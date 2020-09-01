TRAVERSE CITY — They say one can’t move mountains. But maybe one can shake them with a little bit of noise.
Traverse City Central soccer player Everest Noyes laid down an earth-shattering performance on Tuesday, scoring all five of the Trojans’ goals in a 5-0 win over Leland.
The junior was assisted by his younger brother Quinn Noyes on three of those goals, sealing one off of the foot of Payton Fraser. Parker Waskiewicz set up the first goal for Noyes.
Two of Noyes’ five goals came short-handed after the Trojans were assessed a red card in the 18th minute.
The undefeated Trojans (5-0) are on a collision course with the scorching hot Traverse City Christian Sabres (4-1) Thursday at Keystone Soccer Complex.
New head coach Roy Jay Montney has the Sabres firing on all cylinders and ready to swing way above their weight class after five games of the season.
The Sabres posted their fourth straight shutout victory with Tuesday’s 4-0 win over Manistee.
Henry Reineck posted another hat-trick for the Sabres. Reineck was assisted twice by Marcus Rysztak, who also scored a goal, and once by Luke Montney. Elliott Molby also had an assist for the Sabres while keeper Kobe Kolarevic made three saves.
The Sabres have outscored their opponents 32-0 in their last four games after dropping the opener to Glen Lake.
The Sabres and Trojans will face off at 5 p.m. Thursday.
MORE SOCCER
Buckley 2 Harbor Springs 1
Buckley: Gavin Allen goal; Gabe Luther goal, assist; Kyle Deshasier 9 saves.
UP NEXT: Buckley (6-0) hosts Benzie Central, Sept. 9.
Boyne City 2 Grayling 1
Boyne City: Gabe Pellerito goal; Nic Santina goal; Derek Word assist; Jay Clausen 7 saves.
UP NEXT: Boyne City (3-4) at Suttons Bay, Tuesday.
Elk Rapids 0 Petoskey 0
Elk Rapids: Elks had 10 shots on goal; Zak Bolde 2 saves; Jack Spencer 2 saves.
Petoskey: Northmen had 4 shots on goal.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (2-0-1) at Kalkaska, Thursday.
TENNIS
TC Central 8 Ludington 0
TCC flight winners: 1S — James Turner by forfeit; 2S — Luke Appleford 6-1, 6-0; 3S — Evan O’Connor 6-3, 6-3; 4S — Ammon Howse 6-0, 6-0; 1D — Drew Humphrey/Ryan O’Connor 6-0, 6-1; 2D — Jackson Wade/Grant Manker 6-0, 6-0; 3D — Jack McNamara/Dominic Palamara 6-0, 6-0; 4D — Will Galsterer/Nik Fagerman 6-0, 6-1.
TC Central 6 Petoskey 2
TCC flight winners: 1S — James Turner 6-3, 7-6 (4); 4S — Ammon Howse 6-4, 6-2; 1D — Drew Humphrey/Ryan O’Connor 6-2, 6-2; 2D — Jackson Wade/Grant Manker 6-1, 6-1; 3D — Jack McNamara/Dominic Palamara 6-1, 6-1; 4D — Will Galsterer/Nik Fagerman 6-1, 6-0.
TC Central JV 6
Elk
Rapids 3Elk Rapids champions: 1S — Harrison Cook def. Cam Peters 5-7, 6-2, 10-3; 1D — Matthew Brown/Nick Huizenga def. Mitchell Stern/Parker Welch 6-2,6-2; 4D — Mary Gregorski/Josh McCann def. Ben Brewer/Oliver Schrock 6-0, 6-4.
TCC JV flight champions: 2S — Cody Wall def. Josh Doctor 6-2, 6-3; 3S — Cam Lane def. Owen Turick 6-1, 6-0; 4S — Brody Ribel def. Evan Pike 6-0, 6-4; 5S — Cooper Ribel def. Hope Hoedel 8-1; 2D — Caden Kowal/Alden King def. Gabby Krakow/Monika Gregorski 6-3, 4-6, 10-6; 3D — Derek Swanson/Parker Petersen def. Ethan Huhn/Jon Clem 7-5, 6-1.
