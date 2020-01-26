TRAVERSE CITY — The Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference met once again on Saturday with stellar performances across the board.
Traverse City Central's Wyatt Beckstead rolled the high game of 231 for the day, followed by Korbin Keller (Cadillac, 225), Kyle Vermilyea (Cadillac, 223), Aiden Johnson (Benzie Central, 213), Dylan Vermilyea (Cadillac, 212) and Isaac Flask (Glen Lake, 212).
TC West's Noelle Phillips led all girls and tied with Beckstead with a high game of 231. TC Christian's Ella Wendel rolled games of 194 and 183 while teammates Brooke Smith and Ava Wendel each bowled a 179. Chloe Crick (Glen Lake, 191) and Angelina Liske (Benzie Central, 179) rounded out the top-6.
The TC Christian girls had the high baker game of 155 and the high team game of 788.
Glen Lake earned the highest boys baker game score of 193 while Cadillac had a team high game of 979.
Boys team results: Elk Rapids over Glen Lake 17-13; Traverse City Central over Bellaire, 29-1; Cadillac over Traverse City West, 22-8; Cadillac (JV) over Traverse City St. Francis, 26-2; Traverse City Christian over Benzie Central, 16-14.
Girls team results: Traverse City West over Bellaire, 29-1; Traverse City Christian over Glen Lake, 24-6; Cadillac over Traverse City St. Francis, 22-8; Benzie Central over Traverse Christian (JV), 19-11; Traverse City Central over Traverse City Christian (JV), 30-0.
WRESTLING
Kingsley takes third at Reed City quad
Kingsley placers: 103 — Issac Grahn, 4th; 112 — Justin Grahn, 2nd; 119 — Tanner Martindale, 4th; 125 — Kadin Garza, 5th; 135 — Aidan Shier, 2nd; 140 — Tyler McInnis, 4th; 152 — Kyan Fessenden, 2nd; 160 — Kaden Patterson, 6th; 171 — Sam Goethals, 3rd.
SKIING
Boyne City/Charlevoix Invite
Team winners: Grand Blanc (boys) and Okemos (girls).
Boyne City — Taylor Stockwell (4th slalom,6th giant slalom); Stella Grandy (22nd, slalom, 39th giant slalom).
