LELAND — In a battle of the top 10s, the Leland Comets got the best of Traverse City St. Francis in a four-set thriller that showcased the strengths and talents of both sides.
Leland, which is ranked second in Division 4, worked over the Gladiators, who are ranked sixth in Division 3, in the first set to the tune of 25-12. But St. Francis battled back to lose a tight one in the second set 25-23 and then grabbed a third-set win that needed extra points to decide the winner at 26-24.
The Comets prevailed on their home court in the fourth and ultimately final set, winning 25-19 and taking the match 3-1 to improve to 18-9 on the season.
Fiona Moord paced Leland with 13 kills and was joined by Kelsey Allen (9 kills, 1 block), Shelby Plamondon (5 kills), Alexis Luce (28 assists, 2 kills, 5 digs), Flora Mitchell (4 kills, 8 digs), Maeve Sweeney (4 kills, 3 aces, 12 digs), Mallory Lowe (12 digs, 1 ace) and Olive Ryder (14 digs, 1 ace) in the victory.
St. Francis was led by Reese Jones (10 digs, 17 assists), Avery Nance (16 digs, 1 ace, 3 assists), Tess Konas (5 digs, 12 assists, 3 aces), Landry Fouch (3 kills; 2 aces), Garnet Mullet (15 kills, 10 digs, 1 ace), Quinn Yenshaw (8 kills, 14 digs, 3 aces), Harper Nausadis (1 kill, 2 blocks) and (Alica Revett 2 kills, 1 block).
The Comets continue their brief homestand when they welcome in Suttons Bay on Tuesday. The Glads look to bounce back when they travel to Boyne City for a Tuesday tilt.
VOLLEYBALL
TC Christian 3
Manistee 2
The Sabres def. Manistee 11-25, 20-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-16.
Traverse City Christian: Lydia Critchfield 5 digs, 37 assists, 12 aces, 1 kill; Lydia Brower 7 digs, 8 kills, 1 assist; Ava Wendell 10 digs, 15 kills, 3 aces; Ellie Collins 7 aces, 1 dig; Rebekah Burch 24 digs, 2 aces, 1 assist.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (4-12) play in the Grayling Invitational on Saturday.
Lake Leelanau SM 3
TC Bulldogs 0
The Eagles def. the Bulldogs 25-14, 25-19, 25-12.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Leah Fleis 13 kills, 7 digs, 7 aces, 3 blocks; Cathryn Mikowski 5 kills, 3 digs, 4 aces; Kyla Barnowski 7 kills, 1 dig, 1 ace; Lindsay Watkoski 2 kills, 1 block; Amelia Dunham 100% serving; Della Bunek 1 kill, 3 digs, 1 ace, 24 assists.
Traverse City Bulldogs: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Eagles (8-8-2) play in the Kalkaska Invitational on Saturday.
Lake City 3
Evart 0
The Trojans def. Evart 25-12, 25-15, 25–16.
Lake City: Mackenzie Bisballe 5 digs, 2 aces, 16/16 serving, 4 kills, 1 block, 18 assists; Emily Urie 7 digs, 4 kills; Hannah Vasicek 3 kills; Alie Bisballe 10 kills; Hailey Hamel 3 digs; Kaylee Kennan 9 digs, 1 ace; Helen Brown 3 assists; Haylee Parniske 3 kills; Kasey Keenan 3 digs, 1 kill; Jenna Harris 3 digs, 100% serving; Hannah Hern 2 digs, 100% serving; Caleigh Schneider 1 kill, 1 assist; Zoe Butkovich 1 kill, 2 assists; Kylie Hunt 5 digs; Leah Linderman 100% serving; Kaitlin Kendall 1 kill.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (18-2, 4-0 Highland) travel to Kalkaska for tournament play Saturday.
Mesick 3
Manistee CC 0
The Bulldogs def. the Sabers 25-8, 26-24, 25-13.
Mesick: Kelsey Quiggin 15 kills, 1 assist, 19 digs; Celeste Hallett 1 ace, 19 assists, 1 kill, 8 digs; Rebecca McCree 2 blocks, 1 ace, 3 kills, 10 digs; Maddy Spoor 4 aces, 3 assists, 4 digs; Kylie Sexton 2 aces, 2 kills; Jazmyn Mills 21/21 serving, 2 aces 6 digs.
Manistee Catholic Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs head to Mason County Eastern on Tuesday. The Sabers travel to Marion on Tuesday.
Elk Rapids 3
Benzie Central 1
The Elks def. the Huskies 25-15, 20-25, 25-22, 25-16.
