ONEKAMA — Chalk up a W for the Portagers of Onekama.
The 50-35 final over Bear Lake on Tuesday was Onekama's first varsity boys basketball victory of the season after going into 2022 with an 0-4 record. Head coach Nathan Bradford said it was nice to "start the New Year off on the right track."
"It was good to get the first one," Bradford said. "I told the kids that they made me sweat a bit. We've got a lot of things to work on, but we've got the first one off our back. Hopefully, that gives them a little confidence. We're pretty young this year."
Caden Bradford led the Portagers in scoring with 14 points. He also had five assists and five rebounds. Adam Domres scored a dozen and hauled in nine boards. Sawyer Christiansen, Mason Sinke and Dante Gray all chipped in with eight points apiece. Gray had 11 rebounds, Sinke had five assists and seven boards, and Christiansen had three dimes and five rebounds.
Bradford said his team is "plugging away and grinding it out" every day despite the slow start.
"Hopefully we can get another (win) here soon," the head coach said.
The Portagers (1-4) play at Suttons Bay on Friday. The Lakers (1-3) travel to Walkerville on Thursday.
BOYS HOOPS
Midland 47
TC West 45
MIDLAND — Traverse City West battled back from down 16 points to take a three-point lead with less than three minutes to play against Midland, but the Titans could not hold on down the stretch. West fell 47-45 to Midland in varsity action Tuesday.
"We dropped a tough one, but there was great heart and great fight from the guys," West head coach Doug Baumann said. "It's good to see that going into the conference season. We should be ready to roll."
John O'Connor and Josh Hirschenberger led West with 13 points each.
The Titans (2-5) host Gaylord when they open up Big North Conference play Friday.
Buckley 63
TC Christian 60
Buckley: Jackson Kulawiak 18 points; Kyle Kaczanowski 14 points; Tyler Milarch 12 points.
Traverse City Christian: Brock Broderick 25 points; Reece Broderick 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Bears (2-0) host Leland on Friday. The Sabers (3-2) welcome Forest Area on Thursday.
Charlevoix 56
Glen Lake 48
Charlevoix: Evan Solomon 20 points; Caleb Stuck 19 points, 10 rebounds.
Glen Lake: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (3-2) head to Manton on Friday. The Lakers (3-2) battle Frankfort on the road Friday.
Gaylord SM 40
Bellaire 26
Gaylord St. Mary: Gavin Bebble 14 points; Brody Jeffers 14 points; Daniel Smith 9 points.
Bellaire: Drake Koepke 15 points; Jaden Hanson 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (3-1) travel to Mancelona on Thursday. The Eagles (1-3) host Pellston next Tuesday.
Burt Lake NMC 66
Boyne Falls 53
Boyne Falls: Gabe Zarzycki 18 points; Ashton Spang 12 points; JT Greenier 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Loggers (1-2) travel to Harbor Springs Harbor Light Christian on Friday.
Ellsworth 64
Mack City 57
Ellsworth: Jacob Jenuwine 21 points; Kelan Pletcher 12 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals; Brayden Steenwyk 12 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Lancers (6-0, 2-0 Northern Lakes) travel to Wolverine on Thursday.
Kalkaska 59
Manton 57
Manton: No stats reported.
Kalkaska: Jacob Schaub 21 points; Blaine Barkovich 20 points; Landen Hart 9 points. Blazers trailed by eight points in the fourth quarter before mounting comeback to win.
UP NEXT: The Blazers (3-1) travel to Grayling next Tuesday. The Rangers (2-4) welcome Charlevoix on Friday.
Cadillac 55
Manistee 26
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (5-1) travel to Travel City Central on Friday. The Chips (1-4) hit the road to Muskegon Western Michigan Christian on Friday.
TC Central JV 46
TC St. Francis JV 27
Traverse City Central JV: EJ Maitland 16 points; Jack Hogan 8 points.
Traverse City St. Francis JV: Charlie Oliver 5 points.
TC West JV 59
Midland JV 43
Traverse City West JV (7-0): Quentin Gillespie 18 points; Lincoln Lockhart 9 points; Ben Carlson 9 points.
TC Central frosh 59
TCSF frosh 29
Traverse City Central freshmen (1-3): Aden Moorhead 16 points; Nick VanNes 15 points; Scotty Goodwin 13 points.
Midland frosh 37
TC West frosh 31
Traverse City West freshmen (4-1): Aiden Orth 8 points; Owen Hendricks 7 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
Cadillac 48
Kingsley 41
Cadillac: Ashlyn Lundquist 22 points, six 3-pointers; Joslyn Seeley 10 points, Lydia Schamanek 7 points; Kendall Schopieray 7 points.
Kingsley: Maddy Johns 11 points; Coral Bott 5 points, 9 rebounds
UP NEXT: The Vikings (3-3) welcome Traverse City Central on Friday. The Stags (4-3) host Benzie Central on Friday.
Lake City 53
Beal City 27
Lake City: Chloe Bisballe 23 points, 9 rebounds, 7 steals, 7 assists; Mackenzie Bisballe 18 points, 10 rebounds, 5 blocks, 4 assists.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (5-0, 4-0 Highland) travel to Roscommon on Thursday.
Sault Ste Marie 49
Petoskey 39
Petoskey: Hayley Flynn 15 points.
UP NEXT: Petoskey (3-2) plays Alpena at home Friday.
McBain NMC 67
Houghton Lake 9
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Paige Ebels 18 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 10 steals; Alaina Rozeveld 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals; Megan Bennett 22 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals.
UP NEXT: The Comets (3-0) travel to Evart on Thursday.
Benzie Central 41
Kalkaska 25
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (4-3) travel to Kingsley on Friday. The Blazers (0-6) take on Charlevoix at home Friday.
TC West JV 54
Manton JV 19
Traverse City West JV: Mikayla Thompson 24 points; Raegan LaCross 10 points.
Manton JV: Adrianna Sackett 9 points.
MONDAY'S RESULTS
GIRLS HOOPS
Gaylord St. Mary 50
Charlevoix 49
Gaylord St. Mary: Macey Bebble 22 points; Ava Schultz 11 points; Sydney Grusczynski 8 points; Bailey Murrell 6 points.
UP NEXT: Gaylord St. Mary (4-0, 2-0 Ski Valley) hosts Onaway, Wednesday.
BOYS HOOPS
Ellsworth 60
Mancelona 52
Ellsworth (5-0): Kelan Pletcher 17 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals; Brayden Steenwyk 14 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 block; Patrick Puroll 12 points, 6 assists, 4 steals; Jamal Cebulski 7 points; Jurgen Griswold 5 points, 4 rebounds; Jacob Jenuwine 7 rebounds, 4 steals.
Mancelona (2-3): Justin Ackler 15 points; Oumar Sy 15 points, 10 rebounds.
Beal City 52
Manton 46
Manton: Luke Puffer 22 points; Noah Morrow 8 points.