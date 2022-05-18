TRAVERSE CITY — Pitching ruled the day for the fourth-ranked Gaylord Blue Devils as they swept in and out of town with a doubleheader sweep of Big North Conference foe Traverse City Central.
Abby Radulski went the distance in a 10-0 victory in game one, tossing seven innings of two-hit ball while striking out one and not allowing a walk. In game 2, the Jones sisters, Aubrey and Jayden, combined on a one-hitter. Aubrey got the win and threw four innings, giving up an unearned run without giving up a hit while walking one and striking out one. Jayden notched the three-inning save.
The Blue Devils, who are ranked fourth in Division 2 with a 22-2 record, pounded out 13 hits in the first game. Taylor Moeggenberg led the way with four hits, including a homer, and three RBI. The Jones sisters each had two hits with a run driven in. Kennedy Wangler tripled home a run, while Alexis Kozlowski, Avery Parker and Radulski each picked up an RBI.
Only Audrey Wiliams and Evie Nowicki managed singles off of Radulski for TC Central.
In the nightcap of the twin bill, Kozlowski had the only RBI on a single off of Williams, who pitched all seven innings for the Trojans and struck out three. The Jones sister, again, had two hits apiece.
Izzy Covert had the Trojans' lone hit, and Ava King scored their only run as the two losses dropped TC Central to 15-10.
Gaylord plays Richmond at home Saturday, while the Trojans battle Bay City Western on Thursday at home.
SOFTBALL
TC West 10, 8
Cadillac 0, 6
Traverse City West (11-15): Kaci Sowers (W) 6 IP, 2 HA, 8 K; Janie Suliecki (W) 7 IP, 3 ER, 3 K; Lydia Heymes 4 H, 2B, 3 R, 4 RBI; Ava Tiesworth H, 3 RBI; Addie Nicoleeau 3 H, R, 3 RBI; Mallory Smith, 2 H, 2 R, RBI; Suliecki 3 H, R, 2 RBI.
Cadillac: Stella Balcom 2 H, R, RBI; Brooklyn Hoffert 2 H, 2 RBI; Kaylee Combs 3 H, R, RBI; Cali Quartz H, R, RBI; Marielle Boolman H, R, RBI.
Kingsley 4, 5
Onekama 2, 0
Kingsley (16-4-1, 6-0 Northwest): Grace Lewis (2W) 12 IP, 2 ER, 9 HA, 15 K; Leslie Hamilton 3 H, HR, 2 R, RBI; Hannah Grahn 3 H, 2 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Lewis 2 H, RBI; Allie Hawkins H, R, RBI; Ashley Folkersma H, RBI; Alexa Sweat H, R, RBI.
Benzie Central 19, 16
Buckley 2, 0
Benzie Central: Olivia Bailey (W) 3 IP, 2 HA, 0 ER, 7 K; Grace Heiges (W) 4 IP, 0 HA, 8 K; Nona Schultz 3 H, 6 R, 3 RBI; Autumn Wallington 3 H, 4 R, 2 RBI; Riley Sanchez 6 H, 6 R, 10 RBI; Heiges 2 H, 4 R, 3 RBI; Bailey H, 3 RBI; Lizzie Lints 2 H, 3 R, RBI; Autumn Skiver 4 H, HR, 3 R, 6 RBI; Maicee Jones H, R, RBI; Ryliegh Frisbie 3 H, 4 R, 5 RBI.
Buckley: Anna Francisco H, R; Abbie McIntyre H, R, RBI.
Mesick 9, 14
Glen Lake 3, 8
Mesick: Kelsey Quiggin (2W) 12 IP, 19 K; Maraya Buell 2 H, R, 3 RBI; Mattie Akom 2 H, 2 R, 4 RBI; Jocelyn Wilds H, R, 2 RBI; Quiggin H, 4 R, RBI; Rylee Blach H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Ally Brown 2 H, R, RBI.
Glen Lake (2-16): Olivia Mikowski 5 H, 2 3B, 2-run HR, 3-run HR; Jessie Pugh 3 H, 2B, 3B; Chloe Crick 2 2B; Ella Flores 2 H; Shea Staley 2 H; Taylor Semple 4 HA, 7 K, ER.
