HOUGHTON LAKE — It took a couple extra drives, chips and putts, but Tommy Puetz left Houghton Lake with a regional championship and a ticket with the rest of his Gladiators to the state finals next weekend.
The Traverse City St. Francis senior and Boyne City's Kolton Stadt both finished the 18 holes at Quest Golf Course tied at 74. They'd need two playoff holes to decide the winner, with Puetz paring the second and Stadt bogeying.
"It was exciting," Puetz said. "It was just awesome."
The Gladiators finished just two strokes behind regional champion Big Rapids for second place, carding a 324. That is good enough to qualify St. Francis for the Division 3 state finals at the Fortress in Frankenmuth on June 10-11.
"We would have liked to have gotten first as a team, that was our goal," Puetz said. "Last year, we didn't make it to states as a team, but we wanted that trophy today. We only lost by two strokes, so everyone can look back and see a few strokes that we want back. But the more important thing is that we made it to states."
St. Francis head coach Jim Hornyak said those close finishes are par for the course when the postseason rolls around.
"It usually comes down to a stroke or two," Hornyak said. "I'm proud of all the guys. They put their heart into it. They played hard. They never quit."
With the championships just around the corner, Puetz said the goal is to win it all.
"We all kind of surpassed our expectations for the season earlier in the year by seeing some of the scores we can shoot," he said. "A top-five finish would be awesome, but we want to win. And we can do it. We're all capable of it."
Aside from Puetz's 74, David Ansley finished eighth with a 79 followed by Josh Slocum in 14th with an 82, Gabe Classens in 32nd with an 89 and Jagger Smith in 35th with a 91. Ansley and Slocum are both freshmen.
Hornyak said the competition will be stiff at state and said he would consider the year a success with a top-five finish.
"The year already is a success," he said. "A conference championship and moving onto state finals, which we haven't done in quite some time, that's all movement forward."
Stadt and Ramblers will also vie for state championship glory after Boyne City's third-place showing at 333. Manistee's Jacob Sharp will be in Frankenmuth as well as one of the top three regional finishers from non-qualifying teams.
Boyne City heads to state for the second straight year, after a ninth-place finish in 2021.
"That's super huge for our school. That hasn't really happened," Stadt said of going to state two years in a row. "I'm really proud of the team's performance. They really stuck it out, toughed it out knowing that we had a shot at states."
Ramblers head coach Paul Moody said his golfers played well and adapted to a course that isn't their favorite.
Stadt led Boyne City with his 74 (16 pars and two bogeys) and was buoyed by Ryan Reynolds in 11th with an 80, Nic Santina in 26h with an 88, Andrew Stadt in 35th with a 91, and Jack Neer in 56th with a 98.
"Everybody hung in there," Moody said. "It was good to see all of the work they've been doing pay off. Our goal was to go back to states. We're hitting our stride at the right time."
Moody said it was good just to be at state last year, but now they want to compete.
"We want to be top five," he said. "That's a very reasonable goal."
Stadt said a top-five performance at the Fortress is going to require good mental strength.
"Concentration from our whole team. Confidence," Stadt said. "Everyone needs to just focus on one shot at a time."
SOCCER DISTRICTS
Buckley 5
Crossroads 1
Buckley: Second consecutive district final appearance for Buckley. Kyrie Wildfong goal; Emma Cooper goal; Lucy Rogers goal; Lavaya Lockett goal; Kyrie Wildfong assist; Maddi Sladek 4 saves. The Bears (6-6-4) take on McBain Northern Michigan Christian for a district championship at 6 p.m. Friday
McBain NMC 6
Sacred Heart 1
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: The Comets (15-0-1) host the district championship match against Buckley at 6 p.m. Friday.
Petoskey 2
Gaylord 1
Petoskey: The Northmen improve to 10-6-2 and will battle Cadillac for a Division 2 district championship at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Gaylord: The Blue Devils end their season at 11-4-3.
SOFTBALL
Kingsley 7, 3
TC Central 5, 6
Kingsley: Grace Lewis (W) 7 IP, 11 HA, 5 ER, 3 K; Leslie Hamilton 2 H, R, 2 RBI; Alexa Sweat 3 H, R, 3 RBI; Katelyn Lyon H, R; Lewis 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Allie Hawkins H, RBI; Jaden Sinkes 4 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Ashley Folkersma 2 H, R, RBI; Sierra Billiau 2 R; Alyssa Hamilton 2 H.
Traverse City Central: McKenzie Reed (W) 7 IP, 6 HA, 0 ER, 9 K; Daisie Brewer 4 H, 3 R; Izzy Covert 2 H, 2 R; Cate Heethuis 5 H, 3 R, 3 RBI; Hannah Fellows 3 H, 2 RBI; Audrey Williams H, R; Ava King 3 H; Reed H; Kailey Poortenga H; Rylea Beamish 2 H, R; Audrey Benedict R.
Cadillac 1, 12
Kalkaska 0, 5
Cadillac: Ashlyn Lundquist (2W) 9 IP, 5 HA, 17 K; Marielle Boolman (S) 3 IP; Lundquist 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Boolman R; Stella Balcom 2 H, R; Brooklyn Hoffert 3 H, 3 R, RBI; Mady Smith 2 H, R, RBI; Marisa Wilde 3 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Lily Allen H, RBI; Taryn Regnerus 3 H, R, 2 RBI; Grace Drabik H, R, 2 RBI; Cassie Jenema H.
Kalkaska: Lauren Judd H; Lorelei Simkins H; Annie Ponstein 2 R; Jaycee Mitchell H, RBI; Mia Miller 3 H, R; Violet Porter H, R; Alyssa Colvin H; Maddy Birgy H; Sarah Morgan 2 H, R, RBI.
Manton 6, 14
Pine River 4, 6
Manton: Shelby Bundy (W) 7 IP, 5 HA, 0 ER, 10 K; Maggie Powers (W) 6.2 IP, 4 ER, 4 K; Megan Moffit H, 4 R, RBI; Autumn Sackett 5 H, 2 R, 4 RBI; Shelby Bundy 2 R; Adriana Sackett 3 H, 3 R, 7 RBI; Makayla Gowell 2 R; Morgan Shepler H, R, RBI; Aliyah Geary 3 H, R, 3 RBI; Powers H, R; Madison Schnitker 2 H, 3 R, RBI; Genna Alexander R.
Mesick 17, 13
Bear Lake 0, 3
Bear Lake: Kelsey Quiggin (2 W) 10 IP, 5 HA, ER, 24 K; Quiggin 5 H, 4 R, RBI; Emma Blach 4 R; Mattie Akom 3 H, 5 R, 2 RBI; Maraya Buell 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Ally Brown H, 4 R, RBI; Harmony Harris 4 H, 4 R, 6 RBI; Maddy Spoor H, 4 R, 2 RBI; Jocelyn Wilds R, 2 RBI; Mackenzie Lagrow 2 R.
