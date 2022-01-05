Onekama logo

ONEKAMA — Chalk up a W for the Portagers of Onekama.

The 50-35 final over Bear Lake on Tuesday was Onekama's first varsity boys basketball victory of the season after going into 2022 with an 0-4 record. Head coach Nathan Bradford said it was nice to "start the New Year off on the right track."

"It was good to get the first one," Bradford said. "I told the kids that they made me sweat a bit. We've got a lot of things to work on, but we've got the first one off our back. Hopefully, that gives them a little confidence. We're pretty young this year." 

Caden Bradford led the Portagers in scoring with 14 points. He also had five assists and five rebounds. Adam Domres scored a dozen and hauled in nine boards. Sawyer Christiansen, Mason Sinke and Dante Gray all chipped in with eight points apiece. Gray had 11 rebounds, Sinke had five assists and seven boards, and Christiansen had three dimes and five rebounds.

Bradford said his team is "plugging away and grinding it out" every day despite the slow start.

"Hopefully we can get another (win) here soon," the head coach said.

The Portagers (1-4) play at Suttons Bay on Friday. The Lakers (1-3) travel to Walkerville on Thursday.

BOYS HOOPS

Midland 47

TC West 45

MIDLAND — Traverse City West battled back from down 16 points to take a three-point lead with less than three minutes to play against Midland, but the Titans could not hold on down the stretch. West fell 47-45 to Midland in varsity action Tuesday.

"We dropped a tough one, but there was great heart and great fight from the guys," West head coach Doug Baumann said. "It's good to see that going into the conference season. We should be ready to roll."

John O'Connor and Josh Hirschenberger led West with 13 points each.

The Titans (2-5) host Gaylord when they open up Big North Conference play Friday.

Buckley 63

TC Christian 60

Buckley: Jackson Kulawiak 18 points; Kyle Kaczanowski 14 points; Tyler Milarch 12 points.

Traverse City Christian: Brock Broderick 25 points; Reece Broderick 10 points.

UP NEXT: The Bears (2-0) host Leland on Friday. The Sabers (3-2) welcome Forest Area on Thursday.

Charlevoix 56

Glen Lake 48

Charlevoix: Evan Solomon 20 points; Caleb Stuck 19 points, 10 rebounds.

Glen Lake: No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Rayders (3-2) head to Manton on Friday. The Lakers (3-2) battle Frankfort on the road Friday. 

Gaylord SM 40

Bellaire 26

Gaylord St. Mary: Gavin Bebble 14 points; Brody Jeffers 14 points; Daniel Smith 9 points.

Bellaire: Drake Koepke 15 points; Jaden Hanson 6 points.

UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (3-1) travel to Mancelona on Thursday. The Eagles (1-3) host Pellston next Tuesday.

Burt Lake NMC 66

Boyne Falls 53

Boyne Falls: Gabe Zarzycki 18 points; Ashton Spang 12 points; JT Greenier 11 points.

UP NEXT: The Loggers (1-2) travel to Harbor Springs Harbor Light Christian on Friday.

Ellsworth 64

Mack City 57

Ellsworth: Jacob Jenuwine 21 points; Kelan Pletcher 12 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals; Brayden Steenwyk 12 points, 6 rebounds. 

UP NEXT: The Lancers (6-0, 2-0 Northern Lakes) travel to Wolverine on Thursday.

Kalkaska 59

Manton 57

Manton: No stats reported.

Kalkaska: Jacob Schaub 21 points; Blaine Barkovich 20 points; Landen Hart 9 points. Blazers trailed by eight points in the fourth quarter before mounting comeback to win.

UP NEXT: The Blazers (3-1) travel to Grayling next Tuesday. The Rangers (2-4) welcome Charlevoix on Friday.

Cadillac 55

Manistee 26

No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Vikings (5-1) travel to Travel City Central on Friday. The Chips (1-4) hit the road to Muskegon Western Michigan Christian on Friday.

TC Central JV 46

TC St. Francis JV 27

Traverse City Central JV: EJ Maitland 16 points; Jack Hogan 8 points.

Traverse City St. Francis JV: Charlie Oliver 5 points.

TC West JV 59

Midland JV 43

Traverse City West JV (7-0): Quentin Gillespie 18 points; Lincoln Lockhart 9 points; Ben Carlson 9 points.

TC Central frosh 59

TCSF frosh 29

Traverse City Central freshmen (1-3): Aden Moorhead 16 points; Nick VanNes 15 points; Scotty Goodwin 13 points.

Midland frosh 37

TC West frosh 31

Traverse City West freshmen (4-1): Aiden Orth 8 points; Owen Hendricks 7 points.

GIRLS HOOPS

Cadillac 48

Kingsley 41

Cadillac: Ashlyn Lundquist 22 points, six 3-pointers; Joslyn Seeley 10 points, Lydia Schamanek 7 points; Kendall Schopieray 7 points.

Kingsley: Maddy Johns 11 points; Coral Bott 5 points, 9 rebounds

UP NEXT: The Vikings (3-3) welcome Traverse City Central on Friday. The Stags (4-3) host Benzie Central on Friday.

Lake City 53

Beal City 27

Lake City: Chloe Bisballe 23 points, 9 rebounds, 7 steals, 7 assists; Mackenzie Bisballe 18 points, 10 rebounds, 5 blocks, 4 assists.

UP NEXT: The Trojans (5-0, 4-0 Highland) travel to Roscommon on Thursday.

Sault Ste Marie 49

Petoskey 39

Petoskey: Hayley Flynn 15 points.

UP NEXT: Petoskey (3-2) plays Alpena at home Friday.

McBain NMC 67

Houghton Lake 9

McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Paige Ebels 18 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 10 steals; Alaina Rozeveld 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals; Megan Bennett 22 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals.

UP NEXT: The Comets (3-0) travel to Evart on Thursday.

Benzie Central 41

Kalkaska 25

No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Huskies (4-3) travel to Kingsley on Friday. The Blazers (0-6) take on Charlevoix at home Friday.

TC West JV 54

Manton JV 19

Traverse City West JV: Mikayla Thompson 24 points; Raegan LaCross 10 points.

Manton JV: Adrianna Sackett 9 points.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

GIRLS HOOPS

Gaylord St. Mary 50

Charlevoix 49

Gaylord St. Mary: Macey Bebble 22 points; Ava Schultz 11 points; Sydney Grusczynski 8 points; Bailey Murrell 6 points.

UP NEXT: Gaylord St. Mary (4-0, 2-0 Ski Valley) hosts Onaway, Wednesday.

BOYS HOOPS

Ellsworth 60

Mancelona 52

Ellsworth (5-0): Kelan Pletcher 17 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals; Brayden Steenwyk 14 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 block; Patrick Puroll 12 points, 6 assists, 4 steals; Jamal Cebulski 7 points; Jurgen Griswold 5 points, 4 rebounds; Jacob Jenuwine 7 rebounds, 4 steals.

Mancelona (2-3): Justin Ackler 15 points; Oumar Sy 15 points, 10 rebounds.

Beal City 52

Manton 46

Manton: Luke Puffer 22 points; Noah Morrow 8 points.

