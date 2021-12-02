TRAVERSE CITY — A 23-point performance from Katelynn Dix was enough to get Grand Traverse Academy past North Bay in a season-opening tipoff Wednesday.
Dix, who also had seven rebounds and five steals to complement her balanced effort, led the Mustangs (1-0) to a 48-42 victory against the visiting Norse (0-1).
Claudia Burley hauled in a team-high 15 rebounds for GTA while falling just shy of a double-double with nine points. She also had two assists and a steal. Megan Pavwoski had eight boards and two points. Paige Bell tallied six points with three helpers, two rebounds and a theft. Jurnie Shimko had five points, five rebounds and three assists for the Mustangs.
GTA hosts Central Lake Friday before traveling to Marion next Wednesday.
Sophia Anderson led North Bay with 17 points, while Sunshine Crisanto chipped in with nine points for the Norse.
North Bay opens Northwest Conference play Dec. 10 against Frankfort.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mesick 36
Buckley 18
Mesick: Kayla McCoy 16 points; Lexy Abraham 6 points.
Buckley: Anna Francisco 9 points, 6 rebounds; Brooke Wilkie 5 points, 8 rebounds; Taylor Matthews 7 rebounds, 5 blocks, 2 steals.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs (1-0) head south Friday to take on Big Rapids Crossroads Academy in West Michigan D League action. Buckley (0-1) plays Benze Central on Dec. 10 to open Northwest Conference play.
Ludington 48
Benzie Central 11
Benzie Central: Gloria Stepanovich 5 points, 4 rebounds; Elise Johnson 4 points, 5 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (0-1) play host to the Gladiators of Traverse City St. Francis on Friday.
ICE HOCKEY
Gaylord 9
Tawas 1
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Gaylord (2-2, 0-0 Big North) hosts Alpena on Friday.