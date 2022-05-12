ACME — Tommy Puetz shot an even-par 72 to lead Traverse City St. Francis to a Lake Michigan Conference jamboree win Wednesday.
Puetz birdied the first four holes, shooting a 33 on the front nine on the way to a 72 overall at the Wolverine at the Grand Traverse Resort.
St. Francis won with a team score of 309, winning the event by 20 strokes over Charlevoix. Elk Rapids (332) placed third, followed by Harbor Springs (381), Boyne City (364), Grayling (413), Kalkaska (417) and East Jordan (483).
Aside from Puetz, Gabe Classens fired a 75, Phillipp Harris 79 and Josh Slocum 83 for the Gladiators. David Ansley and Jagger Smith each added 86s.
Hudson Vollmer shot 78 to pace the Rayders, followed by Sam Pletcher (79), Jack Gaffney (85) and Emmett Bergmann (87). Josh Lavely carded a 75 for Elk Rapids, with Max Irelan (80), Christian Bush (88) and Gabe Lavely (89) counting for the Elks.
Boyne City was led by Nic Santina (82) and Kolton Stadt (88). Bryce Malcolm had Grayling’s top score with a 99, Cooper Swikoski (91) and Logan Whiteford (94) paced Kalkaska, and Alexander Rodgers (97) topped East Jordan’s entrants.
GOLF
Harmeson’s 1-under leads TCC to BNC win
Ten Traverse City Central golfers shot under 80 Wednesday, between the varsity and junior teams. The Trojans won both Big North Conference tournaments, including the JV one by 32 strokes, a score that would have placed third in the varsity event.
Team scores (18-hole event at Treetops Tradition, Gaylord): 1. TC Central 284; 2. TC West 297; T-3. Cadillac 316; T-3. Petoskey 316; T-3. Alpena 316; 6. Ogemaw Heights 332; 7. Gaylord 346; 8. Cheboygan 357.
“I remember when there was a JV team that beat the varsity, back in like 2003 or 2004, and shot like this,” Central golf coach Lois McManus said. “What a great day.”
TC Central leaders: Shea Harmeson 69 (1-under, 1st); Michael Beattie 71 (T-3rd); Boston Price 72 (T-6th); Cam Mansfield 72 (T-6th); Cam Peters 73 (T-8th); Mack Shane 75.
TC West leaders: Tyler Frechette 70 (2nd); Steve Gourlay 71 (T-3rd); Winslow Robinson 76; Austin Stehouwer 80; Alex Lee 84; Frank Brodeur 94.
Cadillac leaders: Harry Chipman 73 (T-8th); Ben Drabik 76; MacKale McGuire 83; Jay Gulish 84; Noah Traviss 85; Connor Putman 89.
Petoskey leaders: Jackson Jonker 75; Max Faulker 79; Andrew Licata 80; Parker Strieff 82; Collin Caporosso 86; Zach Reid 88.
Gaylord leaders: Kole Putman 71 (T-3rd); Bryce Hardin 87; Luke Somerville 89; Alex Cook 99.
Team JV scores: 1. TC Central 307; 2. TC West 339; 3. Alpena 377; 4. Gaylord 382; 5. Petoskey 394; 6. Cadillac 417.
TC Central JV leaders: E.J. Maitland 75; Devin Garner 76; Scott Harvey 77; Laiken Batcha 79.
Manistee claims Lakes 8 jamboree by 14
Team scores (9-hole event at University Park GC, Muskegon): 1. Manistee 167; 2. Ludington 181; 3. Muskegon West Michigan Christian 186; 4. Muskegon Catholic Central 206.
Manistee leaders: Jacob Sharp 37 (1st); Braydon Sorenson 42 (3rd); Jordan Bladzik 43 (T-5th); Brady Johnson 45 (7th).
Manton 212
Kingsley 233
Manton leaders (9-hole event at Emerald Vale, Manton): Lincoln Hicks 47; Connor Garno 49; Luke Puffer 53; Brady Sinkel 56.
Kingsley leaders: Jake Brown 49; Sam Belanger 52; 3. Thomas Bartelmay 56; Ashton Harter 57.
TRACK & FIELD
TC Central tops Cadillac in BNC track meets
Girls team scores: 1. TC Central 89; 2. Cadillac 55.
