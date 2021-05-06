MAPLE CITY — Taylor Myers pitched Frankfort to a Northwest Conference sweep of Glen Lake, with Kinzee Stockdale providing the bat.
Myers earned the win in both ends of a 16-6 and 6-3 sweep. She struck out nine in the opener, scattering eight hits over five innings. She fanned five in the nightcap, allowing six hits. Myers added four hits of her own at the plate.
Stockdale belted a home run among three hits and drove in four runs in the opener, adding two more hits later on. Mariah Manning added two hits in the opener.
Olivia Mikowski had five hits and an intentional walk for Glen Lake. Paige Flores added two hits in the opener.
Frankfort (10-5, 4-0 Northwest) travels Tuesday to Suttons Bay.
SOFTBALL
Gaylord 21 18
Petoskey 2 2
Gaylord extended its streak of scoring double-digit runs to 18 games with a Big North Conference sweep of Petoskey.
Game 1: Gaylord — Avery Parker WP, 3 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 4 K; Halie Lenartowicz 3-3, HR, 3 RBI, 3 R; Parker 2-3, HR, 5 RBI, 2 R; Jayden Jones 1-3, 3 RBI, 3 R, BB; Alexis Kozlowski 2-3, 3 RBI, 3 R; Alexis Shepherd RBI, 2 R, 2 BB; Addison Wangler 2-2, 2 RBI, 2 R; Abby Radulski 2-3, RBI, R; Haylee DePew 2 R, BB; Braleigh Miller 2 R; Petoskey — Brooke Bixby 1-2, RBI, R.
Game 2: Gaylord — Radulski WP, 4 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; Kozlowski 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R; Parker 3-4, 3 RBI, 2B, 3 R; Caitilin Robbins RBI, 2 R, 2 BB; Wangler 1-2, 2 R, 2 SB; Jones 1-3, 3 RBI, 2 R; Shepherd 1-3, 2 R; Petoskey — Kenzie Bromley 1-2, HR, RBI, R; Bixby 1-2, R, 3B.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils host Alma, Thursday.
Mesick 14 15
Lake Leelanau SM 12 10
Game 1: Mesick — Grace Quiggin WP, 6 IP, 7 K; Harmony Harris 2-4, HR, 4 RBI, 2 R; Mattie Akom 3-4, 3 R, RBI; Emma Blach 3-4, 3 R, 2B; Aleena Bennett 2 R; Maranda Keillor 2 R; Lake Leelanau St. Mary — Audra Smith 3-5, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R; Violetta Serano 2-4, 2 RBI, R; Leah Fleis 2-4, 2B, R; Genevieve Bramer 2-4, RBI.
Game 2: Mesick — Quiggin WP, 7 IP, 5 K; Harris 3-5, 4 RBI, 3 R; Akom 5-5, 4 R, 3 3B; Quiggin 2-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Emily Sabo 1-4, RBI, 3 R, SB; Grace Hawk 4-4, RBI, 2 R; Blach 2B, RBI; ; Lake Leelanau St. Mary — Delana Kirt 3-4, R, 2B; Smith 2-5, 2 R, 2B; Serrano 2-4, 2 RBI, R; Bramer 2-4, R; Fleis 2-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R.
BASEBALL
Glen Lake 3 10
Frankfort 2 8
Game 1: Glen Lake — Ryan Flores WP, 4 H, 13 K, 3 BB; Connor Ciolek 3 H; Mateo Gokey, 2 H, 2B, RBI; Frankfort — Camryn Lewis 1-3; Jack Stefanski 1-3.
Game 2: Glen Lake — Gokey WP, 9 H, 7 K, 3 BB; C. Ciolek 2 H; Gokey 3 H, 3 RBI; Sean Galla 2 H; Frankfort — Stefanski 3 H; Connor Lamerson 2 H.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (9-1, 2-0 Northwest) travel Friday to Buckley.
Mesick 10 7
Lake Leelanau SM 0 6
Collin Jewett preserved a sweep with a walk-off RBI single in a 7-6 nightcap victory over Lake Leelanau St. Mary.
Game 1: Mesick — Cole Spencer WP, 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 4 K, 0 BB; Carter Simmer 3-3, 4 RBI, 2 2B, R; Gabe Parrish HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; Ben Parrish 2-3, RBI, R; Caleb Linna 1-2, 2 R, 2 SB, BB; Spencer BB, 2 R; Logan Wienclaw RBI, R, BB.
Game 2: Mesick — G. Parrish WP, 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 K; Jewett 2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 K; Jewett 4-4, 4 RBI, 2 SB, walk-off 1B in 6th; G. Parrish 1-2, 2 RBI, 2 BB, R; Simmer 3 R, 2 SB; Spencer 2 R, 3 SB; Lake Leelanau St. Mary — Reece Vanderwulp 1-4, 2 RBI, 2B, R; Joey Leggett 1-4, RBI, R; Nick Dashner 1-3, 2B; Shawn Bramer 1-1, 2B, RBI, R; Alex Flores 1-3, 2 RBI, SB.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (14-2-2) play in Lake Leelanau St. Mary's tournament Saturday, along with Portland St. Patrick and Hale.
