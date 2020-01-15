ELK RAPIDS — Tim Reznich said the Frankfort Panthers escaped with one on Wednesday.
After leading by double-digits at halftime, the Panthers girls basketball team nearly let Elk Rapids steal a non-conference victory from them. The Panthers beared down and held on for a 58-55 win over the Elks in Elk Rapids.
The Panthers (4-3) nearly had two girls tally a double-double with Abby Hodge notching 19 points and nine rebounds while Emily Loney had 10 rebounds and nine points. Regan Thorr added 16 points and grabbed eight boards for Frankfort.
Shelby Scott was hitting shots for the Elks all night and ended up with 18 points. Sara Zamadies added 11 points for Elk Rapids (5-2).
Frankfort will travel to Onekama for a big Northwest Conference matchup on Friday while the Elks continue their four-game home stand against Charlevoix.
ALPINE SKIING
Lake Michigan Ski Conference meet at Crystal Mountain
Boys slalom top-10: 1. Andrew Pershinske (Glen Lake) 54.12; 2. Quincy Thayer (Benzie Central) 55.35; 3. Seth Johnson (BC) 56.74; 4. William Odwyer (BC) 59.03; 5. Kylar Thomas (Onekama) 1:00.57; 6. Kirk Beeman (BC) 1:00.74; 7. Adam Friedlein (Mt. Pleasant) 1:01.28; 8. Bryn Fisher (GL) 1:06.09; 9. Ethan Nowack (BC) 1:09.20; 10. Connor Sharpe (BC) 1:09.33.
Boys giant slalom top-10: 1. Thayer (BC) 43.07; 2. Johnson (BC) 44.51; 3. Pershinske (GL) 44.97; 4. Beeman (BC) 46.21; 5. Friedlein (MTP) 46.46; 6. Odwyer (BC) 46.47; 7. Thomas (ONK) 46.84; 8. Fisher (GL) 47.59; 9. Nowack (BC) 49.06; 10. Brett Seelye (MTP) 49.20.
Girls slalom top-10: 1. Marhle Siddall (GL) 1:04.43; 2. Michayla Bell (ONK) 1:06.13; 3. Alora Sundbeck (ONK) 1:08.96; 4. Nora Pasche (BC) 1:10.04; 5. Anna Wolfe (BC) 1:12.02; 6. Hannah Kistler (BC) 1:13.79; 7. Gabby Moutsatson 1:14.04; 8. Grace Hearne (GL) 1:16.38; 9. Ella Gaylord (BC) 1:17.37; 10. Savannah Peck (BC) 1:17.40.
Girls giant slalom top-10: 1. Siddall (GL) 49.32; 2. Rena Angera (MTP) 46.61; 3. Bell (ONK) 51.22; 4. Sundbeck (ONK) 52.46; 5. Hearne (GL) 54.85; 6. Kistler (BC) 55.22; 7. Pasche (BC) 55.37; 8. Gaylord (BC) 56/02; 9. Bridgette Duncan (GL) 56.15; 10. Peck (BC) 56.32.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Manton 65
Roscommon 15
Manton (10-0): Abby Brown 13 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists; Molly Lane 12 points; Megan Moffit 11 points, 10 rebounds; Abby Shepler 9 points, 5 steals.
UP NEXT: Manton at Lake City, Friday.
McBain 52
TC St. Francis 38
TCSF (5-2, 2-0 LMC): Kara Franke 13 points; Gwenyth Bramer 12 points.
UP NEXT: TC St. Francis host Grayling, Friday.
Gaylord SM 65
Pellston 10
Gaylord St. Mary held Pellston scoreless in the first half
Gaylord SM (7-2, 6-0 SVC): Megan Grusczynski 20 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals; Kinzie Jeffers 11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists; Ava Schultz 10 points, 5 rebounds; Bailey Murrell 8 points, 5 rebounds; Abby Zimmerman 6 points.
UP NEXT: Gaylord St. Mary hosts Escanaba, Saturday.
Onekama 56
Buckley 45
Onekama (5-2): Sophie Wisniski 24 points, 11 rebounds; Colleen McCarthy 13 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists; all six Portagers scored.
Buckley (2-7): Shelby Cade 18 points; Hope Warren 15 points.
UP NEXT: Onekama hosts Frankfort, Friday.
Benzie Central 58
North Bay 37
Benzie Central (4-5, 3-2 NWC): Ellen Bretzke 23 points, 13 rebounds; Andrea Taghon 15 points, 9 rebounds; Jenna Cole 13 points, 5 rebounds; Elise Johnson 4 points, 6 rebounds; Carly Wade 2 points, 4 assists, 3 steals.
North Bay (4-5): Paige Kohler 26 points, 6 steals, 4 rebounds; Maya Shaw 8 rebounds, 6 points.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central at Kingsley, Friday; North Bay at Buckley, Friday.
Mancelona 41
Forest Area 31
Mancelona (4-6): Madison Wilcox 16 points, 11 rebounds; Teegan Griffore 11 points, 13 rebounds; Annabelle Roy 9 points.
Forest Area: Mackenzie Szymchack 9 points.
UP NEXT: Mancelona at Central Lake, Friday.
Bellaire 56
Onaway 44
Bellaire (8-0, 5-0 SKV): Jacey Somer 18 points, 8 rebounds, 7 blocks; Katie Decker 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists; Libby Derrer 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: Bellaire at Pellston, Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TC St. Francis 40
McBain 32
TCSF (4-2, 2-0 LMC): Brendan Chouinard 13 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists; Wyatt Nausadis 10 points, 3 assists; Patrick Mackey 11 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF hosts Grayling, Friday.
McBain JV 37
TCSF JV 33
TCSF JV (2-4): Luke Biggar 9 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF JV at Grayling, Thursday.
WRESTLING
Petoskey quad
Team results: Gaylord def. TC West 76-6; TC West def. Alpena 49-12.
TC West records: 119 — Isaac Hyatt 1-1; 125 — Jon Palmer 1-1; 130 — Ethan Edenburn 1-1; 135 — Ian Kuschell 1-1; 152 — Gabe Flowers 1-1; 160— Dennis Ha 1-1; 171 — Andrew Frary 1-1; 189 — Kole Hathcox 1-1; 215 —Christian Boivin 2-0.
UP NEXT: TC West at Pine River, Saturday.
Benzie Central quad
Team results: Benzie Central def. Forest Area 70-12; Manton def. Forest Area 60-9.
Forest Area records: Daniel Thompson 0-2; Brock Town 0-2; Josh Saylor 2-0; Patrick Hulwick 2-0; Sir-Xaiver Navoni 0-2.
