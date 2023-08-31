MANCELONA — Ryan Naumcheff doesn’t pay any mind to the phrase “sophomore slump.”
The second-year Mancelona Ironman went off for six touchdowns — five rushing, one passing — as he helped lead his team to a decisive 52-20 home victory against Tawas on Thursday.
“He played an unbelievable game, especially for being a sophomore,” Mancelona head coach Dan Derrer said. “He played really well. Threw the ball well. Ran the ball well.”
The Ironmen had not won a game since Aug. 26, 2022 — Week One of last season. Derrer was happy to put an end to the nine-game losing streak and improve to 1-1 on the young season.
“It was good. A long time coming,” Derrer said of the win. “We’ve been on a skid, and this is a young team. So it was really nice to see them come out with the win.”
Naumcheff got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 61-yard TD run and then connected with Aiden Dixon for an 11-yard TD pass in the second quarter to build a 14-6 lead. Dixon scored on a run from 20 yards out later in the second to make it 22-6.
Naumcheff went into video-game mode in the third quarter, busting out touchdown runs of 19, 49, 61 and 35 yards as the Ironmen saw their lead balloon to 52-14.
The sophomore slinger completed 6 of 9 passes for 140 yards and the TD to Dixon. He racked up 180 yards on 16 carries with the five scores to cap off an incredible night on the gridiron.
“I had good blockers,” Naumcheff said.
The Ironmen look to make it two in a row when they host Oscoda on Sept. 8.
FOOTBALL
Frankfort 28
Glen Lake 15
Frankfort: Fletcher Anderson 22 carries, 230 yards, 2 TDs, 14 tackles; Emmerson Farmer 7 catches, 69 yards; Carter Kerby 11/15 passing, 89 yards, TD, rushing TD; Owen Mills 13 tackles.
Glen Lake: Benji Allen 15/27 passing, 138 yards, TD, rushing TD; Wade Daniels TD catch; Fletcher Middleton 61 yards rushing; Noah Scott 2PAT; Boden Fisher PAT.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (2-0) head to Benzie Central on Sept. 8. The Lakers (1-1) travel to Harbor Springs on Sept. 8.
Charlevoix 44
Oscoda 6
Charlevoix: Brady Jess 9/12 passing, 114 yards, 3 TDs, 6 carries, 99 yards, TD, 2PAT; Brady Warchol 9 carries, 89 yards, TD, 2PAT; Aiden Speigl 2 carries, 22 yards, TD, 4 tackles, INT; Hudson Vollmer 3 catches, 50 yards, TD; Zach Nickel 2 catches, 12 yards, TD; Schultz 13-yard TD catch; Trevor Streeter 2 TFL; Henry Herzog 6 tackles, 2 assists, 1 TFL.
UP NEXT: The Rayders (1-1) host Boyne City on Sept. 8.
Hudson 20
Benzie Central 14
Benzie Central: Dan Wallington 18/23 passing, 215 yards passing, 2 TDs; Jacob Gillison 6 catches, 77 yards; Jaxon Childers 6 catches, 62 yards, TD; Tyrone Brouillet 12 tackles; Jaxon Childers 11 tackles; Michael Pfeiffer 10 tackles.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (1-1) host Frankfort on Sept. 8.
East Jordan 52
Joburg 6
East Jordan: Korbyn Russell 7/13 passing, 147 yards, 4 TDs; William Webb 3 catches, 72 yards, 3 TDs; Braylon Grybauskas 4 carries, 20 yards, TD, 2 catches, 64 yards, TD; Freddie Thompson 10 carries, 84 yards, TD; Owen Chappuies blocked punt recovered for TD; Sam Wilson 8 tackles, 2 TFL; Wesley Pennington 6 tackles, 2 TFL.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (2-0) welcome Kalkaska on Sept. 8. The Cardinals (1-1) host Tawas on Sept. 8.
McBain 21
Manton 7
Manton: Kaleb Musselman 3-yard TD run; Logan Baker 80 yards rushing; Andrew Phillips 55 yards rushing, INT; Leon Barber 40 yards; Brenen Salani 7 tackles, 1 sack; Rylan Lewis 6 tackles; Jackson Schaum fumble recovery.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (2-0) welcome Beal City on Sept. 8. The Rangers (0-2) travel to Houghton Lake on Sept. 8.
