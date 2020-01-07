FRANKFORT — The Frankfort Panthers used their height to thwart Suttons Bay’s plans of stealing a game on the Panthers home court on Tuesday.
Frankfort won the Northwest Conference tilt with the Norsemen 46-42 thanks to a stellar rebounding and scoring performance from Jack Stefanski and Luke Hammon in the second half.
The Panthers (4-0) were down eight points with just over four minutes to play in the game and stormed back for the four-point win. Stefanski led the charge with 23 points and a staggering 20 rebounds.
Suttons Bay head coach Ron Anderson said that Stefanski and Hammon’s height caused problems for the Norse all evening but they were especially unable to get rebounds in the final minutes. Hammon tallied 13 points for Frankfort.
The Norsemen (2-2, 1-1 NWC) were led by Gavin Shananaquet with 13 points.
Frankfort hosts Lake Leelanau St. Mary while Suttons Bay hosts GT Academy on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Boyne Falls 74
Vanderbilt 27
Boyne Falls (3-1): Tyler Gellis 26 points; Nathan Schmidt 12 points; Blake Brunmeier 10 points.
UP NEXT: Boyne Falls hosts Mackinaw City, Friday.
Glen Lake 70
Onekama 49
Glen Lake (5-1): Reece Hazelton 20 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists; JJ Bradford 16 points, 4 rebounds; Luke Hazelton 13 points, 6 rebounds; Finn Hogan 10 points, 6 rebounds; Brady McDonough 7 assists.
Onekama (2-3): Wade Sedlar 17 points; Taylor Bennett 13 points; Ben Falk 6 points.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake at Frankfort, Tuesday; Onekama at Benzie Central, Tuesday.
Mancelona 54
Bellaire 30
Mancelona (4-1): Jayden Alfred 26 points, 10 rebounds; Tom Palmer 13 points, 10 rebounds; John Ancel 10 points.
Bellaire: Connor Niepoth 9 points; Luke Niepoth 9 points.
UP NEXT: Mancelona at Inland Lakes, Thursday.
Benzie Central 81
Buckley 70
Benzie Central (2-2, 1-1 NWC): Connor McLaren 17 points; Tyler Kintigh 15 points; Nate Childers 14 points; Wesley VanPoortfliet 12 points.
Buckley (1-3, 0-2): Tyler Francisco 22 points, 7 rebounds; Kyle Kaczanowski 24 points; Gavin Allen 10 points.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central hosts Onekama, Tuesday; Buckley at Kingsley, Tuesday.
Leland 69
Kingsley 58
Leland (2-2): Gavin Miller 20 points; Gavin Royston 15 points.
Kingsley (1-3, 1-2 NWC): Beau LaTulip 21 points, 5 rebounds; Evan Douglass 12 points; Tyler Inthisone 11 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Kingsley hosts Buckley, Tuesday.
Lake Leelanau SM 78
GT Academy 27
LLSM (3-3): Jacob Schaub 16 points; Shawn Bramer 16 points; Dylan Barnowski 14 points; August Schaub 13 points.
GT Academy: Zach Dix 11 points; Isaac Alexander 8 points.
UP NEXT: Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Frankfort, Thursday.
Manistee Catholic 42
Mesick 32
Manistee CC: Kyle Mikolajczak 15 points, 4-4 FT, 4 blocks, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Blake Johnson 10 points; Mateo Barnett 12 points, steal.
Forest Area 76
Onaway 48
Forest Area: Chase Ingersoll 35 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals; Johnny Stosio 25 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists.
Boyne City 72
Cedarville 53
Boyne City: Pete Calcaterra 17 points; Aidan Brehm 11 points; Max Vondra 10 points; Aaron Bess 8 points; Jakob Steinhoff 8 points; Jack Neer 7 points.
Harbor Springs 69
TC Christian 40
TC Christian: Brock Broderick 15 points, 4 assists; Elijah Mleko 11 points; Levi Belanger 5 points, 8 rebounds; Cole Wierda 5 points; Jeremy Hansen 4 steals.
Ellsworth 61
Burt Lake NMC 21
Ellsworth: Ethan Tomga 23 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists; Brayden Steenwyk 11 points, 4 rebounds; Kelan Pletcher 8 points; Jamal Cebulski 10 points, 6 steals.
TC Central JV 51
TCSF JV 46
TCC JV: Parker Kolody 16 points; Ben Vaness 12 points.
TCSF JV (2-2): Thomas Richards 17 points; Cody Richards 6 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF JV at Boyne City, Thursday.
TCC Frosh 43
TCSF frosh 34
TCSF frosh: Josef Meyer 12 points.
TCC frosh: Miles Smith 14 points; Brayden Halliday 12 points.
UP NEXT: TCC frosh at Gaylord, Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Manton 64
Pine River 17
Manton (7-0, 5-0 Highland): Abby Brown 21 points, 7 steals, 5 assists; Jayden Wilder 15 points, 9 assists; Abby Shepler 15 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals.
UP NEXT: Manton at Glen Lake, Wednesday.
Cadillac 54
Kingsley 48
Cadillac (5-0): Molly Anderson 23 points; Makenna Bryant 14 points.
Kingsley: Aaliyah Reno 16 points; Brittany Bowman 12 points.
