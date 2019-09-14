BELLAIRE — Onekama pulled away in the second half for a 48-12 over Bellaire in eight-player football play Saturday.
The Portagers (3-0, 2-0 Midwest Central Michigan 8-Man Conference) led only 16-6 at halftime before kicking it into gear the rest of the way.
Luke Mauntler led Onekama with 112 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, while Taylor Bennett had 102 rush yards on 13 carries and threw a 48-yard TD pass to Aaron Powers.
Austin Harper led the defense with eight tackles and Mauntler contributed seven.
Bellaire slips to 0-3.
The Portagers host Forest Area next Friday. The Warriors (1-2) forfeited to Suttons Bay on Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
Kingsley wins Fruitport Invite crown; TC West 3rd
Kingsley team scores: split with Gull Lake 22-25, 25-20; split with Whitehall 25-18, 19-25; def. North Muskegon 25-16, 25-16; def. Muskegon Mona Shores 25-22, 25-18; def. TC West in semifinals 25-23, 25-20; def. Muskegon WMC (ranked No. 4 in Division 3) in finals 25-20, 25-21.
Kingsley (22-1-2) leaders: Austyn DeWeese 51 kills, 12 blocks, 10 digs; Brittany Bowman 42 kills, 55 digs, 3 aces; Sydney Hessem 38 kills, 58 digs, 2 blocks; Maddie Bies 133 assists, 29 digs, 5 kills, 3 blocks; Lark Jankewicz 52 digs, 5 aces; Aspen Reamer 11 kills, 3 blocks; Miranda Acre 26 digs, 3 aces.
TC West team scores: def. Grant 25-21, 25-20; def. Fruitport 25-18, 25-18; def. Montague 25-21, 25-22; split with Muskegon WMC 25-23, 22-25; def. by Kingsley 23-25, 20-25.
TC West leaders: Becky Lane 26 digs, 4 blocks, 37 kills, 4 aces; Madelynn Johnson 23 digs, 3 aces; Makenna Ebling 34 digs, 5 blocks, 23 kills, 1 ace; Sammy Schaub 46 digs, 2 aces; Sara SChermerhorn 28 digs, 6 blocks, 5 kills, 6 aces; Rhys Tirrell 12 kills, 8 blocks; Reegan Graham 4 blocks, 5 kills; Maggie Bottoms 2 digs, 1 ace; Leah Allen 7 digs, 17 blocks, 12 kills; Bailey O’Brien 6 digs, 3 blocks, 11 kills; Alaina Mikowski 7 kills, 7 blocks, 1 ace.
TCSF tops TC Central for TCC Invite title
Team scores: def. Glen Lake 2-0 (25-8, 25-13); def. Hart 2-0 (25-11, 25-15); def. Midland 2-0 (25-9, 25-16); def. Midland 2-1 (20-25, 25-21, 15-7); def. Grandville 2-1 (14-25, 25-22, 15-9); def. TC Central 2-1 (25-18, 24-26, 15-12).
St. Francis leaders: Laura Gallagher 7 aces, 53 digs, 4 assists; Lauren Tocco 15 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks; Maddie Connolly 17 aces, 23 kills, 41 digs; Hannah Sidorowicz 12 aces, 17 kills, 138 assists, 26 digs; Kaylin Poole 16 aces, 63 kills, 41 digs; Alexis Ochab 15 kills, 3 blocks; Campbell Domres 10 kills.
St. Francis’ JV won the Leland JV Invitational.
Warriors 0-4 at Manton Invite
Forest Area def. by Mason Country Central 21-25, 25-22, 8-15: Brigitte Sabourin 3 aces, 8 assists, 1 kill; Caitlyn Liebengood 8 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace; Maycey Turner 3 kills, 1 ace; Gracie Kimball 5 digs, 1 ace; McKenzie Szymchack 3 kills.
Forest Area def. by Charlevoix 26-27, 19-25: Sabourin 4 assists, 3 aces; Madison Morey 2 assists, 2 kills; Liebengood 3 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace; Kimball 5 digs, 2 aces; Alyssa McHaney 3 digs, 2 aces; Emily Norkowski 1 block, 1 kill.
Forest Area def. by Frankfort 19-25, 17-25: Sabourin 7 assists, 2 kills, 4 digs; Liebengood 6 kills, 5 digs; Kimball 4 aces, 5 digs; Morey 4 assists, 2 digs; McHaney 3 digs; Norkowski 4 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Turner 2 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs; McKenzie Szymchack 1 kill, 1 ace.
Forest Area def. by Manton 6-25, 4-25: Morey 1 ace, 1 kill.
UP NEXT: The Warriors play Bellaire at home Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
St. Francis sweeps titles at House on the Hill
Traverse City St. Francis won both individual titles and each team championship at Ellsworth’s House on the Hill Invitational.
Boys team results: 1. TCSF; 2. East Jordan; 4. Mancelona.
Girls team results: 1. TCSF; 2. Harbor Springs; 4. Mancelona.
TCSF boys leaders: Thomas Richards 1st (17:08); Brenden Endres 3rd; Jacob Andrews 11th; Josh Kerr 14th; Carter Thelen 15th; Zealand Tarrant 16tb; Matthew Erhardt 18th.
TCSF girls leaders: Sophia Rhein 1st (19:58); Libby Gorman 2nd; Anna Nielson 4th; Abby Chittle 11th; Josie Gorman 13th; Whitney Paulson 16th; Eddie Broad 17th; Seville Tarrant 19th.
Mancelona boys leaders: Tyler McClure 4th; Greg Parsons 17th; Jim Dunne 24th; Ben Palmer 29th; Tommy Palmer 40th; Gavin Ramsey 48th; James Lakie 52nd; Jordan Burley 53rd; Danny Wildfong 58th; Karson Swiszowski 63rd; Rudy Randazzo 65th.
Mancelona girls leaders: Lexi Newbould 7th; Joi Minier 12th; Makayla Orman 30th; Alli Meeder 34th; Kallie Crouch 38th; Kenzy Davis 41st.
TENNIS
Schmude, Richards lead Glads
Charlie Schmude and Cody Richards each posted two victories as TC St. Francis played Birmingham Seaholm, Detroit Jesuit and Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern.
Schmude beat Seaholm and Jesuit and now owns a 20-5 record. Richards notched victories against Jesuit and Forest Hills Northern.
UP NEXT: The Glads play next Friday at Alma.
