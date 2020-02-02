TRAVERSE CITY — The Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference met once again on Saturday with Traverse City West's Noelle Phillips taking a commanding league lead with 2,657 points.
Cadillac's Kyle Vermilyea leads the GNHSBC boys with 2,657 points ahead of TC Central's Wyatt Beckstead's 2,642.
The Cadillac boys have moved to 7-0 on the season to lead Division 1/2 and Elk Rapids is now 6-1 to lead the D3 and D4 boys.
Phillips has led the TC West girls team to a 7-0 record for the lead in D1 and D2 and TC Christian has first in D3 and D4 at a 6-1 clip.
Boys team scores: Elk Rapids def. TCSF 23-7; TC West def. Glen Lake JV 29-1; Cadillac def. TC Christian 28-2; Benzie Central def. Bellaire 30-0; Glen Lake def. TC Central 17-13.
Boy's high game: Lane Scheiern (ER) 244 and 232; Jeremy Decker (TCW) 237; Hunter Haldaman (TC Christian) 226; Kyle Perry (CAD) 225; Blade Kalbfleisch (TCW) 221 and 201; Kyle Vermilyea (CAD) 217 and 204.
Girls team scores: TC West def. TC Central 28-2; TC Christian def. Benzie Central 27-3; Cadillac def. TC Christian JV 26-4; Glen Lake def. Bellaire 22-8; TCSF def. TC West JV 26.5-3.5.
Girls high game: Abigail Dierking (TCW) 210; Noelle Phillips (TCW) 209; Brooke Smith (TC Christian) 198; Ellen Shelby (TCC) 191; Chloe Crick (GL) 181.