Charlevoix 9, 14
Boyne City 3, 9
Charlevoix: Kylie Dorst (2W) 12 IP, 6 K; Grace Lentz 7 H, 6 R, 5 RBI; Anna Kemp 5 H, 4 R, 4 RBI; Dorst 3 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Catherine Wagner 2 H, R, 3 RBI; Emma Meadows 2 H, 2 R, 3 RBI.
Petoskey 17, 11
Alpena 7, 12
Petoskey: Sammy Wodek (W) 6 IP, 8 HA, 3 ER, 6 K; Laira Novenske 2 H, R, 4 RBI; Brooke Bixby 4 H, 4 R, 5 RBI; Kenzie Bromley 8 H, 6 R, 2 RBI; Lauren Klepadlo 4 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Wodek 3 H, R, RBI.
BASEBALL
TC Central 3, 5
Gaylord 1, 1
Traverse City Central (20-6): Josh Klug (W) 7 IP, 3 HA, ER, 15 K; Ben Van Nes (W) 6.2 IP 4 HA, 0 ER, 12 K; Josef Meyer 3 H, R, 2 RBI; Will Dawson 3 H, 3 RBI; Josh Klug H, R, RBI.
TC West 7, 13
Cadillac 1, 5
Traverse City West (19-7): Wyatt Danilowicz (W) 7 IP, 5 HA, 0 ER, 14 K; Quinten Gillespie (W) 3 IP, 2 HA, 0 ER, 1 K; David Dimondo 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Ian Robertson 4 H, 4 R, 2 RBI; Danilowicz 2 H, 3 R, 3 RBI; Gavin Brown 3 H, R, 4 RBI; Isaac Kelsey H, 2 R, RBI; Hunter Witham 2 H, R, 2 RBI.
Benzie Central 13, 4
Buckley 2, 3
Benzie Central: Wyatt Noffsinger (W) 4 UP, 3 HA, 6 K; Steve Barron (W) 6 IP, 5 HA, 0 ER, 10 K; Dan Wallington 3 H, 3 R, 4 RBI; Barron H, 2 RBI; Cael Katt 4 H, 3 R, RBI; Alberto Lopez H, R, 2 RBI; Dakota Sawson H, RBI.
Buckley: Josh Long 3 H, R; Tyler Milarch H, R; Cooper Rath H, RBI; Luke Frasier H, R.
Kingsley 1, 9
Glen Lake 0, 10
Kingsley (12-6): Evan Douglass (W) 6 IP, 2 HA, 9 K; Eli Graves 5 H, 2B, R, 2 RBI; Douglass 2 H, 4 R, RBI; Nate Ewald RBI; Zach Middleton H, R, RBI; Riley Inthisone H, R, 2 RBI.
Glen Lake (17-3, 4-2 Northwest): Mateo Gokey (W) 6 IP, 7 K; James St. Peter (S); Benji Allen H; Luke Daniels 2B; Connor Ciolek 2 H, 2B; Cooper Bufalini 2 H, 2 RBI.
Lake City 4, 3
Roscommon 3, 4
Lake City: Devin Nolan (W) 6 IP, 6 HA, 3 ER, 5 K; Andrew VanDuinen pinch-hit, walk-off hit; Gavin Bisballe H, R, 2 RBI.
Alpena 8, 2
Petoskey 5, 3
Petoskey: Grant Slater (W) 7 IP 4 HA, ER, 7 K; Jordan Troxel 2 H, 2 RBI; Jordan Laura R, RBI; Nolan Spadafore 2 H, RBI; Tate Dohm H, RBI; Kolton Horn 2 H, 2 RBI; Parker Shuman H, RBI.
Boyne City 6, 2
Charlevoix 5, 4
Boyne City: Kaden Jewett (W); Charlie Dobbelaer walk-off, 2-RBI 2B; Riley Dittmar 2 H, R, 2 RBI.
Charlevoix: Patrick Sterrett (W) 5.1 IP 2 H, 0 ER, 9 K; Josh House H, 2 RBI.
