SUTTONS BAY — Onekama rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to topple Suttons Bay on the road.
The Portagers won 64-56 in boys basketball Wednesday after trailing 34-28 at the intermission.
“I knew coming in, they were going to shoot the ball better in their own gym,” Onekama head coach Nathan Bradford said. “Taylor did a great job and led the charge. Luke Mauntler hit a bunch of threes, and Justin Zielinski came off the bench and hit some threes.”
Bennett led the Portagers (9-8, 7-5 Northwest Conference) with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Mauntler knocked down five 3-pointers among his 17 points to go with three steals and three assists. Zielinski pitched in nine points, all on 3-pointers, as well as three assists and three steals. Ben Falk and Dalron Gray each grabbed four rebounds.
Onekama led 47-44 after three quarters, outscoring the Norsemen 19-10 in the stanza.
Lucas Mikesell led Suttons Bay (9-8, 5-7 Northwest) with 19 points, while Luke Murphy added 12 and Hugh Periard 11.
The Portagers travel Friday to Kingsley, while the Norse visit Glen Lake the same evening.
BOYS HOOPS
Leland 71
Buckley 54
Leland (11-7, 6-6 Northwest): Gavin Miller 26 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists; JJ Popp 16 points; Ben Kiessel 16 points; Ryan Howard 10 rebounds.
Buckley (3-14, 0-12 Northwest): Tyler Milarch 19 points; Tyler Francisco 18 points; Tyler Peer 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Comets travel Friday to Benzie Central; the Bears visit Frankfort, Friday.
Glen Lake 67
Benzie Central 38
Glen Lake (16-2, 12-0 Northwest): Reece Hazelton 19 points, 6 rebounds; Jon Popp 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists.
Benzie Central (8-9, 5-7 Northwest): Quinn Zickert 14 points.
UP NEXT: The Lakers host Suttons Bay, Friday; the Huskies host Leland, Friday.
Frankfort 52
Kingsley 39
Frankfort (13-4, 8-4 Northwest): Luke Hammon 26 points; Jack Stefanski 11 points, 18 rebounds; Daniel Newbold 9 points.
Kingsley (8-9, 5-7 Northwest): Ayden Mullin 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Panthers host Buckley, Friday; the Stags host Onekama, Friday.
Gaylord St. Mary 58
Pellston 50
Gaylord St. Mary (15-3, 12-2 Ski Valley): Brady Hunter 31 points; Alex Pudvan 12 points; Brody Jeffers 6 points.
Pellston (15-3, 12-2 Ski Valley): Blake Cassidy 28 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds travel Tuesday to Johannesburg-Lewiston.
Mancelona 79
Forest Area 62
Mancelona (13-5, 11-4 Ski Valley): John Ancel 17 points; Oumar Sy 14 points; Jayden Alfred 10 points, 8 assists; Tom Palmer 11 points; Justin Ackler 11 points; Trace Miller 6 points.
Forest Area: Chase Ingersoll 34 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists; Phoenix Mulholland finished 10 points, 6 rebounds; Johnny Stosio 8 points, 8 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen host Central Lake, Friday; the Warriors host Inland Lakes, Friday.
Onaway 50
Bellaire 40
Bellaire (3-14, 2-11 Ski Valley): Luke Niepoth 14 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists; Brayden Dawson 4 rebounds, 9 points, 2 assists; Jordan Dennis 8 points, 4 rebounds.
Onaway (4-14, 3-11 Ski Valley): Jager Mix 18 points; Kevin Pearson 13 points.
UP NEXT: The Eagles travel Friday to Pellston.
Ellsworth 68
Boyne Falls 38
Ellsworth wrapped up its third consecutive Northern Lakes Conference championship with a 68-38 win over Boyne Falls.
Ellsworth (16-2, 14-0 Northern Lakes): Ethan Tornga 24 points, 18 rebounds, 9 blocks, 5 assists, 4 steals, 10-14 FG; Jaeger griswold 23 points, 11-16 FG, 9 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 blocks; Brayden Steenwyk 11 points, 7 assists, 3 3-pointers; Kelan Pletcher 6 points; Jamal Cebulski 5 assists.
Boyne Falls (9-8, 7-7 Northern Lakes): No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lancers travel Friday to Alba; the Loggers host Alanson, Thursday.
East Jordan 68
St. Ignace 47
East Jordan (9-10): Jackson Raymond 24 points; Jordan Elmer 10 points; Judd Wise 8 points; Mason Malpass 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils host Grayling, Friday.
GIRLS HOOPS
Benzie Central 56
Manistee 47
Benzie (11-9): Ellen Bretzke 27 points, 13 rebounds; Jenna Cole 19 points, 7 rebounds; Andrea Taghon 8 rebounds, 4 points.
Manistee (7-11): Lyndsey Kelley 21 points; Sara Thompson 9 points.
UP NEXT: The Huskies are off until facing the winner of Manistee and Big Rapids in districts next Wednesday in Cadillac.
Manton 55
Pine River 22
Manton (18-2, 14-2 Highland): Abby Brown 17 poins, 5 steals; Abby Shepler 11 points, 6 rebounds; Jaden Wilder 8 points; Molly Lane 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Rangers play Houghton Lake in districts Monday at Lake City.
