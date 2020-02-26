Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Periods of snow. High 23F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.