TRAVERSE CITY — In a word, Traverse City West pitching was dominant.
Starters Wyatt Danilowicz and Sam Reynolds along with reliever Quinten Gillespie gave up a grand total of zero runs on just five hits in a doubleheader sweep of Big North Conference rival Petoskey on Tuesday. The two shutout wins, 8-0 and 4-0, push the Titans to 23-7 as the season enters the final stretch.
Danilowicz went six strong in game one, allowing just a pair of hits and striking out 11. Gillespie pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning with two Ks. Reynolds tossed a 3-hitter in the nightcap of the twinbill, walking none and punching out nine Northmen.
Gillespie, Gavin Brown, Hunter Witham and Will Gaston each collected an RBI in game one. Gaston finished with a team-high three hits in the win. Reynolds and Danilowicz each had two base knocks.
Reynolds helped himself in game two, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Danilowicz again had a pair of hits and scored once. Leadoff hitter David Dimondo had a hit, run and an RBI. Gillespie and Witham each had a hit and knocked in a run.
The tough day at the plate for the Northmen (16-9-1) resulted in a two-hit day for Grant Slater and one hit apiece from Jordan Troxel, Stephen McGeehan and Kolton Horn.
The Titans see Stoney Creek for the next three games, starting Friday. Petoskey travels to the Soo to battle Sault Area on Thursday.
GOLF
Trojans victorious at Big North championships
GAYLORD — Traverse City Central varsity boys golfers continued their stellar play as the Division 1 second-ranked Trojans won the Big North Conference championship meet Tuesday at Gaylord Country Club.
The Trojans carded a 305, besting in-town rival Traverse City West by five strokes to the Titans' 310. Petoskey and Alpena were tied for third at 339 followed by Cadillac and Gaylord each at 342.
The All-Big North Conference teams consisted of the top 12 golfers over the course of the season. First-Team honors went to Gaylord's Kole Putnam, who also won Tuesday's meet with an even-par 72, as well as Central's Shea Harmeson, Cadillac's Harry Chipman and Traverse City West Titans Steven Gourlay, Tyler Frechette and Winslow Robinson. Second-Team selections included Trojans Boston Price, Mack Shane, Cam Peters, Cameron Mansfield and Michael Beattie as well as Alpena's Gavin Hamp.
Scorers for the champion Trojans were Shane (74), Price (76), Beattie (77) and Harmeson (78). Central head coach Lois McManus said it was a "very exciting but emotional day" with many graduating seniors playing in a BNC tournament for the final time.
"It has been an honor and pleasure to have been a part of their lives for four short years," McManus said.
Scorers for the runner-up Titans were Robinson (75), Frechette (77), Jack Wright (78) and Gourlay (80).
BASEBALL
TC Central 12, 3
Cadillac 2, 0
Traverse City Central: Josh Klug (W) 5 IP 2 HA, 0 ER, 10 K; Ben Van Nes (W) 7 IP, 3 HA, 4 K; Reed Seabase 4 H, 4 R, 2 RBI; Josef Meyer 4 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Klug H, 2 R, RBI; Owen Dawson 2 H, R, 2 RBI; Andrew Fender 2 R; Carson Bourdo RBI, 2 R; Will Dawson 2 H, 3 RBI; JJ Dutmers RBI; Mike Booher H, R.
Cadillac: Carson Rasio 2 H; Kaleb McKinley 2 H, R; Eli Main H; Cole Jenema H; Collin Johnston R; Jakin Metzger H.
Kingsley 15, 6
Suttons Bay 0, 0
Kingsley: Evan Douglass (W) 4 IP, 3 HA, 9 K; Justin Grahn (W) 6 IP, 2 HA, 10 K; Douglass 2 H, 5 R, 2 RBI; Eli Graves 6 H, 3 R, 3 RBI; Riley Pierce 2 H, R, 2 RBI; Brett Peterson H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Koren Pringle H, 2 R; Philip Brown 2 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Nate Ewald H, R; Owen Buning H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Bode Bielas H, R, RBI.
Suttons Bay: Ben Murphy H; Hugh Periard H; Lucas Gordon H; Ethan Coleman H.
