MANCELONA — Down 12 points to start the fourth quarter the Mancelona Ironmen needed a run.

They got what they asked for, just not from the usual suspect.

Tom Palmer led Mancelona back for a 64-58 victory over Johannesburg-Lewiston, nailing three 3-pointers in a two-minute span to tie the game early in the final period.

Palmer totaled 13 points on the night (four 3-pointers) and his brother Ben Palmer added two 3-pointers during the very same run to put Mancelona ahead.

Jayden Alfred led the Ironmen with 21 points and Bailey Czapski had 12.

Jason Richter netted 19 points and Preston Marlatt added 12 points for Joburg.

Mancelona (10-3, 8-2 Ski Valley) will host Bellaire on Wednesday when Joburg (5-8) travels to Pellston.

BOYS BASKETBALL

TC St. Francis 49

Boyne City 47

Wyatt Nausadis hits game-winning shot with under five seconds left

TCSF (10-2, 8-0 LMC): Wyatt Nausadis 7 points, 3 steals, 3 assists; Pat Mackey 21 points, 5 rebounds; Casey Donahue 6 points, 5 rebounds; Brendan Chouinard 5 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 blocks.

Boyne City: Pete Calcaterra 12 points, 8 rebounds; Max Vondra 10 points, 8 rebounds; Aidan Brehm 7 points, 9 rebounds.

UP NEXT: TCSF hosts Kalkaska, Tuesday.

Ellsworth 56

Burt Lake 21

Ellsworth: Ethan Tornga 22 points, 10 rebounds; Jaeger Griswold 13 points, 11 rebounds; Jamal Cebulski 6 points, 5 steals, 4 assists, 6 rebounds.

Elk Rapids 76

Grayling 39

Elk Rapids: Preston Ball 17 points, 5 assists; Robert Fager 12 points, 10 rebounds; Gordie LaFontaine 9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists.

Charlevoix 74

Kalkaska 45

Charlevoix (10-3, 6-2 LMC): Evan Solomon 21 points; Jacob Mueller 14 points; Luke Stuck 10 points, 10 rebounds; Ben Lentz 10 points.

Kalkaska: Ben Fitch 12 points; Ben Porter 11 points; Nathan Blasko 10 points.

UP NEXT: Charlevoix at Boyne City, Tuesday.

Onekama 47

Frankfort 44

Onekama (7-7, 5-4 NWC): Taylor Bennett 26 points; Wade Sedlar 7 points; Aaron Powers 7 points.

Frankfort: Jack Stefanski 20 points; Blake Miller 8 points.

UP NEXT: Onekama host Glen Lake, Friday.

GT Academy 37

TC Christian 35 F/2OT

GTA: Isaac Alexander 10 points, 17 rebounds; Zach Dix 8 points; Dan Franklin 7 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals.

TC Christian: Brock Broderick 11 points, 10 rebounds; Cole Wierda 8 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Simeon Popa 6 points, 12 rebounds; Elliot Molby 6 points.

Manton 67

Pine River 48

Manton (9-3): Kaleb Moore 18 points; Isaac Raden 18 points; Jacob Haun 17 points.

UP NEXT: Manton at Kingsley, Monday.

Petoskey 69

Alpena 57

Petoskey: Gabe Whitmore 22 points (hit half-court shot); JJ Marshall 12 points; Nate Eberly-Rodriguez 8 points; Jade Spurgeon 10 points.

Mesick 80

Bear Lake 47

Mesick (5-9): Kane Nyman 14 points; Tanner Ford 11 points; Robert Spoor 11 points.

Bear Lake (2-11, 2-9 WMD): Trevor Eisenlohr 14 points; Jake Griffis 10 points, 7 rebounds.

UP NEXT: Mesick at Manistee CC, Wednesday; Bear Lake at Walkerville, Wednesday.

East Jordan 50

Harbor Springs 44

East Jordan (6-6, 3-5 LMC): AJ Bartlett 16 points.

UP NEXT: East Jordan hosts Ellsworth, Monday.

Kingsley 50

Benzie Central 34

Kingsley (4-8, 3-6 NWC): Beau LaTulip 17 points; Ayden Mullin 8 points, 6 rebounds; Owen Graves 6 points, 5 steals.

Benzie Central: Seth Wilkinson 9 points; Quinn Zickert 6 points.

UP NEXT: Kingsley hosts Manton, Monday.

Suttons Bay 57

Buckley 45

Suttons Bay (6-6, 3-6 NWC): Gavin Shananaquet 14 points; Lucas Mikesell 13 points.

Buckley (2-10): Tyler Francisco 13 points; Kyle Kaczanowski 13 points.

UP NEXT: Suttons Bay at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Wednesday; Buckley at TC Christian, Monday.

TCSF frosh 50

Boyne City frosh 29

TCSF frosh (9-4): Jack Prichard 20 points; Ty Martichek 8 points.

UP NEXT: TCSF hosts Kalkaska, Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Charlevoix 43

Kalkaska 37

Kalkaska (5-9): Tiara Shocko 10 points, 7 rebounds; Margaret Stosio 9 points, 6 steals, 5 rebounds; Maddie Wilkinson 7 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists.

Charlevoix: Taylor Purkiss 16 points; Addie Nagel 12 points.

UP NEXT: Kalkaska hosts TCSF, Tuesday.

TC St. Francis 37

Boyne City 20

TCSF (11-3, 7-1 LMC): Kam Schaub 10 points, 16 rebounds; Gwyn Bramer 11 points, 5 rebounds; Cara Franke 11 points.

Boyne City: Brooklyn Fitzpatrick 6 points.

UP NEXT: TC St. Francis at Kalkaska, Tuesday.

Cadillac 45

TC West 29

TC West (4-11, 3-4 BNC): Megan Lautner 11 points.

Cadillac (14-0, 7-0 BNC): Molly Anderson 12 points; Olivia Meyer 11 points.

UP NEXT: TC West hosts Ludington, Monday; Cadillac at Glen Lake, Monday.

Cadillac JV 46

TC West JV 30

TCW JV: Maya Hisem 11 points.

Petoskey JV 51

TC Central JV 23

TCC JV: Noel Vanderwall 10 points.

TC Central frosh 61

Petoskey frosh 9

TCC frosh (15-0): Halli Warner 13 points; Brooke Royston 10 points; Sydney Rademacher 10 points.

TCW frosh 60

Cadillac frosh 36

TCW frosh: Lydia Heymes 25 points, 14 rebounds.

HOCKEY

Orchard Lake SM 5

TC Central 3

TC Central (16-3-2): Charlie Douglass 2 goals; Chris Usiondek assist, goal; Nick Somerfield assist; Ethan VanderRoest assist; Grant Neuhardt 16 saves.

UP NEXT: TC Central vs. Forest Hills Northern, 12:30 p.m.

