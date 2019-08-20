TRAVERSE CITY — The final day of the Lober Invitational at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa concluded with Northville taking the crown, shooting 318-322-640 to earn first place.
Forest Hills Northern, who won the overall top spot in 2018, took home second overall after shooting a combined 658 and was the top team in Division 2. Flint Powers Catholic was the top team in the Division 3/4 bracket, carding a 714.
Traverse City Central was the top local team, carding a 389 on day one, a 387 on day two and a combined 776.
On Tuesday, most of the Trojans dropped their scores while playing on the Spruce Run course. Emlin Munch matched her day one score of 92 to combine for a 184, Grace Maitland dropped four strokes down to 94 for a combined 192, Maria Rosinga shaved five shots for a 96 and a total of 107 and Sierra Batcha shot a 105 to bring her total to 203. Although her score wasn't counted, the Trojans' Kathryn Windholz had the largest stroke difference for TCC from day one to day two, going from a 139 to a 129.
Traverse City West had all four scorers drop strokes on Tuesday with Ava Warren (100-95-195), Ava Krueger (103-94-197), Grace Holly (115-110-215) and Audrey Burt (111-107-218) all lowering their day one scores by four or more shots. TC West carded a team score of 813.
Traverse City St. Francis shot 41 strokes under their day one total on Tuesday, carding a combined 915 for the tournament. McKenzie McManus led the way for TCSF carding 107-85-192. Marina Ascoine shot a 98 on Tuesday to bring her total to 206, Emily Jozwiak totaled 299 and Isabella Jaworski shot a 109 during round 2.
Petoskey combined for a team score of 798, good enough for 19th place. Ashley Lamb shot 89-81-170, Brynn Werner shot 95-91-186, Maeli Coveryole shot 96-99-195 and Laura Pawlik carded 120-127-247.
Grand Blanc's Kate Brozy was the Lober Invite's low-medalist, shooting a 77 on Monday and a 71 on Tueday for a combined score of 148. No local athletes were named to the all-tournament team.
SOCCER
TC West loses weather shortened game at halftime
Midland Dow 2
TC West 1
TC West: Chandler Hansen G; Finn Durbin A; Blade Kalbfleisch 2 saves.
UP NEXT: TC West (0-2-1) hosts Stoney Creek, Thursday 6 p.m.
Leland 3
N. Muskegon 2
Leland: Jesus Calderon-Balcazar 2 G; Owen Kareck G; Andre Masse A; Michael Roberts A; Wyatt Sirrine A; Gavin Miller 14 saves.
TC Central 1
Ludington 0
TC Central: Parker Waskiewicz G; Charlie Douglass 2 saves.
UP NEXT: TC Central (1-0) at Manistee.
Ludington JV 1
TC Central JV 0
TCC JV: Colton Warren 16 saves.
UP NEXT: TC Central JV (0-1) at Manistee.
TENNIS
TC Central JV 4
Elk Rapids 3
TC Central JV 5
TC West JV 3
Flight winners: 1s — Keagan Ray 2-0 (TCW); 2s — Grant Manker 2-0 (TCC); 3s — Cam Peters 2-0 (TCC); 4s — Ian Szysco 2-0 (TCW); 1d — Nicholas Fagerman/Mitchell Stern 2-0 (TCC); 2d — Mogan McAllister/Elliot Shornkhel 2-0 (TCW).
UP NEXT: TC Central JV hosts tournament, Friday 10 a.m.
