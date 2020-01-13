THOMPSONVILLE — Petoskey and Traverse City Central each claimed a win at first Big North Conference Meet of the season at Crystal Mountain Resort on Monday morning.
Jimmy Flom, Anders McCarthy, Nolan Waldkerdine and Will Goelz led the way for the Northmen boys team. Flom placed second in both events, while Aiden Lewandowski of TC West won both races individually.
TC Central led the way in the girl's races. Elle Craven, Brynn Rowell, Lily Kuberski, Sarah Beattie and Maddie Cox finished 3rd through 7th for the Trojans en route to a team win in the giant slalom. Emma Ranger and Craven finished in the top-5 of the slalom as well.
Regan Olli of Gaylord took first in the girl's slalom and Lauren Rothman of Petoskey took first in the giant slalom.
Big North Conference Meet results
Boys team scores: 1. Petoskey 41; 2. TC West 53; 3. TC Central 84; 4. Cadillac 137; 5. Gaylord 159.
Giant Slalom: 1. Aiden Lewandowski (TCW) 44.78; 2. Jimmy Flom (PET) 44.84; 3. Anders McCarthy (PET) 45.34; 4. Gus Dutmers (TCC) 45.41; 5. Nolan Walkerdine (PET) 45.68; 6. Ben Lober (TCW) 45.97; 7. Connor Abraham (Gaylord) 45.98; 8. Michael Booher (TCC) 46.28; 9. Andy Hill (TCW) 46.35; 10. Will Goelz (PET) 46.48.
Slalom: 1. Aiden Lewandowski (TCW) 56.29; 2. Jimmy Flom (PET) 57.70; 3. Trip Thomas (PET) 58.51; 4. Gus Dutmers (TCC) 59.96; 5. Anders McCarthy (PET) 1:00.21; 6. Andy Hill (TCW) 1:01.03; 7. Luke Wiersema (TCW) 1:01.61; 8. Remy Schulz (TCW) 1:03.40; 9. Michael Booher (TCC) 1:03.73; 10. Ben Lober (TCW) 1:03.93.
Girls team scores: 1. TC Central 38; 2. Petoskey 80; 3. TC West 86; 4. Cadillac 132; 5. Gaylord 159.
Giant Slalom: 1. Lauren Rothman (PET) 45.73; 2. Ava Warren (TCW) 46.66; 3. Elle Craven (TCC) 47.33; 4. Byrnn Rowell (TCC) 47.57; 5. Lily Kuberski (TCC) 47.66; 6. Sarah Beattie (TCC) 47.70; 7. Maddy Cox (TCC) 48.24; 8. Maddy Craven (TCC) 48.61; 9. Remi Robel (Gaylord) 48.62; 10. Emilee Houk (CAD) 49.66.
Slalom: 1. Reagan Olli (Gaylord) 59.12; 2. Ava Warren (TCW) 1:01.40; 3. Emma Ranger (TCC) 1:01.64; 4. Elle Craven (TCC) 1:03.47; 5. Lauren Rothman (PET) 1:04.10; 6. Maddy Cox (TCC) 1:04.42; 7. Maddy Craven (TCC) 1:05.44; 8. Brynn Rowell (TCC) 1:06.56; 9. Nathalie Wiersema (TCW) 1:07.35; 10. Pearl Hale (TCC) 1:07.55.
BOY'S BASKETBALL
TC Bulldogs 40
GT Academy 34
TC Bulldogs (4-3): Evan Stipe 20 points; Isaac Schut 12 points.
GTA (0-5): Zach Dix 14 points, 9 rebounds; Dan Franklin 7 points, 6 steals, 7 rebounds; Isaac Alexander 5 points, 8 rebounds.
UP NEXT: GTA hosts TC Christian, Thursday; TC Bulldogs travel to Charlton Heston, Thursday.
GIRL'S BASKETBALL
Glen Lake 65
Charlevoix 41
Glen Lake (5-2, 3-0 NWC): Grace Bradford 21 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists; Grace Fosmore 20 points, 10 rebounds; Hailey Helling 7 points, 7 assists.
Charlevoix: Addie Nagel 14 points; Taylor Petrosky 11 points.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake hosts Leland Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Leland 59
TC Bulldogs 27
Leland (6-2): Olivia Lowe 32 points, 13 rebounds, 8 steals; Skylar Wiesen 11 points, 4 rebounds; Kenzy Sluiter 6 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals; Mia Osorio 6 points, 4 steals; Tatum Kareck 6 rebounds, 6 assists.
TC Bulldogs: Jenna Brayton 11 points.
UP NEXT: Leland travels to Glen Lake Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Cadillac 39
Bay City W. 26
Cadillac (7-0, 4-0 BNC): Molly Anderson 13 points; Makenna Bryant 10 points.
UP NEXT: Cadillac travels to Mt. Pleasant Thursday at 7.
Manton 52
Kalkaska 38
Manton (9-0, 5-0 Highland): Abby Brown 21 points, 4 assist, 5 rebounds; Jaden Wilder 12 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds; Molly Lane 8 rebounds.
Kalkaska: Margaret Stosio 13 points; Jordan Disbrow 7 points; Wilkinson 7 points; Schocko 7 points.
UP NEXT: Manton hosts Roscommon, Wednesday.
Marion 32
Mesick 29
Mesick (2-6): Mattie Akom 8 point; Lexy Abraham 7 points; Elizabeth Hamilton 6 points.
UP NEXT: Mesick hosts Pentwater, Friday.