Elk Rapids: Caroline Best 13 kills, 5 digs, 1 block; Ryleigh Yocom 35 assists, 1 kill, 2 aces, 13 digs, 1 block; Mattea Ball 15 digs, 1 kill, 1 ace; Chloe Taylor 4 aces, 5 digs; Morgan Bergquist 9 kills, 1 ace, 6 digs, 2 blocks; Violet Sumerix 4 kills, 1 ace, 5 digs; Lexi Moore 5 kills, 1 block; Haleigh Yocom 5 kills, 2 digs.
Benzie Central: Ava Bechler 13 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces, 5 blocks; Autumn Wallington 25 assists, 4 digs, 1 ace; Emma Brooks 13 digs, 3 aces, 1 kill; Flora Zickert 4 kills, 4 aces, 1 block; Gloria Stepanovich 7 kills, 8 blocks; Stella Hewitt 4 blocks, 3 aces, 5 kills.
UP NEXT: The Elks travel to Grayling on Tuesday. The Huskies play in the Kalkaska Invitational on Saturday.
Cadillac 3
Petoskey 1
Cadillac: No stats reported.
Petoskey: Brynn Jonker 16 kills; Reagan Walsh 15 kills; Katelyn Matelski 12 kills; Katie Parker 47 assists; Lucy Tarachas 42 digs; Mia Malkowski 21 digs.
UP NEXT: The Vikings travel to Alpena on Wednesday. Petoskey plays Warren Woods Tower at Algonac High School on Saturday.
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL
Mesick 60
Pellston 26
Mesick scoring plays: Ashtyn Simerson 41-yard TD pass to Colton Eckler; Eckler 5-yard TD run; Eckler 62-yard TD run; Simerson 11-yard TD pass to Eckler; Eckler 14-yard TD run; Simerson 37-yard TD pass to Eckler; Simerson 45-yard TD pass to Eckler; Eckler 39-yard TD run; Cooper Ford 37-yard TD run.
Mesick: Simerson 6/12 passing, 168 yards, 4 TDs, 4/4 XPATs; Eckler 9 carries, 143 yards, 4 TDs, 5 catches 151 yards, 4 TDs; Connor Sisson 8 tackles, Ben Humphreys 6.5 tackles; Tyler Hall 5.5 tackles; Ford 5.5 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (4-1) host Bear Lake next Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
TC West 1
Alpena 1
TC West: Ben Schramski goal; Ian Robertson assist; Trae Collins 4 saves.
UP NEXT: The Titans (10-1-1, 4-0-1 Big North) travel to Petoskey on Tuesday.
TC Central 6
Cadillac 1
TC Central: Greyson Spinniken 1 goal; Asher Paul 1 goal, 1 assist; Declan Feeney 1 goal, 1 assist; Quinn Noyes 1 goal, 1 assist; Geordie Richmond 1 goal; Rory Gallagher 1 assist; Luca Santoro 1 goal; Caleb Byland 5 saves, first varsity win.
Cadillac: Ryan Lincoln 1 goal; Asmasu Mitchell 1 assist; Ethan Romey 4 saves.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (3-9-1, 2-3 Big North) host Alpena on Tuesday. The Vikings (1-9, 0-5 Big North) welcome Midland on Saturday.
Petoskey 5
Gaylord 1
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (10-5) welcome Traverse City West on Tuesday. The Blue Devils (7-7-1) head to Cadillac on Tuesday.
Grayling 2
Kalkaska 0
Grayling: No stats reported.
Kalkaska: Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales 9 saves.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (6-5-1) play Traverse City Christian and Marquette at Alpena's Huron Shores Invitational on Saturday. The Blazers (7-5-1) head to Boyne City on Monday.
Boyne City 2
Harbor Springs 1
Boyne City: Kacey Gray 4 saves; Logan Leist 1 goal; Kaleb Lloyd 1 assist; Amayo Bardeguez-Barrera 1 goal; Adam Leaman 1 assist.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (6-4-4, 2-2-1 Lake Michigan) host Kalkaska on Monday.
Charlevoix 1
Elk Rapids 0
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (6-2-3) travel to Grayling on Monday. The Elks (9-7-1) head to Harbor Springs on Monday.
FOOTBALL
TC St. Francis JV 55
Grayling JV 0
Traverse City St Francis JV (3-2, 3-1 Lake Michigan): Charlie Olivier 8-yd TD, 17-yd TD, 25-yd TD, 43-yd TD; Michael Frederick 1-yd TD; Tyler Kadlec 16-yd TD; Tommy Donahue 3-yd TD; Tyler Thompson 13-yd TD; Warren Asher 5 tackles; Michael Frederick 5 tackles; Franklin Carpenter 3 tackles.
