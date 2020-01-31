BELLAIRE — The Bellaire Eagles needed a last second shot in overtime from Connor Niepoth to break their eight-game skid.
Niepoth corralled a rebound on a missed free throw with under 10 seconds to play in overtime and took the ball coast-to-coast for a layup to five the Eagles a 46-45 win over Inland Lakes.
The win marks just the second of the season for the Eagles and snapped a losing streak that dated back to Dec. 17 when they lost in overtime to Central Lake.
Niepoth led Bellaire with 19 points, five steals and four rebounds while hitting 7-of-8 free throws he was given in overtime. Jordan Dennis had seven each of points and rebounds while Brayden Dawson and David Yuhaus each scored six points. Luke Niepoth tallied six points, six rebounds and four steals for the Eagles.
Bellaire (2-9, 1-7 Ski Valley) has a tough test with Lake City (8-3) at home on Monday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
TC Central 54
Alpena 47
TCC wins after scoring only 12 points in first half vs. Alpena
TCC (11-3, 3-2 BNC): Henry Goldkuhle 16 points (all in second half), 5 rebounds; Josh Burnham 12 points, 10 rebounds; Peyton Smith 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Carson Hall 4 rebounds; Kadyn Warner 4 points, 4 rebounds.
Alpena: Schultz 14 points.
UP NEXT: TC Central hosts Cadillac, Thursday.
Petoskey 62
TC West 55
TCW: Andy Soma 14 points; Carson Whipple 11 points; Patrick O’Connor 7 points; Brandon Whipple 7 points; Will Gaston 6 points; Aiden Griggs 4 points; Garrett Schuler 4 points.
Frankfort 51
Leland 45
Leland (6-4, 4-4 NWC): Jayden Holston 14 points; Ben Kiessel 11 points; Gavin Miller 10 points, 8 rebounds.
Frankfort (10-1): Jack Stefanski 16 points, 13 rebounds; Blake Miller 9 points; Luke Hammon 21 points, 9 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Leland host Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Wednesday; Frankfort at Brethren, Wednesday.
Lk Leelanau SM 60
TC Christian 43
LLSM (7-4): Shawn Bramer 16 points; Zavier McKillip 15 points; Nathan Smith 8 points; Dylan Barnowski 8 points
TC Christian: Brock Broderick 24 points; Elijah Mleko 9 points, 4 steals; Cole Weirda 5 points; Jeremy Hansen 4 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Lake Leelanau SM at Leland, Wednesday.
Ellsworth 70
Alanson 60
Ellsworth: Kelan Pletcher 10 points, 5 rebounds; Jamal Cebulski 12 points, 8 steals; Brayden Steenwyk 10 rebounds, 9 points; Jaeger Griswold 16 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists; Ethan Tornga 21 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists.
Mason Co. E. 66
Bear Lake 27
Bear Lake (2-10): Jake Griffis 6 points, 4 rebounds; Hunter Bentley 5 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Bear Lake at Pentwater, Monday.
Onekama 40
Buckley 39
Buckley (1-8): Tyler Francisco 10 points, 10 rebound; Jackson Kulawiak 10 points; Tyler Milarch 9 points.
Onekama (5-7): Wade Sedlar 14 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds; Taylor Bennett 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals; Ben Falk 5 points, 5 rebounds; Aaron Powers 4 points, 6 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Buckley at Mesick, Wednesday; Onekama hosts Manistee CC, Wednesday.
Glen Lake 56
Kingsley 41
Glen Lake (10-1, 7-0 NWC): Reece Hazelton 34 points, 10 rebounds; JJ Bradford 14 points.
Kingsley (3-7, 2-6 NWC): Gage Hessem 11 points, 5 rebounds; John VanHorn 8 points.
UP NEXT: Kingsley at Boyne City, Tuesday.
Boyne City 54
Kalkaska 35
Boyne City: Max Vondra 10 points, 9 rebounds.
Brethren 55
Mesick 54
Mesick (4-8, 4-7 WMD): Logan Wienclaw 13 points; John Teachout 12 points; Connor Simmer 11 points.
Brethren: Anthony Beccarria 20 points.
UP NEXT: Mesick hosts Buckley, Wednesday.
Benzie Central 73
Suttons Bay 68 F/OT
Suttons Bay (4-6, 2-7 NWC): Lucas Mikesell 24 points, 5 steals, 3 rebounds; Hugh Periard 10 points.
Benzie Central (5-4, 4-2 NWC): Tyler Kintigh 20 points; Quinn Zickert 15 points; Bennett Niswonger 14 points; Nate Childers 8 points; Chris Dunlop 6 points; Seth Wilkinson 4/4 on FTs in overtime.
UP NEXT: Suttons Bay hosts Brethren, Monday.
Elk Rapids 88
Harbor Springs 77
Elk Rapids (5-4, 5-2 LMC): Joshua Lavely 25 points, 8 rebounds; Preston Ball 20 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists; Marlin Starkey 12 points, 5 steals; Mason Travis 11 points, 9 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids hosts Petoskey, Tuesday.
Cadillac 67
Gaylord 46
Cadillac (10-1, 5-1 BNC): Tipp Baker 21 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals; Logan Wilde 14 points, 5 rebounds; Cole Jenema 13 points, 9 rebounds.
Gaylord: Kyler McKenzie 16 points; Cory Deer 12 points; Carson Gahm 11 points.
UP NEXT: Cadillac hosts Manistee for Coaches vs. Cancer, Tuesday.
East Jordan 69
Grayling 45
East Jordan (5-5, 2-4 LMC): Jackson Raymond 17 points; Cooper Stevenson 16 points; Jack Cross 10 points.
UP NEXT: East Jordan hosts TCSF, Wednesday.
TC Central JV 44
Alpena JV 36
TCC JV (9-4): Ben VanNes 17 points; Miles Smith 7 points.
UP NEXT: TCC JV hosts Benzie JV, Tuesday.
TC Central frosh 44
Alpena frosh 40
TCC frosh (11-1): Landen Miller 16 points; Brayden Halliday 12 points.
UP NEXT: TCC frosh host TCSF frosh, Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sault Ste. Marie 78
TC West 27
TCW (4-10): Darcy Daenzer 7 points.
UP NEXT: TC West at Cadillac, Friday.
Manton 61
McBain NMC 36
Manton (14-1, 10-1 Highland): Jaden Wilder 23 points, 8 rebounds; Abby Shepler 14 points, 6 steals; Molly Lane 8 points, 6 rebounds. UP NEXT: Manton host Beal City, Tuesday.
Elk Rapids 55
Harbor Springs 13
Elk Rapids (6-6, 3-5 LMC): Logan Reasoner 12 points; Lauren Bingham 10 points.
UP NEXT: Elk Rapids at Petoskey, Wednesday.
