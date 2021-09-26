MUNISING — Suttons Bay returned from the Upper Peninsula with a big victory, something the Norsemen hope isn’t the last time that happens this season.
Suttons Bay (5-0) beat Munising 46-0 on the road as the Norse seek a third straight trip to the eight-player football state finals that return to Marquette’s Superior Dome this year.
The Norsemen held the Mustangs (3-2) to single digits in rushing and just over 100 yards of total offense. Meanwhile, Suttons Bay racked up 236 rush yards and another 147 passing.
Munising’s only other loss came by just four points to U.P. powerhouse Pickford.
Shaun Bramer scored three touchdowns — on runs of 3 and 43 yards and a 20-yard pass from Dylan Barnowski. Hugh Periard added a 42-yard TD run and matched that with a 42-yard interception return for a score. Barnowski connected with Brayden Opie for a 15-yard TD pass.
Bramer ran for 135 yards on 15 carries, and Periard added 65. Barnowski threw for 147 yards on 7-for-12 passing.
FOOTBALL
Brethren 54
Bear Lake 18
Brethren (1-4): Lucas Stapley 14 carries, 182 yards, 4 TDs; Clayton Mobley 3-for-3 passing, 22 yards, 2 TDs, 65 rush yards, 2-point conversion; Garrett Mobley 13-yard TD catch; Nick Wilson 9-yard TD catch; Jake Schuch 46 rush yards; Zander Bowers three 2-point conversions; Jack Mezaros 2-point conversion run.
Bear Lake (3-2): Aven Sensing 11 carries, 100 yards, TD, 6 tackles; Gabriel Aguilar 10 carries, 77 yards, 2 catches for 63 yards, TD, 7 tackles; Bryce Harless 6-for-11 passing, 115 yards, pass TD, rush TD, 4 tackles; Jake Griffis 4 catches, 52 yards, 6 tackles; Travis Hughey 12 tackles; Cole Merrill 10 tackles; Luke Cook 4 tackles; Zach Griffis 4 tackles.
Manistee CC 54
St. Joseph LMC 12
Manistee Catholic (2-3): Kyle McLinden 11-14 passing, 232 yards, 4 TD, rushing TD; Ryker Capling rush TD, 7 tackles; Matt Gunia rush TD, receiving TD; Tyler Hallead 120 receiving yards, 3 TDs, 5 tackles; Lee Pizana 3 catches, 74 yards; Nick Sturgeon 7 tackles, 2 sacks, forced fumble; Eddie Dutkavich 18 tackles, sack.
East Jordan 38
Oscoda 0
East Jordan (4-1): Tom Reid 7-14 passing, 165 yards, 2 TD; Carter Sherman 10 carries, 67 yards, TD; Zander Johnecheck 16 carries, 62 yards, TD, 9 tackles, 1 TFL; Dylan Wynkoop 27 rush yards; Granger Kitson 16 rush yards, TD; Ethan Antaya 3 catches, 98 yards, TD, 5 tackles, 2 TFL; Dawson Carey 27 receiving yards; Hayden Peck 1 catch, 20 yards, TD, 5 tackles; Lee Memeck 6 tackles, 2 TFL; Wyatt Gotts 5 tackles, 1.5 TFL
Benzie Central 32
Elk Rapids 14
Benzie Central: Ike Koscielski 7-13 passing 68 yards, 19 carries 155 yards; Nate Childers 22 carries, 143 yards; Cael Katt 5 receptions, 43 yards; Roger Lamie 6 tackles, 2 sacks; Tyrone Brouillet 5 tackles.
Elk Rapids: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central (2-3, 1-2 NMFC-Legends) plays Ogemaw Heights.
TENNIS
TC St. Francis 2-1 in tri meet
Team scores: TC St. Francis def. Rockford 5-3; TCSF def. Midland Dow 6-2; Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central def. TCSF 5-3.
Top TCSF flights: Owen Jackson (3S) 3-0; Chris Bobrowski (4S) 2-1; Cody Richards/Ben Schmude (1D) 3-0.
TC Central JVs 2nd at Ludington
Team scores: 1. Spring Lake 19; 2. TC Central 17; 3. Ludington 9; TC St. Francis 3.
TCC flight winners: Brody Ribel (1S) 3-0; Caden Kowal/Sam Galoci-Sandin (1D) 3-0; Cam Lane/Derek Swanson (2D) 3-0
CROSS COUNTRY
TCC boys win Jackson Invite, girls 2nd
Division 1 top boys teams (26 teams): 1. TC Central 87; 2. Ann Arbor Pioneer 117; 3. Saline 127; 4. Dexter 156; 5. Ann Arbor Skyline 172.