Cadillac 43
Escanaba 36
UP NEXT: The Vikings (1-1) host Sault Area on Sept. 8.
Evart 20
Lake City 12
UP NEXT: The Trojans (1-1) host Pine River on Sept. 8.
Ogemaw Heights 60
Grayling 33
UP NEXT: The Vikings (1-1) travel to Elk Rapids on Sept. 8.
Manistee 58
Mason CC 8
UP NEXT: The Mariners (2-0) head to Muskegon Oakridge on Sept. 8.
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL
Marion 66
Bear Lake 0
UP NEXT: The Lakers (0-2) travel to Cedarville on Sept. 8.
Inland Lakes 54
Lake Linden 46
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (2-0) host Central Lake on Sept. 8.
VOLLEYBALL
Suttons Bay 3
TC Bulldogs 0
Suttons Bay def. Traverse City Bulldogs 25-17, 25-16, 25-10.
UP NEXT: The Norse (5-0) travel to Traverse City Christian on Tuesday. The Bulldogs head to Brethren on Sept. 12.
GT Academy 3
Mesick 1
The Mustangs def. the Bulldogs 19-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18.
UP NEXT: The Mustangs (2-1) travel to Cadillac Heritage on Thursday. The Bulldogs host Big Rapids Crossroads Academy on Thursday.
Onekama 3
Lake Leelanau SM 2
The Portagers def. the Eagles 25-22, 19-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Leah Fleis 27 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace; Cathryn Mikowski 9 kills, 13 digs, 5 aces; Kyla Barnowski 7 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces; Maggie Ursu 4 kills, 12 digs; Della Bunek 42 assists, 8 digs, 1 ace.
UP NEXT: The Portagers head to Mason County Eastern on Tuesday. The Eagles (5-7-2) host a tri with Bear Lake and Grand Traverse Academy on Tuesday.
Ramblers best Mancelona, Inland Lakes
Boyne City def. Mancelona 25-18, 25-22; def. Inland Lakes 25-17, 25-12. Mancelona def. Inland Lakes 25-14, 25-22.
Boyne City: Ava Tarsi 8 kills, 25 assists, 21 digs; Elly Wilcox 5 kills, 5 digs; Brianna Ager 3 kills, 5 digs, 100% serving; Ameilia Dunstan 13 kills, 2 aces.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers battle Cheboygan on Wednesday. Mancelona (3-4) travels to Onaway on Tuesday.
Mack City beats Ellsworth, Harbor Light
Mackinaw City def. Ellsworth 25-22, 15-25, 16-14; def. Harbor Light 26-24, 25-15; Ellsworth def. Harbor Light 17-25, 25-23, 16-14.
Harbor Light: Molly Ogden 18 assists, 11 digs; Anna Zielinski 8 kills; Ava Kenwabikise 4 kills, 1 block; Anne Chamberlin 5 aces, 17 digs; Lydia Goldsborough 3 kills, 1 block.
UP NEXT: Ellsworth travels to Central Lake on Sept. 13. Harbor Light plays in an Alanson tri meet Sept. 8.
Harbor Springs 3
Gaylord SM 0
The Rams def. the Snowbirds 25-12, 25-13, 25-11.
UP NEXT: The Rams welcome Inland Lakes on Tuesday. The Snowbirds host Central Lake on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Lakers, Trojans battle to 4-4 tie
MAPLE CITY — The singles went to the Lakers, and the doubles went to the Trojans as Glen Lake and Traverse City Central battled to a 4-4 tie in boys varsity tennis action Thursday.
Glen Lake head coach Alex Reinbold said that as far as he knows, this is the first time the Lakers have ever tied the Trojans, calling the feat a “notable landmark” in program history.
Singles results: (1) Colebrook Sutherland (GL) def. Riley White (TCC) 6-3, 6-2; (2) Michael Houtteman (GL) def. Alex Lamphier (TCC) 6-1, 6-2; (3) Hawthorn Sutherland (GL) def. Cody Wall (TCC) 7-5, 6-3; (4) Oliver Mitchell (GL) def. Sam Tursman (TCC) 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles results: (1) Alden King/Max Betten (TCC) def. Tyler Bixby/David Best (GL) 5-7, 6-3, 6-1; (2) Caden Kowal/Sam Galoci (TCC) def. Ben Romzek/Ben Selby (GL) 6-4, 6-1; (3) Asher Petersen/Finn Fisher (TCC) def. Kyra Lamb/Bryce Cundiff (GL) 6-2, 6-3; (4) Oliver Schrock/Lander Coonrod (TCC) def. Andrew Schopieray/Jaiden Thompson (GL) 7-5, 6-0.