Gaylord 9, 9
Alpena 8, 0
Gaylord: Adam Daust (W) 2 IP, 2 HA, ER, 2 K; Austin Vanderveer (W) 6 IP, 4 HA, 2 K; Ian Busch 5 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Gavin Freeman 3 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Louden Stradling 3 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Will Stephenson 4 H, 3 R, RBI; Vanderveer H, R, RBI; Jayden Hendrian 2 H, 2 RBI; Brennan Berkshire H, R, 2 RBI; Daust 2 H, R; Luke Enders H, RBI.
McBain 7, 1
Lake City 2, 3
McBain: Tyler Koetke (W) 5.2 IP, 4 HA, ER, 7 K; Koetje H, 2 RBI; Carson Murphy 3 H, 2 R, RBI; Kaden Abrahamson 2 H, 2, 2 RBI.
Lake City: Tyler Atkins H, RBI; Ethan Dulzo 2 R; Cole McGiness 2 H, R; Job Rogers H; Lane McLeod 2 H, R; Sam Baron 2 H; Gavin Bisballe H, R, RBI; AJ Vanduinen H; Devin Nolan H, RBI.
SOFTBALL
TC Central 4, 18
Cadillac 1, 1
Traverse City Central: Audrey Williams (W) 7 IP, 4 HA, 0 ER, 10 K; McKenzie Reed (W) 3 IP, 4 HA, 0 ER, 2 K; Izzy Covert 3 H, 3 R, RBI; Williams 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Katelyn Gaylord 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Reed 2 H, R, 3 RBI; Daisie Brewer 3 H, 6 R, 2 RBI; Cate Heethius 2 H, 3 R, 4 RBI; Taylor Noble H, 2 RBI; Audrey Benedict H, R, RBI; Hannah Fellows H, R, RBI; Kailey Poortenga H, R, 2 RBI.
Cadillac: Ashlyn Lundquist H, R; Stella Balcom H; Cassie Jenema RBI; Brooklyn Hoffert H; Mady Smith H.
TC West 7, 7
Petoskey 2, 17
Traverse City West: Kaci Sowers (W) 7 IP, 3 HA, ER, 12 K; Sowers H, 2 R; Lauren Tkach H, R; Lydia Heymes 3 H, R, 2 RBI; Mallory Smith H, R, RBI; Janie Suliecki H, R, RBI; Addie Nicoleeau H, RBI; Brynn Smith R.
Petoskey: Katie Hanson (W) 7 IP, 4 K; Danyelle Cadarette 4 H, 3R, 2 RBI; Lauren Klepadlo 5 H, 4 R, 3 RBI; Brooke Bixby 2 H, 3 RBI; Audrey William 3 H, 3 R, RBI; Kenzie Bromley 3 H, 3 R, 5 RBI; Morgan Leist 2 H, RBI; Raija Gross H, R, 2 RBI; Laira Novenske 2 H, 2 R, RBI.
Gaylord 11, 17
Alpena 0, 1
Gaylord: Aubrey Jones (W) 5 IP, perfect game, 9 K; Abby Radulski (W) 3 IP, 2 HA, ER; Jayden Jones 3 H, 5 R, RBI; Alexis Shepherd 4 H, 5 R, RBI; A. Jones 5 H, 5 R, 5 RBI; Alexis Kozlowski 4 H, 5 R, 9 RBI; Avery Parker H, R, RBI; Addison Wangler 4 H, 3 R, 3 RBI; Hali Lenartowicz 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Kennedy Wangler H, R, RBI; Taylor Moeggenberg H, 2 RBI.
Glen Lake 18, 17
GT Academy 5, 0
Glen Lake: Taylor Semple (W); Annabelle Roach (W); Jessie Pugh 3 H; Tila Shimek 3 H; Olivia Mikowski 4 H, 5 RBI; Chloe Crick 6 H, 5 RBI; Ella Flores 6 H, 8 RBI.
Joburg 10, 8
Rogers City 2, 1
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Autumn Vermilya (W) 6 IP, 2 HA, 0 ER, 6 K; Jayden Marlatt (W) 6 IP, 3 HA, 0 ER, 9 K; Marlatt 4 H, 3 R, 3 RBI; Cassie Tallman 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Vermilya 3 H, 5 R, 3 RBI; Jocelyn Tobias 4 H, R, 3 RBI; Emma Shimel H, R, 2 RBI; Kennedy Johnson H, RBI; Emily Crandell H, RBI.