Elk Rapids 9 8
Charlevoix 5 13
Game 1: Elk Rapids — Mack Barnhard WP, 2 IP, 2 K; Mason Barnhard 4 H, 3 RBI; Mark Meade 2 H, RBI; Izaak Huhn H, RBI; Charlevoix — No stats reported.
Game 2: Elk Rapids — Meade 3 IP, 1 ER, 2 K; Emery Rubert 2 H; Huhn H, 2 RBI; Mack Barnhard H, RBI; Charlevoix — No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks (3-5) host Kalkaska, Thursday.
Gaylord St. Mary 13 1
Joburg-Lewiston 4 10
Gaylord St. Mary and Johannesburg-Lewiston split a non-conference doubleheader.
Game 1: Gaylord St. Mary — Conrad Korte WP, 6 IP, 6 H, 10 K, 2 ER, 2 BB; Sam Sircely 2-4, 3 RBI; Chris Koscielniak 3 BB, HBP, 3 R; Dylan Croff 1-4, 2 RBI, R; Johannesburg-Lewiston — Sheldon Huff 1-3, 2 RBI, 2B; Lucas Newell 1-2, HBP, 2 R.
Game 2: Gaylord St. Mary — Koscielniak 1-2, R; Sircely 1-2; Johannesburg-Lewiston — Mason Myers 2-3, RBI, R, 2 SB; Tommy Runyan 1-3, RBI, R, BB; Colin Basinski 2-3, 2 RBI, BB; Newell 2-3, 2B, 4 R, 3 SB; Riley Welling 2B, R.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds (5-3) travel Friday to Boyne City; the Cardinals (11-2) travel Friday to Hillman; St. Mary and Joburg play again Monday in Johannesburg.
Muskegon WMC 6 19
Manistee 0 7
Game 1: Manistee — Donavyn Kirchinger 4 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 4 K; Adam Workman 3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 K; Kirchinger 2-3.
Game 2: Manistee — Ethan Edmondson 2-3, RBI, 2 R, SB; Caine Weed 1-2, 2B, RBI, R; Kirchinger 2-3, RBI, R; Workman 2 RBI; Francesco Flumini BB, R, RBI.
TRACK & FIELD
Central boys more than double Petoskey
Boys team scores: 1. Traverse City Central 130; 2. Petoskey 56; 3. Sault Ste. Marie 53; 4. Petoskey St. Michael Academy 7.
Girls team scores: 1. Sault Ste. Marie 123; 2. Petoskey 98.5; 3. Traverse City Central 27.5.
Boys winners — CJ Hibbler , 11.68 (PR), Petoskey ; 200 — Hibbler, 24.03, Petoskey ; 400 — Andrew Ford, 54.25 (PR), Traverse City Central; 1,600 — Shane Izzard, 4:40.84 (PR), Petoskey; 110 hurdles — Avery Timm, 17.05 (PR), Petoskey; 300 hurdles — Josiah Krommendyk, 43.10, Traverse City Central; 400 relay — TCC (Brayden Halliday, Austin Bills, Ethan Vander Roest, Truman Searles), 47.01; 800 relay — TCC (Halliday, Jack Bongiorno, Peyson Fraser, Searles), 1:38.5; 1,600 relay — TCC (Ford, Searles, Jacob Schultz, Barry Bialik), 3:47.68; shot put — Damon Livingston, 39'6" (PR), TCC; discus — Cole Allen, 101' (PR), TCC; high jump — Ben Shuman, 5'6", Petoskey; pole vault — Ben Wilson, 11', TCC; long jump — Searles, 17'5.50" (PR).
Girls winners — Gretchen Woodbury, 13.48, Petoskey; 200 — Emma Squires, 28.48 (PR), Petoskey; 800 — Noel Vanderwall, 2:38.46, Petoskey; 100 hurdles — Woodbury, 18.09 (PR), Petoskey; 3,200 relay — Petoskey (Caroline Farley, Nora O'Leary, Vanderwall, Squires), 11:10.86; high jump — CamBrie Corey, 4'11" (PR), Petoskey; long jump — Mya Massey, 13'11.75", Petoskey.
UP NEXT: TC Central hosts the Ken Bell Invitational, Friday.
Kingsley dominates NWC meet
Girls team scores: 1. Kingsley 128; 2. Frankfort 70; 3. Suttons Bay 29; 4. Buckley 14.
Boys team scores: 1. Kingsley 118.5; 2. Buckley 60; 3. Frankfort 55.5; 4. Suttons Bay 13.
