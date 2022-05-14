SUTTONS BAY — Five goals. That's all Elk Rapids has allowed its opponents to score this season through 14 games.
To put that in an even greater perspective, the Division 3 seventh-ranked Elks have found the back of the net 65 times and have scored more than five goals in six of their matches. They have also shut out their competition in 10 of their 12 victories and allowed more than one goal just once, a 6-2 win against Glen Lake.
The Elks' only two losses — both 1-0 finals to Division 1 teams in Cadillac and Petoskey — came without at least one of their best players in Lauren Bingham or Kendall Standfest. Fully healthy, Elk Rapids has proven itself to be one of the most formidable teams in northern Michigan.
"We're doing well. Things are starting to come together," Elk Rapids head coach Andrea Krakow said. "The girls are playing hard, but it's difficult at times when you're playing teams that aren't highly competitive."
Elk Rapids notched victory No. 12 against North Bay on Friday, winning by mercy, 8-0. Standfest scored four goals against North Bay, bringing her season total to 17, along with an assist that gives her a dozen helpers on the year. Bingham netted three of her own with an assist to now sit at 29 goals and six assists.
"Lauren is a dynamic player," Krakow said. "She brings energy to the field and has that work ethic you look for in a high school player. She just wants to do well. She's driven, and that helps feed into the rest of the team."
Krakow had Standfest at outside midfield as a freshman and moved her as a sophomore to center midfield with Krakow's daughter, Gabby, who plays with Standfest on the basketball team.
"The two of them have a chemistry that they just feed off each other and read each other well, whether one is assisting or putting one in the net," the head coach said. "Those three (Bingham, Standfest, Krakow) seem to be the nucleus that pushes the team to do better."
The Elks' other goal against North Bay on Friday came from Monica Gregorski. Gabby Krakow, who has six goals and nine assists, along with Mary Gregorski and Ally Plum also had assists against North Bay. Jorja Jenema and Gwen Carroll helped preserve the shutout in net. Jenema has allowed just those five goals in 14 starts.
"It takes 11 people on the field to get the job done," Krakow said.
The Lake Michigan Conference-leading Elks (8-0 LMC) don't play again until Thursday when they battle Charlevoix at home. The last time these two LMC opponenents met, the Elks left Charlevoix with a 2-0 victory.
BASEBALL
Grand Blanc 6
TC West 3
Traverse City West (!6-6): Jack Griffiths 4.2 IP, 3 ER, 11K; David Dimondo H, BB, R, RBI; Sam Reynolds 2B, R; Baylor Baldwin H, 2 RBI.
Oakridge 6
TC Central 1
Traverse City Central (16-6): Reed Seabase H, RBI; Mike Booher H, R.
Petoskey 4, 9
East Jordan 3, 3
Petoskey: Kaden Rice (W) 6 IP, ER, 2 K; Nolan S (W) 2.1 IP 3 HA, ER, 3 K; Kolton Horn 4 H, R, 2 RBI; Rice 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Tate Dohm H, RBI; Jordan Troxel H, R, RBI.
East Jordan: Kaleb Schroeder 2 H, 2 RBI; Tommy Reid 2 H, RBI.
Mesick 16, 19
Buckley 1, 14
Mesick: Caleb Linna (W) 3.2 IP, 0 HA, ER, 5 K; Ben Parrish (W) 1.2 IP 3 HA, 4 ER, 2 K; Linna 5 H, 6 R, 4 RBi; Carter Simmer 4 H, 4 R, 5 RBI; Connor Sisson 3 H, 4R, 2 RBI; Parrish 3 H, 4 R, 3 RBI; Ben Humphreys 3 H, 4 R, 2 RBI; Devin Royston 4 H, 4 R, RBI; Cooper Ford 3 H, 3 R, 3 RBI; Brent Osborne H, 2 R, RBI; Evan Brown H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Bradley Smith R, 2 RBI.
