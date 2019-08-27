ELK RAPIDS — Petoskey took down the Elk Rapids soccer team 3-2 on Tuesday, handing the Elks their first loss of the season.
The Northmen (3-3-1) took a 3-1 lead into halftime and held steady despite playing a man down for the last 20 minutes of the game.
Elk Rapids (2-1-1) had a shot to tie the game in the second half on a penalty kick but it ricocheted off the crossbar and the Northmen survived.
Mahaney Vandekerkof and Preston Ball were responsible for the Elks goals. Tarran Peterson had the lone assist on Vandekerkof's goal. Ball found the net off a blocked shot rebound in the second half.
Elk Rapids pelted the Northmen keepers with 21 shots while Jack Spencer made five saves for the Elks.
The Elks will start league play against Kalaska on Thursday. Petoskey will host Glen Lake on Thursday.
TENNIS
Petoskey wins TCSF quad
Team scores: Petoskey 20; TC St. Francis 15; Muskegon 9; Big Rapids 4.
TCSF flight champions: 1s — Adam Chittle; 1d — Brendan Chouinard/Ben Schmude.
Petoskey flight champions: 2s — Michael Steffens; 3s — Tyler Bigford; 4s — Demarcus Lee; 2d — Jonah Weber/Alex Dubowski; 3d — Owen Bomay/Zach Jones.
TC Central JV 7
Ludington 1
TCC JV flight winners: 1s — Ammon Howse wins 6-4, 6-0; 2s — Ashton Lorincz win 6-2, 6-3; 3s — Cam Peters wins 6-0, 7-5; 4s — Elliot VanderRoest wins 6-1, 7-5; 1d — Mitchell Stern/Niklas Fagerman wins 6-4, 6-3; 2d — Cam Lane/Gabriel Seaver wins 6-2, 3-6, 10-5; 3d — Carson Peters/Drew Swanson wins 6-3, 6-4.
SOCCER
TC Christian 8
Benzie Central 0
TC Christian — Joe Thente 2 G, 2 A; Marcus Rysztak 3 G; Nathan Mustard 2 G, A; Cooper Gardinier G; Jake Graf A; Patrick Gallagher/Kobe Kolarevic 3 saves, shutout.
UP NEXT: TC Christian hosts Reed City, Thursday 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Frankfort 2
Forest Area 1
Frankfort def. Forest Area 19-25, 25-14, 25-15
Forest Area: Madison Morey 8 assists, 2 aces; Brigitte Sabourin 4 assists, 2 kills, 4 aces; McKenzie Szymchack 4 kills; Emily Norkowski 4 kills.
Buckley 3
Forest Area 0
Buckley def. Forest Area 25-23, 25-21, 25-18
Forest Area: Sabourin 11 assists, 4 aces; Morey 9 assists, 3 aces; Maycey Turner 2 kills; Gracie Kimball 5 aces, 4 digs.
GT Academy 2
Forest Area 1
GTA def. Forest Area 25-17, 23-25, 15-10
Forest Area: Caitlyn Liebengood 3 kills, 4 aces, 6 digs; Sabourin 10 assists, 5 aces; Morey 6 assists, ace.
GTA: Kaitlyn Watson 6 aces, 28/29 on serves, 5 kills, 72 assists, 5 blocks; Natalie Lasko 4 aces, 30 kills, 32 digs, 8 assists, 5 blocks; Krina Riebschleger 8 aces, 59 digs, 11 assists; Ashley Killian 15 kills, 6 blocks, 2 assists; Michaila Kinney 19 kills, 24 digs, 5 aces, block, 2 assists; Angel Zoulek 16 kills, 7 digs, 6 blocks; Macie Maul 18 digs.
TC Christian 2
Alpena 0
TC Christian def. Alpena 25-20, 25-22
TC Christian 2
Boyne City 1
TC Christian def. Boyne City 14-25, 25-21, 15-12
TC Christian 2
Bellaire 0
TC Christian def. Bellaire 25-14, 25-18
TC Christian: Emma Mirabelli 19/20 on serves, 3 aces, 21 kills, 17 digs, block; Abbey Brower 24/26 on serves, 3 aces, 38 digs; Ellie Visser 14/17 on serves, 4 aces, 17 digs, 7 kills, block.
UP NEXT: TC Christian at Bear Lake, Thursday.
SWIMMING
TC Tritons 106
East Kentwood 77
TC Tritons event winners: 200 relay — Avery Bills, Mally Ulatowski, Claire Bongiorno, Erin Hagerty 159.13; 200 free — Leah Timmer 216.85; 200 IM — Bongiorno 220.5; 50 free — Hagerty 26.71; Diving — Darby Drake 242.10; 100 fly — Bills 103.56; 500 free — Bongiorno 539.15; 100 back — Bills 102.57; 400 free relay — Hagerty, Leah Timmer, Bills, Bongiorno 401.32.
