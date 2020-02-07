MANCELONA — Down 12 points to start the fourth quarter the Mancelona Ironmen needed a run.
They got what they asked for, just not from the usual suspect.
Tom Palmer led Mancelona back for a 64-58 victory over Johannesburg-Lewiston, nailing three 3-pointers in a two-minute span to tie the game early in the final period.
Palmer totaled 13 points on the night (four 3-pointers) and his brother Ben Palmer added two 3-pointers during the very same run to put Mancelona ahead.
Jayden Alfred led the Ironmen with 21 points and Bailey Czapski had 12.
Jason Richter netted 19 points and Preston Marlatt added 12 points for Joburg.
Mancelona (10-3, 8-2 Ski Valley) will host Bellaire on Wednesday when Joburg (5-8) travels to Pellston.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TC St. Francis 49
Boyne City 47
Wyatt Nausadis hits game-winning shot with under five seconds left
TCSF (10-2, 8-0 LMC): Wyatt Nausadis 7 points, 3 steals, 3 assists; Pat Mackey 21 points, 5 rebounds; Casey Donahue 6 points, 5 rebounds; Brendan Chouinard 5 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 blocks.
Boyne City: Pete Calcaterra 12 points, 8 rebounds; Max Vondra 10 points, 8 rebounds; Aidan Brehm 7 points, 9 rebounds.
UP NEXT: TCSF hosts Kalkaska, Tuesday.
Ellsworth 56
Burt Lake 21
Ellsworth: Ethan Tornga 22 points, 10 rebounds; Jaeger Griswold 13 points, 11 rebounds; Jamal Cebulski 6 points, 5 steals, 4 assists, 6 rebounds.
Elk Rapids 76
Grayling 39
Elk Rapids: Preston Ball 17 points, 5 assists; Robert Fager 12 points, 10 rebounds; Gordie LaFontaine 9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists.
Charlevoix 74
Kalkaska 45
Charlevoix (10-3, 6-2 LMC): Evan Solomon 21 points; Jacob Mueller 14 points; Luke Stuck 10 points, 10 rebounds; Ben Lentz 10 points.
Kalkaska: Ben Fitch 12 points; Ben Porter 11 points; Nathan Blasko 10 points.
UP NEXT: Charlevoix at Boyne City, Tuesday.
Onekama 47
Frankfort 44
Onekama (7-7, 5-4 NWC): Taylor Bennett 26 points; Wade Sedlar 7 points; Aaron Powers 7 points.
Frankfort: Jack Stefanski 20 points; Blake Miller 8 points.
UP NEXT: Onekama host Glen Lake, Friday.
GT Academy 37
TC Christian 35 F/2OT
GTA: Isaac Alexander 10 points, 17 rebounds; Zach Dix 8 points; Dan Franklin 7 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals.
TC Christian: Brock Broderick 11 points, 10 rebounds; Cole Wierda 8 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Simeon Popa 6 points, 12 rebounds; Elliot Molby 6 points.
Manton 67
Pine River 48
Manton (9-3): Kaleb Moore 18 points; Isaac Raden 18 points; Jacob Haun 17 points.
UP NEXT: Manton at Kingsley, Monday.
Petoskey 69
Alpena 57
Petoskey: Gabe Whitmore 22 points (hit half-court shot); JJ Marshall 12 points; Nate Eberly-Rodriguez 8 points; Jade Spurgeon 10 points.
Mesick 80
Bear Lake 47
Mesick (5-9): Kane Nyman 14 points; Tanner Ford 11 points; Robert Spoor 11 points.
Bear Lake (2-11, 2-9 WMD): Trevor Eisenlohr 14 points; Jake Griffis 10 points, 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Mesick at Manistee CC, Wednesday; Bear Lake at Walkerville, Wednesday.
East Jordan 50
Harbor Springs 44
East Jordan (6-6, 3-5 LMC): AJ Bartlett 16 points.
UP NEXT: East Jordan hosts Ellsworth, Monday.
Kingsley 50
Benzie Central 34
Kingsley (4-8, 3-6 NWC): Beau LaTulip 17 points; Ayden Mullin 8 points, 6 rebounds; Owen Graves 6 points, 5 steals.
Benzie Central: Seth Wilkinson 9 points; Quinn Zickert 6 points.
UP NEXT: Kingsley hosts Manton, Monday.
Suttons Bay 57
Buckley 45
Suttons Bay (6-6, 3-6 NWC): Gavin Shananaquet 14 points; Lucas Mikesell 13 points.
Buckley (2-10): Tyler Francisco 13 points; Kyle Kaczanowski 13 points.
UP NEXT: Suttons Bay at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Wednesday; Buckley at TC Christian, Monday.
TCSF frosh 50
Boyne City frosh 29
TCSF frosh (9-4): Jack Prichard 20 points; Ty Martichek 8 points.
UP NEXT: TCSF hosts Kalkaska, Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Charlevoix 43
Kalkaska 37
Kalkaska (5-9): Tiara Shocko 10 points, 7 rebounds; Margaret Stosio 9 points, 6 steals, 5 rebounds; Maddie Wilkinson 7 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists.
Charlevoix: Taylor Purkiss 16 points; Addie Nagel 12 points.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska hosts TCSF, Tuesday.
TC St. Francis 37
Boyne City 20
TCSF (11-3, 7-1 LMC): Kam Schaub 10 points, 16 rebounds; Gwyn Bramer 11 points, 5 rebounds; Cara Franke 11 points.
Boyne City: Brooklyn Fitzpatrick 6 points.
UP NEXT: TC St. Francis at Kalkaska, Tuesday.
Cadillac 45
TC West 29
TC West (4-11, 3-4 BNC): Megan Lautner 11 points.
Cadillac (14-0, 7-0 BNC): Molly Anderson 12 points; Olivia Meyer 11 points.
UP NEXT: TC West hosts Ludington, Monday; Cadillac at Glen Lake, Monday.
Cadillac JV 46
TC West JV 30
TCW JV: Maya Hisem 11 points.
Petoskey JV 51
TC Central JV 23
TCC JV: Noel Vanderwall 10 points.
TC Central frosh 61
Petoskey frosh 9
TCC frosh (15-0): Halli Warner 13 points; Brooke Royston 10 points; Sydney Rademacher 10 points.
TCW frosh 60
Cadillac frosh 36
TCW frosh: Lydia Heymes 25 points, 14 rebounds.
HOCKEY
Orchard Lake SM 5
TC Central 3
TC Central (16-3-2): Charlie Douglass 2 goals; Chris Usiondek assist, goal; Nick Somerfield assist; Ethan VanderRoest assist; Grant Neuhardt 16 saves.
UP NEXT: TC Central vs. Forest Hills Northern, 12:30 p.m.