SOFTBALL
TC Central 10, 8
Wyandotte 4, 0
Traverse City Central (15-6): Rory Miller (W) 6 IP, 3 ER, 3 K; Katelyn Gaylord (W) 6 IP, 2 HA, 4K; Daisie Brewer 4 H, 2 R, RBI; Gaylord 3 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Cate Heethuis 4 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Audrey Williams 2 H, 2 RBI; Hannah Fellows 3 H, 2 2B, RBI; McKenzie Reed 4 H, 3 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Miller H, RBI; Taylor Noble H, R, RBI; Evie Nowicki H, R, RBI, BB.
Kalkaska 13, 10
Houghton Lake 0, 0
Kalkaska: Mia Miller (W) 5 IP, 1 HA, 10 K; Michelle Michelin (W) 5 IP, no-hitter, 4 K; London Birgy 3 H, R, RBI; Lorelei Simkins 6 H, 6 R; Miller 4 H, 3 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI; Violet Porter 3 H, 2 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI; Alyssa Colvin 3 H, 2 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI; Michelin 2 H, RBI; Brookyln Whiteford 2 H, R, 3 RBI; Keanna Eiseler 3 H, 2 3 RBI.
Petoskey 7, 9
Gladwin 4, 8
Petoskey: Sammy Wodek (W) 6 IP. 6 HA, ER, 1 K; Katie Hansen (W) 6 IP, 3 ER, 5 K; Raija Gross walk-off hit in game 2, 3H, 2B, RBI; Kenzie Bromley H, R, RBI, 2 BB; Wodek H, RBI; Brooke Bixby RBI; Audrey William H, RBI; Lauren Novenske 2 H, 2 R, 3 RBI.
SOCCER
Benzie Central 4
TC Bulldogs 1
No stats reported.
Buckley 1
Leland 1
Buckley (4-4-3): Kyrie Wildfong goal; Maddi Sladek 16 saves.
Glen Lake 4
Charlevoix 0
Glen Lake: Paige Steffke goal, assist; Jessica Robbins goal; Ava Raymond goal; Gemma Lerchen goal; Ruby Hogan assist; Natalie Bailey 5 saves, shutout; Senior Night for Jessica Robbins, Betti Beck, Ava Swartzmiller and Julia Adams.
GOLF
Trojans tops at Alpena Invitational
Team Scores at Alpena Golf Club: 1. Traverse City Central A Team 303; 2. Traverse City West A Team 313; 3. Cadillac A Team 326; 4. Traverse City Central B Team 330; 5. Petoskey A Team 332; 6. Alpena A Team 337; 7. Ogemaw Heights A Team 344; 8. St. Ignace 365; 9. Cheboygan 365; 10. Gaylord 372; 11. Alpena B Team 382; 12. Ogemaw Heights B Team 388; 13. Traverse City West B Team 395; 14. Petoskey B Team 435; 15. Cadillac B Team 442.
Top area scorers: Kole Putnam (GYB) 71; Max Faulkner (PET) 72; Cameron Mansfield (TCC) 73; Henry Chipman (CAD) 76; Steven Gourlay (TCW) 76; Boston Price (TCC) 76; Cam Peters (TCC) 77; Michael Beattie (TCC) 77; Shea Harmeson (TCC) 77; Austin Stehouwer (TCW) 77; Ben Drabik (CAD) 78; Mack Shane (TCC) 79; Ben Lee (TCC) 80; Devin Garner (TCC) 80; Winslow Robinsonn (TCW) 80; Tyler Frechette (TCW) 80.
Ramblers take round 2 of Missaukee Cup; Comets still hold lead
LAKE CITY — McBain, which captured its first Missaukee Cup in 2021, won the second round of the monthlong tournament. McBain Northern Michigan Christian still holds the overall lead by 23 strokes with the final rounds set for May 19 and May 25.
Friday scores: McBain 180; McBain NMC 184; Lake City 220.
McBain: Tucker Vandervelde 43; Spencer Reed 45; Bryce Roller 45; Christian Mitchell 47.
McBain NMC: Cam Baas 44; Emmitt Baas 45; Ty VanHaitsma 47; Titus Best 48.
Lake City: Teague Helsel 47; Lucas Hinkamp 53; Kaleb Conrad 57; Rowland Ball 63.