Boys team scores: 1. TC Central 94; 2. Cadillac 58.
GIRLS event winners: 100 — Addison Swanson 13.16 (PR) TC Central; 200 — Swanson 26.31 (PR) TC Central; 400 — Madisyn Lundquist 1:06.40 (PR) Cadillac; 800 — Julia Flynn 2:17.35 TC Central; 1,600 — Marisa Mazza 5:53.08 (PR) Cadillac; 100 hurdles — Vivian Gunn 18.34 (PR) TCC; 300 hurdles — Rachel Collins 51.72 (PR) TCC; 400 relay — TCC (Aisha Laureus, Riley Scollard, Lucy Bongiorno, Swanson) 52.19; 800 relay — TCC (Grace Maitland, Scollard, Bongiorno, Gunn) 1:53.25; 1,600 relay — TCC (Clare Eichberger, Primalia Cubitt, Lauren May, Tioloman Traore) 4:29.98; shot put — Ellie Kovacevich 33-7 Cadillac; discus — Olivia Smith 101-3 Cadillac; high jump — Reina McMahon 4-10 Cadillac; pole vault — Madisyn Lundquist 9-3 (PR) Cadillac; long jump — Halli Warner 14-4.5 (PR) TCC.
BOYS event winners: 100 — Carter Harsh 11.53 Cadillac; 200 — Caden Windover 23.48a PR Cadillac; 400 — Kyle Conradson 56.31 (PR) Cadillac; 800 — Jett Reimers 2:02.73 (PR) TCC; 1,600 — Luke Venhuizen 4:21.36 TCC; 110 hurdles — RJ McCuien 16.45 (PR) TCC; 300 hurdles — McCuien 44.30 TCC; 400 relay — Cadillac (Connor Vermeulen, Jakob Bartman, Aden Gurden, Carter Harsh) 45.48; 800 relay — Cadillac (Vermeulen, Windover, Harsh, Bartman) 1:34.7; 1,600 relay — TCC (Joe Muha, Venhuizen, Brendan Coffman, Reimers) 3:37.67; 3,200 relay — Cadillac (Ben Meyer, McCoy McGuire, Sam Tolkinen, Andrew Elmore) 10:35.94; shot put — Kadyn Warner 51-9 TCC; discus — Ryan Sanders 127-2 Cadillac; high jump — Dante Williams 6-0 TCC; pole vault — Ryan Stawski 12-6 TCC; long jump — Kyle Roeters 19-11.5 (PR) TCC.
TC West wins 3-team meet titles at Petoskey
Girls team scores: 1. TC West 70; 2. Petoskey 53; 3. Petoskey St. Michael 5.
Boys team scores: 1. TC West 96; 2. Petoskey 32; 3. Petoskey St. Michael 4.
GIRLS event winners: 100 — Arianna Stallworth 12.61 TCW; 200 — Stallworth 25.69 (PR) TCW; 400 — Alison Bailey 1:02.45 (PR) Petoskey; 800 — Noel Vanderwall 2:23.93 Petoskey; 1,600 — Vanderwall 4:57.25 (PR) Petoskey; 3,200 — Jane Manthei 13:27.80 (PR) Petoskey St. Michael; 100 hurdles — Emilie Frechette 17.40 (PR) TCW; 300 hurdles — Alynna Himebaugh 51.65 (PR) Petoskey; 400 relay — TCW (Stallworth, Sara Schermerhorn, Rylee Herban, Madalen Ferrill) 50.64; 800 relay — Petoskey (Isabel Habecker, Katelin Cabana, Lucy Tarachas, Caitlyn Matelski) 1:57.94; 1,600 relay — Petoskey (Gretchen Woodbury, Faith Bailey, Madeline Loe, Alison Bailey) 4:16.95; shot put — Avery Lahti 32-6.5 TCW; discus — Lahti 85’9.5 (PR) TCW; high jump — Charlise Carlson 5-0 (PR) TCW; pole vault — Kara Sickle 9-0 TCW; long jump — Avery Lahti 15’8.75 TCW.
