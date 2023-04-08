MIDLAND DOW — It's wasn't the start of the season the Petoskey boys lacrosse team had hope for after falling 17-10 to Midland Dow on Friday, but it's something they can build from.
"If we clean up our transition defense and substitutions, we have a good chance of being good," Petoskey coach Brian Main said.
Petoskey (0-1) got off to a rough start, falling behind 6-1 at the end of the first quarter, but found its legs after the first.
Sophomore Charlie Thomas got a hat-trick on just three shots on the net, plus an assist and three ground balls. Senior Zach Jacobs had four shots on the net while tacking in four goals, an assist and five ground balls.
Senior Mark Ledig notched his first goal of the season after finishing with two shots on the net, an assist and three ground balls.
Petoskey welcomes Cadillac on Tuesday.
TRACK & FIELD
Titans' frosh Drew Esper sets a new 100 meet record at Davison
DAVISON — The rust has been shaken off the Titans of Traverse City West after their first-place overall performance Friday at the Shake off the Rust Invitational in Davison.
Titans freshman Drew Esper set a new meet record in the 100-meter dash with a 11.78, beating the previous record of 11.89.
Multiple boys finished in the top three to help TC West claim victory.
Boys team scores: 1. Traverse City West 139; 2. Rochester Adams 126; 3. Holt 89; 4. Davison 75; Oxford 69.5.
TC West finishes: 100 — Chase Weston (1st), 11.38; 100 — Luke Krajnik (3rd), 12.03; 400 — Ben Habers (1st), 51.65; 800 – Jonah Hochstetler (2nd), 2:01.01; 1600 — Willem DeGood (1st), 4:38.3; 110 hurdles — Wallace Tupper (2nd), 15.62; 300 hurdles — Tupper (2nd), 15.62; 400 relay — (Weston, Tupper, Jacob Hagerman, Brier Meredith) (3rd), 44:38.3; 800 relay — (Habers, Aaryn Stallworth, Hochstetler, Tupper) (3rd), 3:34.42; high jump — Meredith (3rd), 5'9"; long jump — Weston (2nd), 20'4".
UP NEXT: The Titans host Gaylord on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
Petoskey 0 16
Schoolcraft 11 11
Petoskey: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (1-1) heads Saturday to Vicksburg.
BASEBALL
BC Lakeview 15 6
Gaylord 0 4
Game 2: Gaylord — Will Bethuy 2 H, 2 RBI; Austin Stephenson RBI; Aiden Locker 1 R, 1 BB; Louden Stradling 1 R, H, 2 BB; Luke Enders H.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (0-2) travel on Richland Gull Lake on Saturday.
SOCCER
Leland 5
TC Bulldogs 0
Leland: Willia Murray 2 goals; Mallory Lowe goal, assist; Sutton Leiter goal; Addi Waskiewicz goal; Elli Miller 2 saves; Emma Serrano 1 save.
UP NEXT: The Comets (2-0) travel to Suttons Bay on Monday.
Deadline for prep calls is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, record, next opponent, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.