TRAVERSE CITY — No lead was safe Tuesday night.
he Traverse City Christian (2-1) boys basketball was in a dog fight until the end against Onekama at home with a chance to win it at the end, but some missed free-throws gave the Portagers a 53-52 win.
"I'm proud of the guys, I told them that we responded well," Onekama coach Nathan Bradford said. "We started a little slow, but we weathered the storm. In the second half, we came out and responded and squeaked out a win."
The Sabres had a lead heading into the second half, but Onekama stepped up when Kaden Bradford got fed in the paint. Sawyer Christensen had a team-high 12 points, three assists and three rebounds, and Laketon Cordes added 11 points, one assist and eight rebounds.
"This the first time this group has played together, and you throw in the fact that you throw in a freshman and a sophomore, we are pretty inexperienced," TC Christian coach Rene LaFreniere said. "First couple of games was a mess, but tonight we had some letdowns, but some things started to click tonight.
"It was an improvement overall as a team, although we didn't get the win, we are playing in the right direction."
Freshman point guard Garrett Schultz racked up six points in his first varsity game for the Sabres. Sophomore Reece Broderick scored a team-high 22 points.
"Garrett has a natural ability to understand the floor of the game and not get into too much trouble," LaFreniere said. "I thought he did well, and he got his nose dirty playing some defense, which is good to see."
TC Christian (2-1) snapped a two-game winning streak, but LaFreniere knows it's a long season for the players to grow. The Sabres travel to Mason County Eastern on Thursday.
Onekama (2-1, 0-1 Northwest) hosts Suttons Bay (2-0, 1-0 Northwest) Thursday for their second Northwest Conference opponent.
BOYS HOOPS
Cadillac 61
Midland 38
Cadillac: Jaden Montague 18 points; Riley Wade 14 points; Charlie Howell 9 points, 8 rebounds; Kyle McGowan 6 points; 9 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Cadillac (3-0) is home against McBain on Dec. 21.
Petoskey 65
Sault Ste. Marie 45
Petoskey: Shane Izzard 16 points; Cade Trudeau 10 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists; Brady Odenbach 10 points; Jimmy Marshall 6 points; Jackson Jonker 6 points; Michael Squires 4 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (3-0) hosts Gaylord (1-1) Thursday.
Ogemaw Heights 69
Grayling 62
Grayling: Tristan Demlow 10 points, 8 rebounds; Fletcher Quinlan 18 points. 6 rebounds; Ethan Kucharek 15 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Grayling (2-1) welcomes Kalkaska (1-2) on Thursday.
Mesick 67
Bear Lake 29
Mesick: Carter Simmer 17 points; Ashtyn Simmerson 16 points; Joe O'Neill 14 points; Tyler Hall 13 points, 9 rebounds; Diego Ham 7 points, 10 rebounds.
Bear Lake: Zach Griffis 11 points, 1 assist, 1 steal; Myles Harless 6 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals; Keegin Johnson 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block; Ethaniel Ruiz 4 points, 3 rebounds; Grady Harless 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Thibault Salvi 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block; Cole Merrill 2 rebounds, 1 assist; Kaden Forward 2 assists.
UP NEXT: Mesick (2-1; 1-1 West Michigan D) welcomes Manistee Catholic Central on Thursday; Bear Lake hosts (1-1; 1-1 WMD) Walkerville on Thursday.
Beal City 54
McBain 29
McBain: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Aggies (3-0; 2-0 Highland) travels to Roscommon on Thursday; McBain (1-1; 1-1 Highland) hosts Evart for Friday night hoops.
Brethren 58
Pentwater 54
Brethren: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Brethren (1-1) is home against Mason County Eastern on Thursday.
Baldwin 69
Manistee Catholic 48
Manistee Catholic Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Sabers (1-2) travel to Mesick (2-1) on Thursday.
Burt Lake NMCA 50
Boyne Falls 48
Burt Lake NMC: Josh Ferraiuolo 21 points; Josiah Brabson 14 points.
Boyne Falls: Ashton Spang 32 points.
UP NEXT: Burt Lake (2-1) welcomes Fairview Dec. 19; Boyne Falls (0-3) hosts Harbor Light Christian on Thursday.
Houghton Lake 55
Lake City 44
Lake City: Blake Root 17 points; Brody Gothard 9 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks; James VanderBrook 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans ride to LeRoy Pine River on Thursday.
Evart 40
Manton 39
Manton: Nolan Moffit 17 points; Lincoln Hicks 10 points; Michael Hicks 9 points.
UP NEXT: Manton (1-2) welcomes McBain NMC on Thursday.
McBain NMC 67
Roscommon 42
McBain NMC: Ethan Bennett 21 points, 9 rebounds; Nathan Eisenga 19 points, 5 rebounds; Brant Winkle 14 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Comets (1-1) are on the road against Manton (1-2).
GIRLS HOOPS
Kingsley 62
Kalkaska 19
Kalkaska: Leah Hall 14 points.
Kingsley: Emily Robertson 10 points; Hannah Graham 14 points, 9 rebounds; Grace Lewis 7 points, 9 rebounds; Grace Fullier 10 points, 9 steals.
UP NEXT: Kingsley (3-2, 3-2 Northwest) welcomes Frankfort (2-1, 1-1) on Friday. Kalkaska (0-3) hosts Grayling (2-2, 0-2 Lake Michigan) on Friday.
Benzie Central 68
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 60
Benzie Central: Gloria Stepanovich 20 points, 18 rebounds; Adrian Childs 11 points, 5 assists; Grace Heiges 11 points, 4 rebounds; Kara Johnson 10 points, 5 assists; Flora Zickert 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (3-2) travel to Buckley Dec. 21. LL St. Mary (2-3) hosts Forest Area on Thursday.
Gaylord 69
Midland 40
Gaylord: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (5-1) welcomes Petoskey (2-2) on Thursday.
Ogemaw Heights 69
Grayling 62
Grayling: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (2-3, 2-2 LMC) travels to Kalkaska on Friday.
Whitehall 47
Manistee 41
UP NEXT: Manistee (3-3) hosts, Ravenna Dec. 20.
Gaylord St. Mary 60
Bellaire 15
Gaylord St Mary: Macey Bebble 20 points, 5 steals; Sydney Grusczynski 18 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assist; Ava Schultz, 5 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists; Emma Glasby 3 points, 5 rebounds; Emma McKinley, 3 rebounds, 6 steals; Allyra Cook 3 points.
Bellaire: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Gaylord St Mary (2-2, 1-0 SV) hosts Mancelona (1-4) on Thursday; Bellaire (2-2) hosts Central Lake (3-1, 1-0 SV) on Thursday.
Inland Lakes 75
Forest Area 43
Forest Area: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Warriors (0-5) travel to Lake Leelanau St Mary (RECORD) on Thursday.
Burt Lake NMCA 52
Boyne Falls 11
Boyne Falls: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Burt Lake NMC (5-0) welcomes Fairview on Dec.19. Boyne Falls (0-2) hosts Harbor Springs Harbor Light Christian on Thursday.