Boys leaders: 1. Riley Hough 15:14.0 Hartland; 2. Luke Venhuizen 15:30.9 TC Central; 5. Micah Bauer 16:22.3 TC Central; 8. Joe Muha 16:32.6 TC Central; 38. Jett Reimers 17:11.8 TC Central; 43. Will Phillips 17:16.0 TC Central.
Division 1 top girls teams (22 teams): 1. Ann Arbor Pioneer 34; 2. TC Central 70; 3. Saline 72; 4. Temperance Bedford 163; 5. Ann Arbor Skyline 171.
Girls leaders: 1. Julia Flynn 17:22.3 TC Central; 13. Alexis Ball 19:11.4 TC Central; 17. Ellie Schenkelberger 19:16.9 TC Central; 18. Ella Kirkwood 19:21.3 TC Central; 25. Kathleen Venhuizen 19:49.1 TC Central; 35. Lola Reimers 20:08.6 TC Central.
Jones, Kelly wins Cadillac Invite titles
Benzie Central Mylie Kelly set a career personal-best time by 31 seconds, winning the Cadillac Invitational at Veterans Park in Cadillac. Benzie’s Hunter Jones won the boys race.
Boy team scores: 1. Lansing Catholic 76; 2. Freeland 76; 3. Grandville Calvin Christian 106; 4. Cadillac 118; 5. Benzie Central 139; 6. Clare 148; 7. Manton 190; 8. White Cloud 200; 9. Shepherd 202; 10. Pine River 228; 11. McBain 268; 12. Harrison 306; 13. Beal City 372; 14. McBain NMC 405; 15. Evart 419.
Area boys top-20 finishers: 1. Hunter Jones 15:14.43 Benzie Central; 3. Noah Morrow 15:54.44 Manton; 11. Nolan Nixon 17:08.06 Cadillac; 18. Michael Musgrave 17:30.87 Benzie Central; 19. Jackson Hilt 17:41.11 Cadillac.
Girls team scores: 1. Freeland 58; 2. Lansing Catholic 72; 3. Shepherd 86; 4. Cadillac 117; 5. Benzie Central 140; 6. Clare 147; 7. Manton 149; 8. Grandville Calvin Christian 169; 9. Beal City 234; 10. Pine River 25; 11. McBain 272; 12. White Cloud 351.
Area girls top-20 finishers: 1. Mylie Kelly 18:19.39 Benzie Central; 2. Aiden Harrand 18:28.55 Buckley; 11. Elise Johnson 20:00.60 Benzie Central; 14. Molly Harding 20:23.53 Manton; 15. Regan Hill 20:24.00 Cadillac; 18. Eleanor Cool 20:40.10 Cadillac.
Joburg, Petoskey win Petoskey Invite
Large school boys team scores: 1. Columbus Grove 60; 2. Petoskey 68; 3. TC West 70; 4. Alpena 81; 5. Traverse City St. Francis 108; 6. Kalkaska 153; 7. Elk Rapids 183; 8. TC Central 205; 9. Tawas 292.
Large school boys area top-20 finishers: 1. Tyler Guggemos 16:23.17 Kalkaska; 2. Jonah Hochstetler 16:34.07 TC West; 3. Samuel Smith 16:45.35 Petoskey; 4. Isaac Stone 16:49.68 TC West; 7. Cooper Rokop 17:10.03 Petoskey; 8. Willem DeGood 7:14.41 TC West; 10. Shane Izzard 17:24.74 Petoskey; 16. Thomas Richards 17:49.52 TC St. Francis; 18. Charlie Ward 17:51.64 Elk Rapids; 19. Josh Kerr 17:54.62 TC St. Francis; 20. Tucker Krumm 17:55.54 TC St. Francis.
Small school boys team scores: 1. Johannesburg-Lewiston 52; 2. Charlevoix 55; 3. Harbor Springs 68; 4. Petoskey St. Michael 89; 5. Roscommon 114; 6. East Jordan 126; 7. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 190.
Small school boys area top-20 finishers: 1. Sam Peterson 16:25.11 Charlevoix; 3. Samuel Paga 17:12.24 Petoskey St. Michael ; 4. Malaki Gascho 17:14.66 Johannesburg-Lewiston; 5. Dominic Schwein 17:19.09 Charlevoix; 7. Jacob Wartenberg 17:32.98 Johannesburg-Lewiston; 8. Blake Fox 17:50.81 Johannesburg-Lewiston; 9. Macartan Moore 17:51.83 Petoskey St. Michael; 11. James Descamps 18:19.67 Charlevoix; 13. Zachary Maendel 18:27.84 Petoskey St. Michael; 14. Toby Hall 18:56.30 Johannesburg-Lewiston; 15. Guy Chamberlain 18:58.30 East Jordan; 17. Ziebarth Caleb 19:01.14 East Jordan; 18. Scott Bush 19:07.52 Charlevoix; 19. Ronin Vaden 19:09.24 Johannesburg-Lewiston; 20. John Sauer 19:09.53 Charlevoix.
