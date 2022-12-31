GRAND HAVEN — Just like that, the Lakeshore Cup in Grand Haven has concluded on Friday with Grand Haven boys basketball beating Traverse City St. Francis 60-48. But Wyatt Nausadis continues to dominate for the Glads game after game.
Nausadis led St. Francis with 24 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. The senior starter is one point shy of 1,000 points in his career.
"The individual accolades he has coming with that is well deserved," Traverse City St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan said.
The loss is the Gladiators' first of the season and drops them to 3-1.
"Our goal is always to win every game and to push the kids to have the mindset to win every game," Finnegan said. "We make our nonconference schedule the way we do to lose a game or two. Not like that is the mindset; but if we go undefeated, we didn't do a good enough job scheduling because we need to prepare ourselves for March."
St. Francis dug deep into the bench to get everyone playing time.
Sophomore Harrison Shepherd started his first two varsity games this tournament after dealing with a shoulder injury from football. Shepherd finished with seven points.
Titans pick up victory
Traverse City West (3-4) bounced back from their overtime loss on Thursday by beating Grand Rapids West Ottawa 63-57. They finished 1-1 at the Lakeshore Cup.
"I feel great, especially having a bounce back," Traverse City West head coach Doug Baumann said. "It was a great win for us, you know, the score shows it was a little closer than it was."
"I was extremely happy with the way we bounced back, especially being down after last night's loss," he continued.
The Titans played solid ball all around, limiting the mistakes they made on Thursday.
"The growth with this young team has been really good," Baumann said. "They've been able to see where their success is coming and were able to compound on those today. We stayed doing those things that kept us successful."
All-tournament selectionLincoln Lockhart led the team with 13 points, along with Ben Carlson, who also had 13 points. All of Lockhart's buckets came in the second half.
Quinten Gillespie had 11 points. Ben Habers and Winslow Robinson finished with eight points a piece.
The Titans host Mount Pleasant on Wednesday.
Petoskey gets W
Petoskey (5-1) bounced back as well, winning 79-37 against Muskegon Heights after suffering their first loss of the season against Grand Haven on Thursday.
"The effort is always there with the team that I am coaching," Petoskey head coach Matt Tamm said. "I know my guys are going to play hard, and we are going to suffer some losses — and we'll learn from them. I really like my team, and we are going to battle every opponent we play this season."
The Northmen had three players in double digits. Jimmy Marshall finished with 17 points, Cade Trudeau racked up 15 points, and Shane Izzard had 11 points.
"All of them can score in multiple ways, but they also share the ball. I think that one of the benefits of the team that I have is we have multiple guys who can score, which becomes much more difficult to defend us," Timm said. "If teams come out trying to stop one guy, sometimes they are becoming a distributor than a scorer."
The Northmen travel to Alpena next Friday for their second Big North opponent.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ithaca 79
Buckley 72
Buckley: Landon Kulawiak 34 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists; Jackson Kulawiak 20 points, 10 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Carter Williams 7 points, 8 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Buckley (2-3) hosts Traverse City Christian on Tuesday.
Mesick 57
Manton 35
Mesick: Ashtyn Simmerson 19 points; Carter Simmer 19 points; Diego Ham 13 points. Joe O'Neill 11 assists.
Manton: Nolan Moffit 12 points, Lincoln Hicks 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (4-2) travel to Mason County Eastern on Thursday. Manton (1-5) hosts Beal City on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.