): Luke Bobrowski 8 points; Ben Stallman 8 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
Kingsley 61
North Bay 23
Kingsley (6-7, 5-5 Northwest): ChristiAnn Whims 16 points; Maddy Johns 13 points, 8 rebounds; Morisa Schelich 12 points; Alayna Heiler 12 rebounds.
North Bay (1-13, 0-10 Northwest): Sophia Anderson 12 points.
UP NEXT: The Stags travel Tuesday to Frankfort; North Bay hosts Glen Lake, Tuesday.
Cadillac 66
Benzie Central 26
Cadillac (10-1): Molly Anderson 27 points; Olivia Meyer 10 points; Emma McTaggart 9 points; Macy Brown 9 points.
Benzie Central (7-6): Ellen Bretzke 12 points, 8 rebounds; Elise Johnson 7 points, 4 rebounds; Gloria Stepanovich 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Vikings host Alpena in Tuesday's Big North Conference finale, although Cadillac already clinched the league title; the Huskies visit Frankfort, Thursday.
Lake Leelanau SM 57
GT Academy 24
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (7-6): Delana Kirt 21 points; Emily Grant 15 points; Leah Fleis 11 points.
Grand Traverse Academy (8-3): Melissa Hatch 8 points, 6 rebounds; Morgan Porter 8 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: GTA travels Friday to Leland; the Eagles travel Thursday to Bellaire.
Joburg-Lewiston 70
Mancelona 29
Johannesburg-Lewiston (8-1, 8-1 Ski Valley): Sydney Townsend 24 points; Tara Madej 15 points; Kennedy Johnson 12 points.
Mancelona (5-7, 2-6 Ski Valley): Maddy Wilcox 6 points; Chasity Vasold 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals travel Tuesday to Lincoln Alcona; the Lady Ironmen visit Onaway, Wednesday.
Houghton Lake 55
Manton 33
Manton (7-6): Lauren Wilder 13 points, 3 assists, 2 steals; Leah Helsel 8 points, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Rangers travel Thursday to Beal City.
Manistee Catholic 30
Brethren 29
Manistee Catholic (5-6, 3-4 West Michigan D): Kaylyn Johnson 12 points, 14 rebounds, 8 steals, 3 blocks; Leah Stickney 7 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Ashley VanAelst 5 points, 3 assists, 5 steals, 4 rebounds.
Brethren (4-6, 2-5 West Michigan D): Elly Sexton 9 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks; Halle Richardson 4 points, 4 assists, 5 steals; Maddy Biller 8 points, 13 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Sabers host Big Rapids Crossroads, Wednesday; the Bobcats travel Wednesday to Mason County Eastern.