Suttons Bay 11, 3
Frankfort 8, 3
Suttons Bay: Hugh Periard (W) 3.1 IP, 1 HA, ER, 4 K; Sean Shananaquet 3 H, 4 R, 3 RBI; Ethan Coleman 3 H, R, 4 RBI; Periard 2 H, 4 R; Ben Murphy 2 H, 3 R; Lucas Gordon H, 2 R; Brayden Opie 2 H.
Frankfort: G. Anderson 3 H, R, 2 RBI; C. Lewis H, R, RBI; Beeman Ty 2 H, R, RBI; R. Witkop 2 H, RBI
Manton 5
Pine River 4
Manton: Waylon Purkiss (W) 5 IP, 5 K; Jacob Kuhn (S); Ben Paddock H, 2 R; Purkiss 2 H, 2 RBI.
SOCCER
TC Central 1
Petoskey 0
Traverse City Central (6-5-5, 2-3-3 Big North): Elizabeth Thaxton goal; Amelia Jordan 6 saves. Senior Night for Zakyah Ellis, Sarah Auger, Mariah Moore, Bryann Moore, Lilly Kuberski and Lily Maki.
Petoskey (9-5-1, 3-4-1 Big North): Sadie Cory 8 saves.
Gaylord 2
TC West 1
No stats reported.
Boyne City 4
Charlevoix 1
Boyne City (6-5-2, 5-2-2 Lake Michigan): Maggi McHugh 5 saves; Braydin Noble 2 goals; Jordynn Sudderth assist; Elly Day goal; Mackensey Wilson assist; Mya Pofahl goal; Lily Scherbing assist.
GOLF
Elks win LMC meet at the Moor
Team scores: Elk Rapids 326; Traverse City St. Francis 329; Charlevoix 349; Boyne City 364; Kalkaska 432; Grayling 442; East Jordan 498.
Top 10: Joshua Lavely (ER) 73; Josh Slocum (SF) 79; Hudson Vollmer (CHV) 80; Max Irelan (ER) 82; David Ainsley (SF) 82; Tommy Puetz (SF) 83; Cooper Swikowski (KLK) 83; Gabe Lavely (ER) 85; Jagger Smith (SF) 85; Gabe Classens (SF) 85.
Lakers take Northwest 9 at Leland CC
Team scores: Glen Lake 161; Suttons Bay 185; Benzie Central 188; Frankfort 209; Onekama 218; Kingsley 220; Leland 246.
Top 10: Billy Rosa (GL) 40; Drew Dezelski (GL) 41; Blake O'Connor (GL) 42; Jackson Zywicki (GL) 42; Garrett Moss (GL) 42; Nathan Schaub (SB) 46; Sam Vukasovich (SB) 46; Christien Westcott (BC) 46; Nick Dashner (SB) 46.
TENNIS
TC St. Francis 8
Charlevoix 0
Traverse City St. Francis wins: 1S - Mary Chittle def. Evelyn Rosner (1,3); 2S - Sage Lambdin def. Elise Ivester (DEF); 3S - Ava Pomaranski def. Paige Pemble (2,3); 4S - Audrey Lee def. Nataley Johnson (0,0); 1D - Sarah David/Lily Lurvey def. Ava Haf/Bayani Collins (3,1); 2D - Alyssa Corpus/Ava Provins def. Jasmine Brooks/Remi Arnold (0,2); 3D - Sarah Elshaw/Maggie Puetz def. Ava Hoeksma/Erin Robarge (2-6, 6-4, 10-7); 4D - Lizzie Frederick/Caroline Knox def Charlevoix (0,0).
LACROSSE
TC United 13
West Ottawa 5
Traverse City United (14-2): Conrad Dobreff 3 goals, 4 assists; Matt Ochoa 4 goals; Kyle McCrumb goal; Jackson Dobreff 2 assists; Tyler LeSarge 2 assists; Kurt Sheahen goal; Austin Sill goal; Caleb Lewandowski 3 goals; Keegan Opper (W) 8 saves; Ethan Gerber 5 saves; Parker Kolody and Ben Schollett led on defense; Griffin Arends excellent on faceoffs.
UP NEXT: The United host a playoff game at Thirlby Field against Davison at 6 p.m. on Friday.
