FAIRVIEW — Ten teams braved fickle spring weather at the Fairview Invitational.
Fairview won the boys title, with North Trails second out of 10 teams, five points ahead of Whittemore-Prescott on Tuesday. The North Trails girls took seventh, with the hosts claiming the girls crown as well.
North Trails, a Gaylord-based home school track team comprised of student-athletes from all over northern Michigan and coached by Rod Bragg, received three event wins from Logan Detloff.
Detloff won two individual events, taking the 800meter run with a personal-best time of 2:22.5 ahead of runner-up and teammate Bryton Bazuin. Detloff also claimed the 1600m in a personal-best 5:14.0.
Detloff and Bazuin combined with Trent Taratuta and Axel Krantz to take the 3200m relay in 9:34.7.
Bazuin also took second in the discus with a personal-best heave of exactly 100 feet. Thor Krantz took runner-up honors in the 3200m and Taratuta was third in the 110-meter hurdles.
The North Trails girls were led by second-place finishes from Esther Hornibrook in the 1600m, Olivia Gust in the 3200m and the 4x800m relay team of Gust, Hornibrook, Emerson Kennedy and Gwen LaFountain.
SOCCER
Elk Rapids 12
Saul Ste. Marie 0
Elk Rapids: Lauren Bingham 4 goals; Kendall Standfest goal, 2 assists; Sofie Bellner goal, assist; Pipre Meteer goal, assist; Sierra Boilore goal; Miriam Ribera goal, 2 assists; Lèa Tribouillard goal; Bink Cutting goal, assist; Allison Frank assist; Ally Plum assist; Nora Wnek assist; Jorja Jenema shutout.
UP NEXT: he Elks (10-0-1) travel Thursday to play Traverse City St. Francis at 5 p.m. at the Keystone Soccer Complex.
Harbor Springs 4
Charlevoix 1
Harbor Springs: No stats reported.
Charlevoix (4-5-1, 1-4-1 Lake Michigan): Mikayla Sharrow goal; Addison Boop 13 saves.
UP NEXT: The Rayders travel Thursday to Grayling and Friday to Leland.
Gladwin 9
Brethren 1
Brethren: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (2-9) travel Friday to Houghton Lake.
Deadline for prep calls is 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Please give scores, record, next opponent, stats with names spelled when leaving a message. Or email resports@record-eagle.com or fill out the online form at record-eagle.com/prepscores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.