Large school girls team scores: 1. Petoskey 35; 2. Traverse City St. Francis 46; 3. TC West 79; 4. Alpena 89; 5. Elk Rapids 118; 6. TC Central 165; 7. Tawas 185; 8. Kalkaska 227.
Large school girls area top-20 finishers: 3. Noel Vanderwall 19:06.15 Petoskey; 4. Ava King 19:25.85 TC West; 5. Betsy Skendzel 19:42.28 TC St. Francis; 6. Sophia Rhein 19:48.01 TC St. Francis; 7. Ava Maginity 19:55.60 Boyne City; 8. CamBrie Corey 20:01.38 Petoskey; 9. Grace Slocum 20:02.33 TC St. Francis; 10. Caroline Farley 20:14.27 Petoskey; 11. Madeline Loe 20:34.53 Petoskey; 12. Nora O’Leary 20:49.30 Petoskey; 14. Lexi Hodges 21:35.90 TC West; 15. Hannah Janssen 21:49.09 Elk Rapids; 16. Mary Masserant 1:56.01 TC St. Francis; 17. Tioloman Traore 21:56.05 TC Central; 18. Margot Hagerty 21:56.77 TC St. Francis.
Small school girls team scores: 1. Harbor Springs 35; 2. Johannesburg-Lewiston 76; 3. East Jordan 82; 4. Charlevoix 83; 5. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 98; 6. Gaylord St. Mary 145; 7. Central Lake 178.
Small school girls area top-20 finishers: 2. Miriam Murrell 20:53.84 Gaylord St. Mary; 3. Katie Rohrer 21:15.43 Charlevoix; 6. Allie Nowak 22:05.36 Johannesburg-Lewiston; 7. Payton Lamb 22:13.14 Lake Leelanau St. Mary; 8. Madalyn Agren 22:26.35 Johannesburg-Lewiston; 9. Rachel Descamps 22:30.58 Charlevoix; 11. Natalie Zochowski 22:40.22 Johannesburg-Lewiston; 12. Taylor Sheridan 22:53.03 East Jordan; 13. Anna Mitchell 22:54.46 Lake Leelanau St. Mary; 14. Mycah Heise 23:05.32 East Jordan; 15. Anna Zielinski 23:13.00 Petoskey St. Michael; 17. Jane Manthei 23:16.80 Petoskey St. Michael; 18. Emma O’Neil 23:19.09 Petoskey St. Michael; 20. Lillian Curtis 23:26.24 East Jordan.
VOLLEYBALL
Kingsley at Frankenmuth Invite
Kingsley lost to Flint Powers 24-26, 17-25; Kingsley lost to Fenton 25-18, 16-25, 18-25; Kingsley lost to Bay City Central 21-25, 17-25.
Stags leaders: Angel Zoulek 22 kills, 6 blocks; Coral Bott 13 kills, 20 digs; Jennifer Lefler 22 digs, 5 kills; Alexis Sattler 42 digs; Paityn Van Pelt 40 assists; Chloe Morgan 4 kills, 2 blocks; Grace Lewis 5 kills, 22 digs.
UP NEXT: The Stags (15-7-1) host Benzie Central, Tuesday.
Onekama wins own tourney; St. Mary 2nd
Scores: Lake Leelanau St. Mary def. Buckley 25-20, 25-18; St. Mary split with Onekema 13-25, 25-15; St. Mary split w/Hart 25-15, 19-25; St. Mary def. GTA 25-15, 25-11; St. Mary def. Hart 25-18, 28-26 (semifinal); Onekema def. St. Mary 25-10, 25-20 (championship match).
Lake Leelanau St. Mary leaders: Leah Fleis 33 kills, 6 aces, 8 blocks; Catheryn Mikowski 31 kills, 11 aces, 16 digs; Kyla Barnowski 37 assists, 9 aces, 11 kills, 6 digs; Della Bunek 35 assists, 4 aces, 6 kills, 12 digs.
UP NEXT: St. Mary (5-6-2) hosts the TC Bulldogs, Wednesday.
SOCCER
TC West 0
Midland 2
TC West: Trae Collins 1 save.
UP NEXT: TC West (7-4-2, 5-0 in BNC) Tuesday at 6:45 vs Petoskey.
TC West 1
Midland Dow 2
TC West: Josh Hirschenberger goal; Luc Buttleman assist; Trae Collins 1 save.
Gaylord 5
Kalkaska 3
Kalkaska : Cooper Swikoski 2 goals; Logan Whiteford goal; Diego Buyze assist; Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales 17 saves.
UP NEXT: Kalkaska (3-10-0, 0-5 LMC) Monday home vs. Boyne City