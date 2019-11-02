ONEKAMA — Trailing 20-0 at halftime and needing something big, Onekama rattled off 22 straight points in the second half to win.
“We quit turning the ball over,” Onekama coach John Neph said of his team’s second half. “We played harder in the second half.”
Luke Mauntler led the way on the ground for the Portagers with 86 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns. Mauntler found his way into the end zone with just over four minutes left on the clock. Wade Sedlar would then haul in the two-point conversion to give Onekama the 22-20 victory.
Mauntler was spelled by Aaron Powers who finished the game with 68 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
“Our defense was outstanding in the second half,” Neph said. “Our energy went through the roof.”
The win moves Onekama to 7-3 on the season.
Onekama will travel to Climax-Scotts next week with the regional title on the line. Climax-Scotts currently sits at 8-2 on the season and won its first playoff game 26-6 over Brethren.
Football
Cadillac (6-4) 35
Escanaba (7-3) 12
Cadillac (6-4): Tipp Baker 13 carries, 205 yards, TD, 1-1 passing, 70 yards, TD; Collin Johnston 7 carries, 79 yards, TD; Logan Wilde 1 catch, 70 yards, TD.
UP NEXT: Cadillac will travel to the Upper Peninsula once again to take on Sault Ste. Marie for the district title. The Vikings are seeking their first district crown since 2013.
Mancelona (5-5) 8
Iron Mountain (10-0) 40
Mancelona: No details reported.
UP NEXT: With the loss, Mancelona has been eliminated from the playoffs.
Volleyball
TC Christian wins Forest Area Invite
Traverse City Christian finished first at the Forest Area tournament winning every match in straight sets as they move to 34-5 on the season.
Team scores: TC Christian def. Johannesburg-Lewiston 25-19, 25-; def. Central Lake 25-12, 25-18; def. Forest Area 25-10, 25-22; def. Johannesburg-Lewiston 25-22, 25-20.
TC Christian: Emma Mirabelli 41 kills, 11 digs, 2 blocks; Jillene Bouwmeester 16 kills, 4 digs, 23 blocks; Abbey Brower 1 ace, 36 digs.
UP NEXT: Traverse City Christian travels to Buckley Wednesday for districts.
Bellaire takes 3rd at Boyne
Bellaire would win their first two matches in straight sets before dropping their next two in straight sets. The Eagles swept through the consolation bracket, winning in straight sets at the Boyne City tournament.
Team scores: Bellaire def. Glen Lake 26-24, 25-19; def. Kalkaska 25-20, 25-21; lost to Kingsley 10-25, 19-25; lost to Inland Lakes 23-25, 22-25; def. Mancelona 25-19, 25-9; def. Cheboygan 25-20, 29-27.
UP NEXT: Bellaire will travel to Boyne Falls Monday for their district game against Boyne Falls.