BOYS event winners: 100 — Remy Schulz 11.05 (PR) TCW; 200 — Remy Schulz 22.12 (PR) TCW; 400 — Ben Habers 52.83 TCW; 800 — Jonah Hochstetler 2:02.52 TCW; 1,600 — Hochstetler 4:25.99 (PR) TC W; 3,200 — Parker Fettig 10:23.45 (PR) Petoskey; 110 hurdles — Avery Timm 15.93 (PR) Petoskey; 300 hurdles — Wally Tupper 42.70 TCW; 400 relay — TCW (Ayden Totten, Schulz, Michael Schermerhorn, Jon O’Connor) 43.40; 800 relay — TCW (Totten, Schulz, Habers, Schermerhorn) 1:33.52; 1,600 relay — TCW (Hochstetler, Isaac Stone, Carter Dean, Ashton McGoran) 3:36.71; shot put — Kyler Brunan 41-5.5 TCW; discus — Danny Rosa 123-6 TCW; high jump — Brier Meredith 5-10 TCW; pole vault — Adam Lipchik 9-6 Petoskey; long jump — John O’Connor 19-11.75 TCW.
SOFTBALL
Kalkaska 5, 6
Kingsley 0, 8
Kalkaska (15-6): Mia Miller (W) 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 9 K, 3 BB; Miller 4-7, 3 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R, SB; Lauren Judd 2 R; Jaycee Mitchell 3-7, 2 R, SB; Violet Porter 1-3, RBI, 2 R, SB; Alyssa Colvin 2B, 3-6, 5 RBI, R
Kingsley (14-4-1): Grace Lewis (W) 6 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 12 K, 1 BB; Leslie Hamilton 2 H, RBI, R; Katey Lyon 2B, R, RBI; Hannah Grahn 2 H, R, RBI; Allie Hawkins 2 H, R, RBI; Jaden Sinkes 2 H, R, RBI; Alyssa Hamilton R, RBI.
Joburg-Lewiston 6, 6
Charlevoix 3, 5
Johannesburg-Lewiston (13-5): Jayden Marlatt (W) 6.1 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 10 K; Autumn Vermilya (W) 6 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 K; Gloria House 2 H, RBI, 2 R, SB; Marlatt 3-6, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 5 R, 2 SB; Emily Crandell RBI, R, 3 BB; Cassie Tallman 4 BB, H, 2 RBI, HBP, SB; Vermilya 2 H, 2B, RBI, 3 BB; Jocelyn Tobias 2 H, BB, R; Reagan Sides 2B, R, SB; Emma Shimel 2 R, 2 BB, SB.
Charlevoix (7-17): Grace Lentz 3-6, HR, 2 RBI, R; Anna Kemp 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, 3 SB; Danielle Mason H, RBI.
BASEBALL
Charlevoix 11, 16
Joburg-Lewiston 1, 6
Charlevoix (11-2): Caleb Stuck (W) 4.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 K; Patrick Sterrett (W) 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 5 K; Jack Jarema 3-4, 3 RBI, 5 R, 2 SB, 2 BB; Sterrett 2-6, RBI, 4 R, 3 SB; Ryan Pearl 3-4, 4 RBI, 2 R, SB; Jake Claflin 2B, 2-4, RBI, 2 HBP; Stuck 2-4, RBI, 4 R, 5 SB, HBP; Josh House 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R, SB; Max Ostrum 3 BB, 2 R; Troy Nickel 2-5, RBI, 4 R, 3 BB, 5 SB; Bryce Johnson H, 2 RBI, 3 R, BB, 2 SB; Owen Waha H, R.
Johannesburg-Lewiston (12-8): Rily McVannel 2 H, 2 RBI, BB; Riley Welling RBI, SB; Preston Marlatt H, RBI, 2 R; Will Boden 2 BB, R, SB; Thomas Fox H, RBI, R.
SOCCER
Glen Lake 9
Benzie Central 0
Glen Lake (9-3): Ruby Hogan 3 goals, 3 assists; Jessica Robbins 2 goals; Gemma Lerchen 2 goals; Paige Steffke 2 goals, 2 assists; Ava Raymond assist; Betti Beck shutout.
Manistee 2
Kingsley 0
Manistee (4-8): No stats reported.
Kingsley (1-12-1): Claire Dutton 35 saves; started game with 10 players, and fielded as few as eight during a yellow card.
Deadline for prep is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.