GIRLS GOLF
Trojans, Slocum take titles Petoskey Invite
PETOSKEY — Another varsity girls golf meet, and another win for the Traverse City Central Trojans and for Traverse City St. Francis’ Grace Slocum.
The Trojans won the overall team title as their top-four scorers combined to shoot 362, which was 13 strokes better than the runner-up Gladiators. But one Gladiator who was not settling for second place was Slocum, who carded an even-par 72 to win the individual championship by 11 strokes over Petoskey’s Riley Barr.
TC Central’s Sarah Ream took fourth with an 87 followed by Cadillac’s Onalee Wallis and Grace Drabik in fifth and sixth, respectively, with an 88 and an 89. Trojan Addison Balentine tied Drabik for sixth at 89 as teammate Evelyn Nowicki and St. Francis’ Mary Kate Carroll tied for eighth with 90s. Traverse City West’s Maya Wilson rounded out the top 10 with a 91.
Cheboygan came in third place overall with a 376, one shot behind St. Francis, followed by Cadillac at 378, Petoskey at 382 and TC West at 383. Elk Rapids finished 10th with a 445.
BOYS SOCCER
TC Central JV 3
Glen Lake 2
Traverse City Central JV:
Glen Lake: Sawyer Homa 1 goal, 1 assist; Ollie O’neil 1 goal; Patrick Sutherland 1 assist; Anthony Forton 7 saves.
UP NEXT: The Trojans battle Leland on Wednesday. The Lakers (0-4-1) travel to Benzie Central on Wednesday.
Harbor Light 7
TC Bulldogs 1
Harbor Light: David Chamberlain 4 goals; Landon Jakeway 3 goals; Truett Kruger 1 assist; Linus Vork 1 assist; Laila Archibald 1 assist.
UP NEXT: The Swordsmen (4-0) host Harbor Springs on Tuesday. The Bulldogs head to Buckley on Sept. 8.
Kalkaska 4
Boyne City 1
Kalkaska: Tripp Wagner 2 goals; Jose Saez 2 goals; Janne Hausler 1 assist; Kayden Dueweke-Gonzales 8 saves, 1 assist.
UP NEXT: The Blazers (4-1-1) host Harbor Springs on Thursday. The Ramblers (2-3) head to Kingsley on Friday.
Suttons Bay 2
Cadillac 0
Suttons Bay: Julian Calderon 1 goal; Juan Garcia 1 assist; Daniel Lint PK goal; Dominic Whetter 3 saves; Ty Brenner 3 saves.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen (2-2-2) host Kingsley on Wednesday. The Vikings (0-5) travel to Manistee on Tuesday.
Elk Rapids 0
Harbor Springs 0
UP NEXT: The Elks (5-1-1) host Grayling on Thursday. The Rams (5-2-1) head to Harbor Light on Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Area runners dominate at Dwayne Rau Memorial Invite
OGEMAW HEIGHTS — Thursday saw plenty of wins for local cross country runners as four teams and three individuals picked up wins at Ogemaw Height’s Dwayne Rau Memorial Invitational.
Gaylord sophomore Katie Berkshire won the girls Grezeszak/Frank race by more than two minutes, running a 19:29.48 as Alpena’s Emma Dickins finished second in 21:42.95. The Blue Devil girls finished second overall in their division.
In the O’Connor race, the Lake City boys and the Kalkaska girls won the team titles. But it was the Blazers who took both individual crowns as Gavin Guggemos ran a 17:27.51 to win the boys race by nearly 45 seconds and Myah Little won the girls race with a 23:09.24, finishing ahead of teammate Anna Martin (24:28.88) to win the girls race.
In the boys race of the Quackenbush, the North Trails duo of Logan Detloff and Trent Taratuta took first and second, respectively, running a 17:11.13 and a 17:14.76.
The Grand Traverse Academy girls team won the Nelkie race, led by Addison Patrzik’s second-place finish in 23:32.99.
