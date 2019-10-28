CHEBOYGAN — Petoskey prepared for its Big North Conference finale with a road sweep of Cheboygan.
The Northmen topped the Chiefs 25-20, 25-14, 25-14.
“Everyone contributed to the win,” Petoskey head coach Casie Parker said.
Milla Sherman led the Northmen (27-12-3) with 21 kills, going 32 attacks without a hitting error.
Megan Knapp added 15 digs, Molly Anderson seven kills and Peyton Miller 32 assists.
Petoskey hosts Alpena on Wednesday for its regular-season finale before playing host to Gaylord in Monday’s district opener.
VOLLEYBALL
Mancelona 3
Ellsworth 0
Mancelona def. Ellsworth 25-20, 25-13, 25-4.
Mancelona: Teegan Griffore 20 kills; Kadence Davis 20 assists, 6 kills; Madison Wilcox 5 aces, 2 kills; Lauren Kirby 7 assists, 2 aces, 1 kill; Emily Bennett 4 kills; Autumn Thompson 2 kills, 1 ace; Samantha Babich 2 aces; Elizabeth Nichols 2 aces; Bethany Jenkins 1 kill.
UP NEXT: The Lady Ironmen play in Boyne City’s tournament Saturday before starting districts.
Glen Lake 3
GT Academy 0
Glen Lake def. Grand Traverse Academy 25-19, 25-16, 25-20.
Glen Lake: Morgan Zywicki 13 kills, 11 digs, 1 ace; Liliana Valkner 11 digs, 1 kill; Elizabeth Beck 6 assists, 4 digs, 1 kill, 1 ace; Emilee Bellant 7 digs, 2 assists, 4 aces; Sydney Dykstra 6 kills, 2 aces; Grace Bradford 9 digs, 7 kills, 14 assists, 5 blocks; Skyler Bufalini 3 kills, 1 block; Mandalyn Gala 1 kill; Brooklyn Skeba 1 kill.
