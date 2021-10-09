MARION — Suttons Bay had something to say, and the Norsemen said it loud.
The eight-player football matchup between No. 5 Suttons Bay and No. 6 Marion — both undefeated — was one of the most anticipated games of the week. But it was all Norsemen as they took it to the Eagles with a 45-0 blowout victory.
“We never expect anything like that,” Suttons Bay head coach Garrick Opie said. “We just go in week-to-week and try to do the best we can and see how it turns out.”
Suttons Bay shined under the Friday night lights, stretching its regular-season win streak to 22 games and remaining unbeaten at 7-0. The Norsemen defense continues to be stingy, keeping their points allowed this year at just 46. They allowed just 104 yards of total offense to Marion.
The last time Marion (6-1) was shutout was Week 5 of the 2019 season against Mesick. The Eagles came into the game averaging 50 points a week this season.
Lleyton Krumlauf led the defense with 12 tackles, followed by Cameron Alberts with 11. August Schaub and Ben Murphy each had nine tackles, and Brayden Opie and Matthew Kohler had seven tackles and a sack apiece.
The Suttons Bay offense accounted for 375 total yards, 225 rushing and 150 passing.
Shawn Bramer lit up the stat book, rushing for 153 yards and five touchdowns on just 10 carries. Bramer also caught five passes for another 115 yards. He scored four consecutive times, including runs of 75 and 35 yards. His other TD runs were for 3 yards, 5 yards and 4 yards. Kohler had the Norsemen’s other touchdown, another 4-yard TD run. Dylan Barnowski completed seven-of-eight passes for 150 yards.
Suttons Bay led 24-0 after one quarter of player and extended its lead to 38-0 at the half. A third-quarter touchdown accounted for the Norsemen’s final points of the evening.
“This was a great all-around win for the team,” Opie said. “The young men on the team played hard. They knew this was going to be a tough game.”
Suttons Bay plays host to Wyoming Godfrey Lee, next Friday.
MORE FOOTBALL
TC Central 56
Alpena 7
Traverse City Central: Josh Klug 6 carries, 97 yards, 2 TDs, 49 yards passing, TD, 4 tackles; Dante Williams 49-yard TD catch; Reed Seabase 5 carries, 169 yards, TD; Carson Bourdo 2 rushing TDs, 66-yard punt return TD, 4 tackles; Kadyn Warner 5 tackles, sack; Chase Adams 8 tackles; Conrad Dobreff 6 tackles; Parker Schmidt 3 tackles; Nate Madion 3 tackles; Mack Shane 8-8 extra points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (6-1, 5-0 Big North) host Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice in the penultimate game of the season.
Kingsley 36
Ogemaw Hts. 13
Kingsley: Sam Goethals 13 carries, 117 yards, 3 TDs, 2PAT; Gage Hessem 4-7 for 98 yards, TD, 2PAT pass, 2PAT run; True Beeman 47-yard TD run, 51-yard TD catch, 2PAT reception, TFL, sack; Phillip Brown 6 tackles; Aidan Shier 6 tackles, TFL; Alex Smith 6 tackles, TFL. Kingsley rushed for 350 yards.
UP NEXT: The Stags (7-0, 5-0 NMFC-Legends) travel to Tawas.
Frankfort 18
Harbor Springs 0
Frankfort: Adam Mills 228 yards rushing, 3 TDs, 6 tackles; Nick Stevenson 3-5 passing for 60 yards, 60 yards rushing; Jared Coxe 12 tackles; Fletcher Anderson 7 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (6-1, 4-0 NMFC-Legacy) face off against East Jordan for the conference title.
Cadillac 35
Petoskey 0
UP NEXT: Cadillac (5-2, 3-2 Big North) head to Portland. Petoskey (3-4, 1-4 Big North) travels to Kingsford.
Glen Lake 37
Elk Rapids 14
Glen Lake: Connor Ciolek 10-13 passing for 145 yards, TD, 2-yard TD run, interception on defense; Eli Kangas 10 carries, 103 yards, 2 TDs, 13 tackles; Dylan Weinrich 13-yard TD run; Sean Galla 28-yard TD reception; Hayden Shorter interception; Dylan Cundiff 3 extra points; Neil Imhe 4 catches, 68 yards.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (2-5, 1-2 Northwest) host Kalkaska.
Charlevoix 32
Kalkaska 30
Kalkaska: Landen Hart 7-13 passing for 63 yards, 104 yards rushing, 3 TDs; Chris Gay 65 yards rushing, 5 tackles; Brad Elkins 48 yards rushing, TD; Blaine Barkovich 4 catches, 53 yards; Jake Schaub 18 tackles, Gage Siddall 5 tackles.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska (1-6, 0-4 NMFC-Legends) travel to Glen Lake.
Beal City 49
Manton 0
Manton: Lucas McKernan 59 yards passing; Caleb Webb 31 yards receiving.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (3-3, 3-2 Highland) host McBain.
Grayling 52
Tawas 6
Grayling: David Millikin 9 carries, 215 yards, 3 TDs, 4 tackles, 2 sacks; Corbin Allen 2 carries, 27 yards, TD; Ethan Kucharek 6-10 passing for 198 yards, 3 TDs; Anthony Fisher 3 catches, 110 yards, 2 TDs; Dylan Cragg 3 catches, 75 yards, TD; Logan Malonen 5 tackles, 2 assists; Trevor Cvitkovich 4 tackles, 2 assists
UP NEXT: The Vikings (5-2, 3-2 NMFC-Legends) host Ogemaw Heights.
Gaylord SM 30
Cedarville 12
Gaylord St. Mary: Dillon Croff 11 carries, 201 yards, TD, 85-yard interception return; Gavin Bebble 2 rushing TDs.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (5-2, 4-1 Ski Valley) hosts Rudyard.
Muskegon CC 34
Manistee 0
UP NEXT: Manistee (4-3, 1-2 Lakes 8) visits Hesperia.
Bellaire 22
Onekama 0
UP NEXT: Bellaire (2-5, 1-4 Ski Valley) hosts Indian River Inland Lakes. Onekama (0-5) plays Forest Area.
SOCCER
TC Christian 5
TC Bulldogs 3
Traverse City Christian: Preston Jaworski goal, assist; Henry Reineck assist; Gabe Classens goal; Seth LaPointe goal; Dawson Mesko goal; Kia upshaw goal, assist.
UP NEXT: TC Christian (14-4) travels to McBain Northern Michigan Christian, Monday.
Glen Lake 3
McBain NMC 3
Glen Lake: Henry Plumstead 3 goals; Fischer Alonzi 2 assists; Tucker Brown 5 saves.
McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Jonas Lanser goal; Seth VanHaitsma goal; Mekhi Harris assist; Tucker Tossey goal; Blake DeZeeuw assist, 6 saves.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (8-5-1, 7-2 Northwest) visit Benzie, Monday. McBain NMC (15-1-1, 12-1 Northern Michigan Soccer League) hosts Traverse City Christian, Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
GT Academy 3
Cadillac Heritage 1
Grand Traverse Academy def. Cadillac Heritage 19-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22.
GTA: Jurnie Shimko 13 kills, ace, 4 digs; Norah VanWingerden 21 assists, 2 kills, dig, ace, block; Jocelyn Stephen 4 aces, 2 kills; Anna Hoffman 9 digs; Izzy McMann 2 aces, 5 digs; Morgan Smith 7 aces, 2 kills, 2 digs; Michaila Kinney 10 kills, 3 aces, block, 7 digs; Elly Froehlich block.
UP NEXT: GTA (6-3) hosts Manistee Catholic Central, Thursday.