GRANDVILLE — Noelle Phillips of Traverse City West took second in singles in the Division 1 Regional at Fairlanes in Grandville Saturday to qualify for the state finals.

Phillips bowled a series of 1259 with an average of 209 per game. Her best game was a 230, her sixth of the day.

Traverse City Central junior Ondrea Ream qualified for state after placing sixth in the regional with a 1181 series. Ream bowled a 236 series with her third game.

After leading the Titans Friday to qualify for state as a team, Blade Kalbfleisch of TC West bowled a 1195 series to place eighth in the regional and qualify individually. Kalbfleisch bowled a 243 with his third game.

Wyatt Beckstead of TC Central placed ninth with a series of 1194 to head to state as well.

Brian Wilkinson of TC Central bowled a 280 with his first game for the best single game in the entire regional. It wasn't enough, however, to send him to state. Wilkinson finished his day with games of 163, 223, 173, 170, and 177 for a 1186 series and 12th place.

Seventh through 12th place in the Fairlanes Regional were separated by 10 pins.

Division 1 Finals are March 6-7 at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park.

Petoskey's Waldron wins Gaylord regional

Petoskey senior Nathan Waldron finished with a 1288 series for a Division 2 regional title in singles Saturday at the Gaylord Bowling Center.

Waldron averaged a score of 214 over his six games with a high game of 251.

Division 2 Finals are March 6-7 at Century Lanes in Waterford.

Vermilyea brothers finish three pins apart for state nod

Kyle Vermilyea, Dylan Vermilyea and Korbin Keller made it three Vikings to qualify for state at the Gaylord regional.

Kyle Vermilyea finished with a series of 1183 with a high game of 234 for sixth place, Dylan Vermilyea finished with a series of 1180 for seventh place.

Keller finished 10th with a series of 1154 and a high game of 224.

Boyne City sends two to state at Cheboygan regional

Boyne City junior Michael Deming and senior Jack Wicker qualified for state in the Sparetime Lanes Regional in Cheboygan Saturday.

Deming bowled a series of 1158 for fifth place and Wicker bowled a series of 1148 for seventh place.

Boyne City junior Hank Archey finished 20th with a series of 1003. Freshman Hailey Looze led the Ramblers in the girls regional with a 851 series for 24th place.

Division 3 Finals are March 6-7 at Jax 60 in Jackson.

Miracle leads Elks with fourth place finish

Junior Zack Miracle of Elk Rapids qualified for state with a series of 1159 for fourth place in the Sparetime Lanes Regional.

Preston Ball finished 30th with a series of 954. Andrew Pearson finished 33rd with a series of 948.

Results from Division 4 Regionals with TC Christian, TC St. Francis, Glen Lake and Bellaire were in Sunday's Record-Eagle.

NORDIC SKIING

Michigan High School Nordic Ski Championships at Hickory Hills Ski Area

Combined team scores: Traverse City Nordic tied with Copper Country for first at 380 points.

Boys: Traverse City Nordic finished first with 195 points.

Girls: Traverse City Nordic finished second with 184 points.

+12 Jean, Thuente medal at nordic ski state Arielle Jean, a junior at Traverse City West, finished first in both the classic and freestyle races at the 2020 Michigan High School Nordic Ski Championships. As a team Traverse City Nordic tied with Copper Country for first, its first win since 2009.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Boyne City 60

Kalkaska 33

Boyne City (15-5, 10-4 LMC): Katelyn Gabos 17 points; Reagan May 12 points.

UP NEXT: Boyne City receives a bye and hosts the winner of Sault Ste. Marie and Grayling Wednesday at 7.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Boyne City 64

Kalkaska 37

Boyne City (14-5, 9-5 LMC): Pete Calcaterra 17 points, 6 rebounds; Aiden Brehm 13 points, 10 rebounds.

Kalkaska (4-14, 3-11): Ben Fitch 12 points.

UP NEXT: Boyne City at Petoskey Tuesday.