BELLAIRE — Suttons Bay is off to a hot start.
The Norsemen (2-0) traveled to Bellaire (0-2) on Thursday and trounced the Eagles 48-0, one week after taking down Bear Lake 62-8.
The 110 points through the first two weeks of the football season are the most in school history.
The Norsemen were led by Lucas Mikesell on Thursday. Mikesell rushed for three touchdowns and quarterback Bryce Opie added another TD on the ground.
Opie also found Cesar Ramirez for a score through the air. Hugh Periard scored on both sides of the ball, rushing for a touchdown and scoring on a pick-six on defense.
Suttons Bay will host Forest Area next Friday at 7 p.m.
SOCCER
Elk Rapids 8
Charlevoix 0
Elk Rapids: Preston Ball 2 G; Cooper Kerkhof 2 G, A; Josh Vandeveer 2 G; Mahaney Vanderkerkhof A; Aaron Peterson G; Jack Spencer save.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids (4-2-1) host Cherry Ke Invite, Saturday.
TC West 4
Cadillac 0
TC West: Josh Hirschenberger hat trick; Caleb Nowak goal; Tony Gallegos assist; Grant Holfels assist; Dune Jung assist; Kaden Ales assist; Josh Reece 4 saves.
JV: TC West 7, Cadillac 0.
UP NEXT: The Titans (4-4-1, 1-0 Big North) travel Tuesday to play Traverse City Central.
Gaylord 2
TC Central 1
TC Central: No stats reported.
Gaylord: Jack Holscher goal; Garrett Duncan goal; Riley Gapinski assist; Ian Busch assist.
TENNIS
TC West 6
TC St. Francis 2
Flight winners: 1S — Jack Fischer (TCW) def. Adam Chittle 7-5, 6-2; 2S — Charlie Schmude (TCSF) def. Alex Gerling 4-6, 7-6, 10-3; 3S — Cody Richards (TCSF) def. Luke Krcmarik 6-4, 6-4; 4S — Quinn Wolfe (TCW) def. Alex Ascione 6-0, 6-0; 1D — Eduardop Gonzalez/Will Crick (TCW) def. Brendan Chouinard/Ben Schmude 6-4, 4-6, 10-7; 2D — Joe Klein/Jack Beltinck (TCW) def. Jack Britten/Anthony Spranger 6-2, 6-0; 3D — David Fischer/Murphy Kehoe (TCW) def. Derek Burta/Tommy Puetz 6-0, 6-0; 4D — Wyatt McGarry-Costello/Jackson Tisdale (TCW) def. Charlie Krug/Kyle Warnes 6-1, 6-0.
VOLLEYBALL
TC St. Francis 2
McBain 0
TCSF def. Mcbain 25-18, 25-17
TC St. Francis 2
Big Rapids 0
TCSF def. Big Rapids 31-29, 25-20
TCSF: Laura Gallagher 6 aces, 17 digs; Kaylin Poole 2 aces, 12 digs, 20 kills; Maddie Connolly 4 aces, 14 digs, 13 kills; Hannah Sidorowicz 10 digs, 43 assists.
Rockford 2
TC Central 1
Rockford def. TCC 22-25, 25-15, 15-5
Jenison 2
TC Central 0
Jenison def. TCC 25-17, 25-21
Mattawan 2
TC Central 0
Mattawan def. TCC 19-25, 25-9, 15-13
TC Central: Maggie McCrary 28 kills, 3 blocks, 5 aces; Emma Turnquist 21 kills, 5 digs, block; Annie Hunt 70 assists, 19 digs, 4 kills; Sarah Auger 4 blocks, 3 kills.
Mesick 3
Brethren 0
Bulldogs win 25-21, 25-17, 25-7.
Mesick: No stats reported.
Brethren: Summer Young 4 aces, 1 block; Halle Richardson 3 aces, 2 kills; Lauren Guenhardt 2 blocks, 1 ace, 1 kill.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats travel Thursday to Pentwater.
Elk Rapids 3
Frankfort 1
Elk Rapids: Tori Wilkins 12 kills; Alea Wilkins 7 aces, 13 digs; Anna Rottman 28 digs; Madison Hall 20 assists; Kate Henderson 18 assists.
Frankfort: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks (1-0) travel Saturday to the Petoskey Invitational.
Bellaire 3
Central Lake 0
Bellaire: Libby Derrer 12 digs, 9 kills, 2 aces; Kaitlyn Denoyer 14 digs, 3 aces; Payton Fischer 6 aces, 6 digs; Laney Goodwin 14 digs, 11 assists, 1 ace; Jacey Somers 6 kills, 2 blocks.
Central Lake: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (7-3, 1-0 Ski Valley) host Inland Lakes, Tuesday.
TCC JV 2
Fruitport JV 1
TCC JV def. Fruitport 25-22, 20-25, 15-11
TCC JV 2
Jenison JV 0
TCC JV def. Jenison JV 25-17, 25-23
Hamilton JV 2
TCC JV 0
Hamilton def. TCC JV 25-20, 25-13
TCC JV: Lindsey Hart 10 kills; Kate McCrary 18 kills; Lauren Richmond 47 assists.
GOLF
TC West wins first BNC Meet at Petoskey
Team scores: TC West 370; Harbor Springs 396; Petoskey 399; TC Central 400; Greenville 410; Cheboygan 419; TC St. Francis 442; Cadillac 442; Alpena 524.
TC West: Anci Dy 72 (medalist); Ava Warren 92; Anslee Hewitt 101; Ava Krueger 105.
Petoskey: Ashley Lamb 87; Maeli Coveyou 94; Brynn Werner 102; Laura Pawlick 116.
TC Central: Emlin Munch 86; Grace Maitland 97; Maria Rosingana 107; Sierra Batcha 110.
TCSF: Marina Ascione 98; McKenzie McManus 103; Isabelle Jaworski 113; Emily Jozwiak 128.
Cadillac: Madi Drazbik 104; Molly Anderson 107; Alyvia Peedle 114; Chesni Birgy 117.
JV Team scores: TC West JV 456; TCC JV 499; Petoskey JV 559.
TCW JV: Grace Hawley 105; Hattie Holmes 112; Caitlin Siles 118; Lainey Wickman 121.
TCC JV: Kennedy Clark 115; Sydney Rademacher 119; Anna Trudeau 123; Rachel Pascoe 142.
Petoskey JV: Meghan Brown 134; Megan Lewis 138; Madison Guenthardt 141; Cassidy Whitener 146.
FOOTBALL
TC St. Francis JV 34
Glen Lake JV 12
TC St. Francis (2-0): Burke Flowers 70-yard punt return TD; Gavin Wilmoth 13-yard TD run, 6 PATs; Ryan Henning-Neumann 37-yard fumble recovery return TD; Joey Donahue 2-yard run; Luke Biggar 10-yard TD run; Charlie Peterson, Harrison Franklin, Wilmoth, Donahue standouts on defense.
Glen Lake: Connor Ciolek 8-yard TD pass to Ethan Steffke; Dylan Weinrich 2-yard TD run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.