McBain 8, 6
Lake City 4, 12
McBain: Caitlin Butzin (W) 7 IP, 4 HA, 0 ER, 7 K; Kayda Cotter 2 H, 4 R, 3 RBI; Karsyn Meyering 2 H, R; Brecken Gilde 2 H, R; Morgan Eisenga R, RBI; Brekken Cotter 2 H, R.
SOCCER
Gaylord 1
Cadillac 0
No stats reported. Traverse City West claims Big North Conference title at 7-1-2 with Cadillac's loss as the Vikings fall to 6-2-2 in the BNC.
TC Bulldogs 1
Leland 0
Traverse City Bulldogs: Ayla Sharp goal; Autumn Lannin assist; Cora Foust 19 saves.
TRACK & FIELD
Benzie's Hunter Jones sets 3 NWC records
MAPLE CITY — Being the frontrunner is nothing new for Hunter Jones.
The highly decorated runner for Benzie Central added three more records to his evergrowing list of accomplishments at Tuesday's Northwest Conference championship track and field meet at Glen Lake Community Schools.
Jones, a junior, won the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter races, setting NWC records in the process — two of which, the 1600 and 3200, dated back to 1984. The 800 record was previously held by another Huskie, Brayden Huddleston, who set the mark in 2017.
Boys team overall: Benzie Central 157.33; Kingsley 154; Buckley 85; Glen Lake, 74.33; Frankfort 24; Onekama 23.33; Suttons Bay 7; Leland 1.
Girls team overall: Kingsley 149.5; Benzie Central 138; Frankfort 84; Glen Lake 76.25; Buckley 38; Leland 18; Suttons Bay 12; Onekama 8.25.
Boys winners: 100M - Henry Plumstead (GL) 11.29; 200M - Plumstead (GL) 22.99; 400M - Dalton Goggins (BC) 51.5; 800M - Hunter Jones (BC) 1:57.49; 1600M - Jones (BC) 4:19.43; 3200M - Jones (BC) 9:24.09; 110M hurdles - Tyrone Brouillet (BC) 16.47; 300M hurdles - Connor Johnson (KNG) 41.87; 4x100M - Kingsley (Aidan Shier, Connor Schueller, True Beeman, Trevor Lewis) 45.33; 4x200M - Kingsley (Johnson, Fisher Spellman, Beeman, Lewis) 1:35.75; 4x400 - Buckley (Jeremiah Pasbjerg, Jackson Kulawiak, Nick Simon, Kyle Deshasier) 3:34.02; 4x800M - Benzie Central (Jones, Michael Musgrave, Dorian Olson, Joseph Morse) 8:35.1; Shot put - Riley Brock (KNG) 48-2.25; Discus - Brock (KNG) 145-4; High jump - Gage Hessem (KNG) 6-2; Pole vault - Noah Murphy (BC) 11-6; Long jump - Hessem (KNG) 19-10.25.
Girls winners: 100M - Gwyneth Dunaway (FF) 13.24; 200M - Gloria Stepanovich (BC) 28.18; 400M - Aiden Harrand (BKY) 1:01.11; 800M - Harrand (BKY) 2:23.74; 1600M - Makenna Scott (GL) 5:06.24; 3200M - Scott (GL) 11:08.87; 100M hurdles - Norah Galton (KNG) 17.2; 300M hurdles - Lauren Wooer (KNG) 49.91; 4x100M - Benzie Central (Adrian Childs, Elise Johnson, Kara Johnson, Stepanovich) 51.45; 4x200M -Benzie Central (Stepanovich, Shelby Bentley, E. Johnson, K, Johnson) 1:50.43; 4x400 -Kingsley (Chloe Morgan, Paityn Vanpelt, Grace Hillier, Wooer) 4:21.95; 4x800M - Kingsley (Hillier, Marisa Graham, Kelsey Saxton, Isabell Peltier) 11:00.97; Shot put - Liathano Ramirez (BC) 34-11; Discus - Ramirez (BC) 112-4; High jump - K. Johnson (BC) 5-0; Pole vault - Saxton (KNG) 10-3; Long jump - Stepanovich (BC) 16-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.