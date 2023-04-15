GAYLORD — Gaylord St. Mary's baseball coach Matt Nowicki kicked off his 19th season by surpassing 300 career wins on Friday. The Snowbirds beat Harbor Springs Light Christian (0-2) 6-0 and 16-1.
"I am blessed to have coached some great baseball players over the years, and have a bunch of great assistant coaches," Nowicki said. "This year's team has great potential, and I'm glad I could share this milestone with them.
Nowicki said Friday's wins were "extra special" because his son, Adam, is the JV coach and an assistant with the varsity squad.
The Snowbirds (2-0) pitched Dillion Croff in the first game in Nowicki's 300th win. Croff collected his first no-hitter of the season after striking out eight through six, allowing zero runs and hits while walking two.
Brody Jeffers, Donovan Blust, and Brett Koscielniak all had RBIs in the fifth.
The second game took four innings for the Snowbirds to get win No. 301 for their coach. Pitcher Daniel Jacobson struck out three in the second game earning the win.
Croff went 3-for-3 with four RBI and three runs. Blust went 3-for-4 with three RBI.
The Snowbirds travel Saturday to McBain. The Swordsmen host Ellsworth on Monday.
BASEBALL
TC West 6 13
Plainwell 5 2
Traverse City West: Quinten Gillespie 3 R, 5 H, 6 RBI, BB, 3B; Ian Robertson 2 R, 2 H, 2B, SB, 3 RBI; Mike Healy R, H, 2 RBI; Isaac Kelsey 2 R, H, 3 BB, SB; Blake Dubios H, 3 RBI, BB, 2B; Maverick Richard 2 R, 2 H, BB; Jack Griffiths (W) 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K; Gillespie (SV) 1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, BB, K; Tristan Simrau (W) 2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K.
Clare 11 4
Boyne City 2 3
Boyne City: Gavin Hewitt 2 R, 2 H, RBI; Connor Rajkovich R, H, SB; Mason Wilcox R; Hewitt 6 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K.
Ellsworth 14 6
Bellaire 4 4
Bellaire: Ben Landis, R, H, 2B; Keegan Lovett 2 H, 2R , RBI, 2B, Brady Hoogerhyde 2 H, RBI, SB; Tucker Molski 4 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 8 K.
Suttons Bay 14 9
Manton 2 5
Suttons Bay: Lucas Gordon 4 R, 4 H, RBI, 3 SB; Sean Shananaquet 5 R, 3 H, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 3 SB; Raphael Zachariah R, 2 H, RBI, BB, 2B; Jabin Aguilar R, 2 H, 2 RBI' Gordon 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 13 K.
Manton: Gage Schaub 2 R, 2 H, RBI; Nathan Winters R, H, BB, SB; Waylon Purkiss H, 2 RBI, BB;
Glen Lake 15 16
Central Lake 0 1
Glen Lake: James St. Peter 4 H, 1B, 3B, 2 RBI; Sean Galla 3B, 3 RBI; Aiden Gokey 2B, 3B, 2 RBI; Benji Allen 2B, 4 RBI; Noah Lamb HR, 1B, 2 RBI; Peter Gelsinger 3B, 2 RBI; John Gelsinger 2B; Cooper Bufalini (W) 1 IP, 1 H, 3K; Aiden Gokey 3 IP, 0 H, 4 K.
Manistee 10 7
McBain 0 8
Manistee: Donavyn Kirchinger R, H, 2 RBI, HR; Eli Workman H, 4 RBI, BB, 2 2B, 4 SB; Jeffery Huber 3 R, 3 H, 2B, RBI; Ethan Edmondson R, H, 2B, RBI, SB; Jeffrey Huber (W) 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, BB, 11 K.
McBain: Holden Kanouse 2 R, 3 H, 2B, 2 RBI; Carson Murphy 2 R, 3 H, 3B, 2 RBI; Johnny Sikkema R, 3 H, 2 RBI; Gavin Schut H, 2 RBI; Kaden Abrahamson R, H, 2B 2 RBI; BB; Kanouse 3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, BB; Trey Boven 1 IP, BB, 3 K; Murphy 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, ER, K.
Joburg 10 14
Lake City 0 2
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Will Boden 5 R, 2 H, Rily Mcvannel 4 R, 4 H, 4 RBI; Colin Basinski R, H, 2 RBI, HR, SB; Rosso 2 R, 2 H, BB, RBI; Eli Lindbert R, H, RBI, 2B, 2 BB; Thomas Fox 3 R; Mcvannel (W) 4.2 IP, H, 0 R, 0 ER, BB, 8K; Lindbert (W) 3.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 K.
SOFTBALL
Joburg 12 5
Lake City 1 0
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Jayden Marlatt 4 R, 3 H, 2B, 3B, 4 SB, 2 RBI; Jaeden Briley 2 R, 2 H, SB; Jocelyn Tobias 2 R, 4 H, 3 RBI, 3 SB; C Tallman 2 R, H, RBI, 3 BB, 3 SB; S Rahn R, RBI, BB; Marlatt (W) 5 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, BB, 7 K; Chole Ferguson (W) 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB.
Manton 11 11
Suttons Bay 4 8
Suttons Bay: Natalee Anderson R, 3 H, 3 RBI; Isabel Feringa R, H, BB; Amelia Kempf 4 R, H, BB, SB; Isabel Feringa R, H, RBI, BB; Ailyah Geary (W) 6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 7 K.
Manton: Genna Alexander 2 R, 4 H, 6 RBI, SB; Kadie Meyer R, 2 H, 2B, 4 RBI; Adriana Sackett 3 R, 3 H, RBI, HR, 3B, SB; Karley Wurm 2 R, 3 H, RBI; Madison Schnitker 2 R, 2 H, RBI, SB.
Glen Lake 20 15
Central Lake 0 4
Glen Lake: Jessie Pugh 6 R, 4 BB, 8 SB, 2B; Liv Mikowski 5 R, 2 BB, 4 SB, 4 RBI; Shay Stayley 3 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 4 SB, 2 RBI; Ella Flores 2 R, SB; Chole Crick 3 R, 3 BB, 5 SB; Emily Bailey 2 R, 2 H, RBI, BB, SB, 2B; Annabella Roach (W) 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K; Taylor Semple (W) 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 9 K.
Mason CC 13
Onekama 3
Onekama: Heather Zielinski H; Ava Mauntler 2 R, H; Cheryl Showalter 2 H, RBI; Julia Lapp R, 2 H, RBI; Jasmine Lapp H, R.
SOCCER
TC West 1
Harbor Springs 0
No stats reported.
Buckley 4
Brethren 1
Buckley: Avalon Valentine 2 goals; Maddie Chilson goal; Lucy Rogers goal; Emma Cooper 2 assists; Grace Kings 4 saves.
Charlevoix 6
Kingsley 0
Charlevoix: Kylee Rice 2 goals; Karlee Eaton goal, 2 assists; Mikayla Sharrow 2 goals, assist; Ava Boss goal; Addison Boop 3 saves.
Kingsley: Clare Dutton 13 saves.
Manistee 2
Suttons Bay 1
Suttons Bay: Megan U’Ren goal; Amanda Tarsa assist.
Gaylord 3
Big Rapids 0
No stats reported.
— Deadline for prep calls is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, record, next opponent, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.