GOLF
Titans take TC West Invite by 24 strokes
Team scores: TC west 348; TC Central 372; Big Rapids 374; Cadillac 391; Harbor Springs 397; Petoskey 400; Cheboygan 409.
TC West: Anci Dy 75; Ainslee Hewitt 88; Ava Warren 93; Ava Krueger 96; Hattie Holmes 96; Grace Hawley 101.
TC Central: Grace Maitland 84; Sydney Rademacher 92; Sierra Batcha 93; Addi Balentine 103; Ally McCardel 117; Kathryn Windholz 117.
Cadillac: Madi Drabik 89; Chesni Birgy 95; Livi Meyer 101; Molly Anderson 106; Emma McTaggart 107; Bailey Little 126.
Petoskey: Laura Pawlick 99; Maeli Coveyou 94; Cassidy Whitener 103; Aubrey Williams 104; Amanda Feeley 111; Madison Guenthardt 113.
Green Division team scores: Ludington 408; TC St. Francis 432; TC West JV 443; Alpena 447; Mt. Pleasant 480; TC Central JV 490; Leland DNQ.
TCSF: Amelia Jaworski 93; Emily Jaworski 111; Magdalen Kleinrichert 110; Ella Halligan 121; Abigail Barbas 118; Sarah Elshaw 140.
TCW JV: Lily Boals 101; Ella Whiting 106; Maya Wilson 108; Bella Busch 128; Sadie VanLandschoot 147; Charlie Erickson 130.
TCC JV: Eve Nowicki 105; Adele Hilton 115; Sarah Ream 139; Anna Trudeau 133; Rachel Pascoe 150; Mia Tursman 137.
Leland: Maeve Sweeney 103; Ella Metcalf 149; Elizabeth Stimson 113.
VOLLEYBALL
North Bay 1 McBain 2
McBain def. North Bay 25-21, 23-25, 15-7.
McBain 2 Glen Lake 0
McBain def. Glen Lake 25-11, 25-22.
North Bay 2 Glen Lake 0
North Bay def. Glen Lake 25-14, 25-16.
North Bay: Sophie Stowe ace, 17 digs, 32 assists, 4 kills; Laila Vang 4 kills, 2 assists, 3 aces, 46 digs; Naaji Anderson 2 digs, 10 kills, 5 blocks; Lillian Brown 5 aces, 26 digs, 12 kills, 2 blocks.
Glen Lake: Emilee Bellant 17 digs; Sydney Dykstra 10 kills, 12 digs; Betti Beck 21 assists; Grace Bradford 15 kills, 12 assists, 3 blocks.
UP NEXT: North Bay (1-1) hosts Manton, Thursday.
Farwell 2 Buckley 0
Farwell def. Buckley 25-19, 25-16.
Buckley 2 Baldwin 0
Buckley def. Baldwin 25-17, 25-17.
Buckley: Briana Schrotenboer 18 kills, 5 blocks, 4 aces; Kyrie Wildfong 21 assists; Anna Francisco 9 kills.
UP NEXT: Buckley (1-1) at TC Christian, Sept. 8.
Kalkaska 3 Benzie Central 0
Kalkaska def. Benzie Central 25-17, 25-16, 25-22.
Kalkaska: Jordan Disbrow 3 aces; Alli DeVol and Lauren DeVol combined for 26 digs; Violet Porter 4 kills, 2 blocks; Payton McKenzie 4 kills.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska (3-1) at Cheboygan, Thursday.
Lake Leelanau SM 3 TC Christian 1
LLSM def. TC Christian 25-16, 23-25, 25-13, 25-19.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Violeta Serrano 14/15 serving, 3 aces; Genevieve Bramer 7 digs, 2 aces, 2 kills; Leah Fleis 4 kills, 1 block.
