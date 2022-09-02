TRAVERSE CITY — A 2-2 effort in singles action and a sweep on the doubles level lifted Traverse City Central to a varsity boys tennis victory over visiting Glen Lake.
The Trojans, who are ranked eighth in the Division 2, topped the lakers 6-2 on Thursday thanks to wins from Tanner Cooley and Alex Lamphier in 1- and 4-singles, respectively, along with complete domination in pairs.
Cooley defeated Colebrook Sutherland (6-0, 6-0) while Lamphier took down Oliver Mitchell (6-3, 6-2). The Lakers picked up wins on the backs of Michael Houtteman and Noah Lamb. Houtteman, the Record-Eagle’s 2022 co-Golfer of the Year, showed his knack for tennis as well with a 6-1, 7-5 win over Evan O’Connor in 2-singles. Lamb topped Cody Wall (7-5, 6-0) in 3-singles.
On the doubles side, it was all Traverse City Central.
Alden King and Parker Welch beat David Best and Tyler Bixby (6-1, 4-6, 10-5) in 1-doubles. Parker Petersen and Caden Kowal knocked off Ben Selby and Kyra Lamb (6-0, 6-3) in 2-doubles. Derek Swanson and Riley White defeated Andrew Schopieray and Ben Romzek (6-0, 6-3) in 3-doubles. Asher Petersen and Lander Coonrod won against Isabel Peplinksi and Jaiden Thompson (6-1, 6-1).
The Trojans are back in action Friday as they host a quad at 10 a.m.
Despite the loss, Glen Lake head coach Alex Reinbold said Thursday was a “strong result” for the program after facing “one of the strongest high school tennis programs in northern Michigan” in Traverse City Central. The Lakers host North Muskegon on Sept. 8.
BOYS SOCCER
Holt 6
TC Central 1
Traverse City Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (1-3) travel to Elk Rapids on Tuesday.
TC Christian 1
Leland 0
Traverse City Christian: Henry Reineck 1 goal; James Thuente 1 assist.
Leland: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (4-1-1) host Charlevoix on Tuesday. The Comets (1-2-1) head to Kingsley on Wednesday.
Boyne City 3
Harbor Springs 0
Boyne City: Kacey Gray shutout, 6 saves/gathers; Kaleb Lloyd 1 goal, 2 assists; Logan Lloyd 1 goal; Mate Spate 1 goal; Amayo Bardeguez-Barerra 1 assist.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (2-3-3) travel to Kalkaska next Thursday.
Elk Rapids 6
Charlevoix 0
Elk Rapids: Alex Smith 3 goals; Jared Barcenas 1 goal, 1 assist; Noah Hilley 1 goal; Jayden Hresko 1 goal, 1 assist; Spencer Ball 1 assist; Sean Burch 1 assist; Ani Lugin 0 saves; Koa West 1 save.
Charlevoix: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks (1-5) host Traverse City Central on Tuesday. The Rayders (3-1-1) travel to Traverse City Christian on Tuesday.
Kalkaska 5
Grayling 2
Kalkaska: Cooper Swikoski 4 goals, 1 assist; Hayden Lance 1 goal; Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales 14 saves.
Grayling: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Blazers (4-1) host Boyne City next Thursday. The Vikings (3-4) travel to Charlevoix next Thursday.
Buckley 8
Harbor Light 3
Buckley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bears (3-3-1) welcome Suttons Bay on Wednesday.
Manistee 2
North Muskegon 1
Manistee: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee (4-1) heads to Muskegon Western Michigan Christian on Tuesday.
GIRLS GOLF
Titans, Trojans, Glads sweep top 3 at Petoskey Invite
Team scores: Traverse City West 368; Traverse City Central 370; Traverse City St. Francis 397; Harbor Springs 398; Petoskey 402; Cadillac 419; East Jordan 438; Mt. Pleasant 439; Alpena 442; Cheboygan 457.
Top 10: Ainslee Hewitt (TCW) 80; Grace Slocum (TCSF) 81; McKenzie McManus (TCC) 85; Sydney Rademacher (TCC) 91; Katie Maybank (Cheboygan) 92; Charlie Erickson (TCW) 92; Taylor Wilson (HS) 93; Olivia Wilk (TCW) 94; Aubrey Williams (PET) 94; Erica Narr (MP) 95.
