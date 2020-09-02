EAST JORDAN — Boyne City's girls edged out Charlevoix for the title at a Lake Michigan Conference cross country jamboree at East Jordan.
The Rayder boys, meanwhile, won their side Wednesday by a wide margin.
The Ramblers (30 team points) held off Charlevoix (36) by six points in the four-team girls race, followed by host East Jordan (61) and Kalkaska (93).
The Rayders won the boys crown with a score of 42 in the six-team field. Petoskey St. Michael placed second at 56 points, followed by Boyne (80), Kalkaska (83), East Jordan (94) and Grayling (142).
Ava Maginity won the girls title with a time of 20:38.4, almost a minute in front of Charlevoix's Megan Bush, with the Rayders taking three of the top four spots with Laina Sladic and Rachel Descamps third and fourth, respectively.
Kalkaska junior Tyler Guggemos claimed the boys crown with a 16:40.3, 23 ticks ahead of runner-up Evan Beane of Charlevoix. St. Michael's Samuel Popa and Hammond Law placed third and fourth, with Charlevoix's Sam Peterson and Boyne's Gavin Carson rounding out the top six.
Boyne City host an LMC jamboree Sept. 15 at Boyne Mountain.
MORE X-C
Elks compete in Petoskey 2-mile
Elk Rapids' Sara Zamaitas placed sixth to lead the Elks, while the boys tied Gaylord for a fourth-place finish in Petoskey's two-mile event.
Zamaitas ran a 13:44, and Eva Pray took 12th at 14:04.
Charlie Ward led the Elk Rapids boys with a 16th-place 11:41, one spot ahead of teammate Brad Fitzpatrick (11:43). Lachlan Beebe placed 19th, Caleb Kerfoot 20th, Christian Kerfoot 27th, Skylar Davenport 33rd and Seth Brown 38th for the Elks.
VOLLEYBALL
TC Christian 2
Boyne City 1
TC Christian def. Boyne City 25-21, 20-25, 15-8.
TC Christian 2
Inland Lakes 0
TC Christian def. Inland Lakes 25-10, 25-9.
TC Christian 2
Manistee 0
TC Christian def. Manistee 25-10, 25-6.
TC Christian: Emma Mirabelli 3 aces, 25 kills, 5 blocks, 7 digs; Ava Wendel 4 aces, 6 kills, 10 digs, 2 blocks; Julianna Brower ace, 8 kills, 10 blocks, 8 digs.
UP NEXT: TC Christian hosts Buckley, Sept. 8.
TENNIS
TCSF dominates quad
Team scores: 1. TC St. Francis 23; 2. Ludington 14; 3. Harbor Springs 7; 4. Elk Rapids 4.
TCSF winners: Charlie Schmude 3-0 (1S); Tristan Bonanni 3-0 (2S); Grant Hedley 3-0 (3S); Luke Bobrowski (4S); Ben Schmude/Cody Richards 3-0 (1D); Anthony Spranger/Jack Britten 3-0 (2D); Derek Berta/Chris Bobrowski 3-0 (3D); Kyle Warnes/Tommy Puetz 2-1 (4D).
Elk Rapids winners: Harrison Cook 1-2 (1S); Nicholas Huizenga/Matthew Brown 1-2 (1D); Ethan Huhn/Jon Clem 1-2 (3D); Josh McCann/Mary Gregorski 1-2 (4D).
UP NEXT: St. Francis hosts TC Central, TC West and Petoskey, Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.