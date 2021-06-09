COMSTOCK PARK — The deeper the Boyne City soccer team advances into the playoffs, the harder they work, according to head coach Ed Fantozzi.
Boyne City moves on to the regional final after outlasting Grand Rapids West Catholic 2-0 Tuesday night in Comstock Park.
The Ramblers battled a 30-minute weather delay because of thunder in the area but were thankfully up 2-0 before the stoppage with 19 minutes left to play in the game.
Reagan Woodall set the tone early and put the Ramblers up 1-0 off an assist from Jordan Noble five minutes into the contest. The match would go scoreless until Ariel Himmelspach netted a header 10 minutes into the second half to give Boyne City its 2-0 lead. Noble assisted on Himmelspach's goal as well.
"The girls played really tough," Boyne City head coach Ed Fantozzi said. "They only allowed three shots and they weren't even good shots."
Ally Herrick and Maggie McHough split time in net for the shutout, the Ramblers 19th on the season, which moves the team up into a tie for 14th in state history in a season.
Boyne City will play Big Rapids in the regional final Friday at 7 p.m. at Comstock Park.
MORE SOCCER
Cadillac 2
Cedar Springs 1
Cadillac: Bailey Little goal, assist; Chesni Bergy assist; Lydia Schamanek goal; Molly Anderson 15 saves.
UP NEXT: Cadillac plays Spring Lake in the regional final at Cedar Springs, Thursday 6 p.m.
North Muskegon 8
McBain NMC 1
McBain NMC (14-3-2): Jada VanNoord goal; Megan Bennett 26 saves.
SOFTBALL
Rudyard 12
Charlevoix 7
Charlevoix: Madelyn Sandison LP, 5.1 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 11 K; Zoe Brodin H, RBI; Sandison H, R; Grace Lentz 3-4, 2 R, 2 2B; Avery Zipp 3-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2B; Sydney Wurst 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI, R; Katherine Wagner H, RBI, R.