VOLLEYBALL
Lakers sweep competition at quad
Glen Lake results: def. Mancelona 25-14, 25-12; def. Boyne City 25-20, 25-11; def. Inland Lakes 25-21, 25-19.
Glen Lake: Ella Sheffer 12 kills, 5 blocks, 4 aces; Maddie Bradford 14 kills,, 4 aces; Olivia Mikowski 10 kills; Paige Flores 9 blocks, 9 aces; Taylor Semple 7 aces; Kaci Kilinski 38 assists; Eleanor Valkner 3 kills, 3 blocks; Judy Steffens 3 kills; Ava Raymond and Chloe Crick great defensive play; Crick 14-14 serving.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (5-3) host Buckley next Thursday.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary tops GT Academy, Suttons Bay
Lake Leelanau St. Mary results: def. Grand Traverse Academy 25-16, 25-14, 15-5; def. Suttons Bay 25-13, 25-13,15-9.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Cathryn Mikowski 7 kills, 5 digs, 5 aces, 1 block; Leah Fleis 5 kills, 2 digs; Kyla Barnowski 1 kill, 2 digs, 5 aces, 1 block; Grace Collins 2 kills, 1 dig; Della Bunek 2 kills, 2 digs, 14 assists.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (4-6) host Buckley on Sept. 15.
CROSS COUNTRY
St. Francis, Petoskey, Elk Rapids notch wins at Red Devil Invite
Large varsity boys teams: Petoksey 26; Elk Rapids 55; Kalkaska 68; Grayling 99; Boyne City 121.
Large varsity boys top 10: Shane Izzard (PET) 16:51.22; Dylan Odenbach (PET) 17:18.64; Parker Fettig (PET) 17:30.54; Gavin Guggemos (KAL) 17:39.33; Max Ward (ER) 17:44.57; Drew Moor (GRY) 17:51.01; Christian Kerfoot (ER) 17:54.42; Gavin Towner (PET) 17:55.53; Camden Moore (KAL) 18:01.05; Adam Williams (KAL) 18:02.9.
Large varsity girls teams: Elk Rapids 32; Petoskey 40; Boyne City 77; Kalkaska 112; Grayling 120.
Large varsity girls top 10: Ava Maginty (BC) 19:25.54; Brynne Schulte (ER) 19:28.16; Madeline Loe (PET) 19:36.62; CamBrie Corey (PET) 19:59.45; Nora O’Leary (PET) 20:00.95; Hunter Schellenbarger (ER) 21:05.3; Anna Pray (ER) 21:35.82; Kendall Standfest (ER) 21:56.04; Joelle Swanson (ER) 22:15.14; Jaida Schulte (ER) 22:17.06.
Small varsity boys teams: Traverse City St. Francis 32; Petoskey St. Michael 46; Harbor Springs 61; Charlevoix 96; Roscommon 164; Mancelona 169; Cheboygan 182.
Small varsity boys top 10: Cal Benjamin (HS) 16 44.92; Josh Kerr (TCSF) 17:16.41; Zachary Maendel (PSM) 17:20.49; Macartan Moore (PSM) 17:20.87; Tucker Krumm (TCSF) 17:35.29; Lynus Cadarette (PSM) 17:57.24; Connor Donahue (TCSF) 18:11.1; Judge MOrgan (TCSF) 18:17.95; Trevor Clarke (HS) 18:19.27; Riley Pattinson (TCSF) 18:19.97.
Small varsity girls teams: Traverse City St. Francis 23; Charlevoix 64; Harbor Springs 83; Gaylord St. Mary 111; Inland Lakes 117; Mancelona 146; Cheboygan 171.
Small varsity girls top 10: Sophia Rhein (TCSF) 18:47.26; Betsy Skendzel (TCSF) 19:32.42; Laina Sladics (CHX) 20:04.3; Miriam Murrell (GSM) 20:15.98; Grace Slocum (TCSF) 20:22.42; Juniper Rodham (HS) 20:48.22; Paige Ritchie (TCSF) 21:22.17; Maddie Gallagher (TCSF) 21:30.88; McKenzie Bowman (HS) 21:56.35; Rachel Descamps (CHX) 22:11.15.