Girls winners: 100 — Tara Townsend, 12.77 (PR), Frankfort; 200 — Townsend, 26.59 (PR), Frankfort ; 400 — Zoe Korson, 1:17.40, Suttons Bay; 800 — Isabell Peltier, 2:50.04 (PR), Kingsley; 1,600 — Aiden Harrand, 5:29.98 (PR), Buckley; 3,200 — Korson, 14:43.30 (PR), Suttons Bay; 100 hurdles — Coral Bott, 18.60, Kingsley ; 300 hurdles — Lauren Wooer, 50.50, Kingsley; 400 relay — Frankfort (Keyan Clapp, Reagan Thorr, Grace Wolfe, Townsend), 54.82; 800 relay — Kingsley (Wooer, Chloe Morgan, Olivia Esman, Lexie Coxon), 1:56.79 ; 1,600 relay — Kingsley (Morgan, Grace Kolarik, Bott, Wooer), 4:42.44; 3,200 relay — Kingsley (Kolarik, Emma Arnold, Peltier, Kelsey Saxton), 11:52.8; shot put — Morgan Hurd, 32'11.50" (PR), Frankfort; discus — Emily Grant, 97'9", Suttons Bay; high jump — Grace Wolfe, 4'8" (PR), Frankfort ; pole vault — Townsend, 11', Frankfort; long jump — Esman, 14'6.5", Kingsley.
Boys winners: 100 — Gavin Allen, 11.39, Buckley; 200 — Gage Hessem, 25.01, Kingsley ; 400 — Hessem, 55.03, Kingsley; 800 — Jeremiah Pasbjerg, 2:15.89 (PR), Buckley ; 1,600 — Skylar Werden, 5:21.93, Frankfort; 3,200 — Werden, 11:44.87, Frankfort; 110 hurdles — True Beeman, 17.43, Kingsley ; 300 hurdles — Allen, 42.06, Buckley; 400 relay — Kingsley (Aidan Shier, Connor Schueller, True Beeman, Trevor Lewis), 47.18; 800 relay — Kingsley (Noah Weber, Fisher Spellman, Beeman, Hessem), 1:39.89; 1,600 relay — Buckley (Cooper Rath, Jackson Kulawiak, Pasbjerg, Carson Kulawiak), 3:53.2; 3,200 relay — Kingsley (Chris Postal, Kaden Kolarik, Caleb Bott, Julian Rayford), 9:54.24; shot put — Riley Brock, 45'4", Kingsley; discus — Brock, 134'0.25", Kingsley; high jump — Nick Stevenson, 5'8" (PR), Frankfort; pole vault — Jared Coxe, 10'6", Frankfort; long jump — Kyle Kaczanowski, 18'7", Buckley.
UP NEXT: The Stags travel Saturday to Pine River.
SOCCER
Glen Lake 8
Benzie Central 0
Glen Lake: Jessica Robbins 3 goals; Ruby Hogan 2 goals; Gemma Lerchen goal, 2 assists; Ava Raymond 2 goals, assist; Millie Fogelsong assist; Paige Steffke assist; Becca Nowicki 6th shutout of season.
UP NEXT: The Lakers visit Charlevoix, Friday.
Leland 8
Kingsley 0
Leland (5-5, 5-1 Northwest): Mia Osorio 2 goals; Sutton Leiter goal; Tatum Kareck goal; Mallory Lowe goal; Sela Geraci 2 goals; Ariana Rodriguez goal; Maeve Sweeney assist; Jen Estrada shutout.
Kingsley (2-9, 2-4 Northwest): Hannah Crawford 12 saves; Claire Dutton 1 save.
UP NEXT: The Stags travel Friday to Manistee for a 5 p.m. match.
North Bay 1
Buckley 0
North Bay (5-6): Lillian Brown goal in first half; Keeley TwoCrow shutout in goal.
UP NEXT: North Bay hosts Leland in Suttons Bay, Friday.
LACROSSE
TC St. Francis 11
Petoskey 4
TC St. Francis (8-2): Kobe Kolarevic 3 goals, 2 assists; Freddy Kopplow goal, 4 assists; PJ Carroll 2 goals, assist; Owen Mueller goal, 2 assists; Tim Shacklette 2 goals; Anthony Piedmonte 2 goals; Larson Millar 69% of faceoffs won; Kaleb Miller 6 saves.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators travel Saturday to Holland Christian.
GOLF
McBain extends lead in Missaukee Cup
Team scores for round No. 3: 1. McBain 202; 2. McBain NMC 216; 3. Lake City 257.
McBain leaders: Tucker Vandervelde 44; Bryce Roller 45; Matt Utecht 55; Christian Mitchell 58; Ramblers leads the Cup by 74 shots going into the final round, which is TBD.
McBain NMC leaders: Tucker Tossey 52; Ben Gaffke 53; Andrew Eisenga 55; Cam Baas 56.
Lake City leaders: Rowland Ball 59; Sam Barron 62.
UP NEXT: McBain and NMC travel Thursday to Manton for a conference match with Shephard, Clare and Sacred Heart at Emerald Vale Golf Course.
